Will the Law Enforcement or the Secret Service Investigate This As They Would If Anyone Else Did It?

I won’t link to the post or even put up a screen capture of the photo, but if anyone else posted an image of any elected official tied up in a truck – let alone the President of the United States – law enforcement would be on it in a hot minute.  This is so far over the line that you can’t even see the line from there.

Trump is a menace.  If Trump isn’t above the law, he will receive a law enforcement visit in response to this.

And if any judge in any Trump case doesn’t think they will be the next person in a similar image, they aren’t good at connecting dots.

As I have been saying since November 2016, this is not normal.

Open thread.

Update: Timill shared this most excellent piece on this subject from Joyce Vance.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    53Comments

    2. 2.

      Josie

      Much of the blame for the repulsive things he says and does goes to the people around him. They cannot fail to see his deterioration, and they hide it and use it for their own ends. I’d like to see an article naming and shaming each one of them.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      JPL

      If Biden’s camp said something, trump would say it’s a joke and btw Biden is destroying America.   The news would say it’s a joke.

      CNN was all over it yesterday.   The republican operative was not happy about it, but I didn’t catch his name.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Trump posted an image of Joe Biden tied up in the back of a pickup truck – as if he had been abducted.

      A candidate for president posted that picture of the President of the United States on his social media.

      Trump is sick.  If I were his lawyer (and of course I never would have been) I would resign on the spot.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      I would also not be happy if I were the Governor of Michigan.

      It seems to me that now every single protective unit for any politician anywhere is going to have to up their protection.

      I’m sure Nancy Pelosi thinks this is hilarious.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MattF

      TFG figures he’s going to lose in November and is turning on the bat-signal. The significant number of insurrectionist leaders now in prison was unanticipated by the MAGA crowd and is actually making a difference.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      The Thin Black Duke

      James Baldwin said, “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” The reality most Americans are afraid to wrap their minds around is there are enough people in this country who wholeheartedly embrace the hateful ideology Donald Trump represents and would gladly surrender democracy to get it. It can happen here if Americans don’t understand what’s at stake in November.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @pat: It shouldn’t be.  If that’s true, hopefully whoever put that up on Amazon is getting a knock on their door any minute,

      As I’m sure Amazon attorneys have already received a call.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      beckya57

      @WaterGirl: sorry no, not going to happen.  The lesson of this era is that all of our institutions are far too broken and/or corrupted to control Trump, which isn’t surprising given that there’s been a concerted campaign to destroy them since the 1980’s by the right wing.  Our only recourse is to vote against him while we still can.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl:

      Trump posted an image of Joe Biden tied up in the back of a pickup truck – as if he had been abducted.

      Ali Velshi refused to show the image, but he described it. He said you couldn’t tell if the Biden figure was asleep, unconscious, or dead. And the final image is of the truck driver flashing a big grin.

      Just stomach-churning disgusting.

      ETA: Maybe should go without saying, but the truck was festooned with Trump flags and bumper stickers.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Spanky

      @pat: Just did an amazon search (Incognito window!) for “Biden picture”. Seven pages, and fully half are “Biden sucks”, “fuck Joe Biden”, etc, but none of the picture we’re talking about

      ETA: Most of those anti-Biden items are from Rqwaaed, which seems to be a store dedicated to anti-Biden items for inflated prices.

      Googling gives:

      Shop for Rqwaaed products online at discounted prices on Ubuy Kuwait, a leading store for Rqwaaed products for sale along with great deals, offers & fast …

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Scout211

      HuffPost has a front page story about it and they refer to TFG as “Deranged Don” in the front page headline.

      I think Deranged Don is a very good moniker for Trump and I hope it gets used a lot. Just saying, jackals.  😉

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      @SiubhanDuinne: It’s beyond appalling, and what it’s revealing about our institutions is also appalling.

      But that’s part of the plan – destroy faith in US institutions – so we need to not fall into that trap.  What we need to do is fortify our institutions, but in order to do that, we have to win it all in November.

      As I mentioned earlier this week, in the 2022 cycle I made a tag that says “This fight is for everything.”

      I had no idea at the time just how much everything encompassed.

      edit:  sleeping is not an option with a tied up, abducted person.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      cmorenc

      Nice little gig you have going, Biden.  Gee, would be a shame should someone accidentally bind and gag you, like in this picture.  Not that I would do anything like that, but sometimes people just can’t help themselves what they do, even though I posted the picture to show what they ought not to do.  Sometimes they get a little pissed off and carried away, y’know?

      Geez, Trump is blatantly using mob-boss tactics of the sort they use to intimidate business owners competing with their own enterprises.  And even the most infamous mob bosses know how to be more subtle than what Trump posted.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Another Scott

      There is no bottom.

      Meanwhile, …

      Biden-Harris HQ
      @BidenHQ
      12h

      .@JessicaTarlov: When you bring in $26 million in a night or $10 million after State of the Union like Biden did, you can open up ten fields offices in North Carolina and the first office in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. We have three dozen offices in Wisconsin. That’s how you win

      [ video clip ]

      Mar 30, 2024 · 2:02 AM UTC

      Eyes on the prizes.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Kay

      Trump is awfully angry for someone who is supposedly cruising to victory against Joe Biden. He sure doesn’t sound as confident as media is that he will win.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Almost Retired

      I think I’ll go google “Republican leaders condemn Truth Social video with hog-tied Biden.”  I am sure there be many hits //

      Reply
    30. 30.

      The Thin Black Duke

      POC have seen the diseased underbelly of the American Dream from the cradle to the grave and understood the only way out is through. The problem is getting white Americans to realize that once the marginalized communities have been disposed of, they’re next. Italians, the Irish and whoever is left who isn’t rich will be the last ones loaded in the cattle cars to the camps. Time is not on our side.

      Cut to the chase: whenever I encounter idiots supposedly on our side parroting right-wing talking points about Biden, I am not fucking polite anymore.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Baud

      Kathy Griffin did something similar but that didn’t stop us from nominating her to be president of the United States.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      bbleh

      @MattF: I think there’s something to this.  The truly diseased part of his psyche can’t / won’t even process the possibility of losing, but I think what remains of the clever WWE-style marketeer / con-man may well be going in that direction, and the reaction of both is to double down and push the envelope.

      @WaterGirl: NAL, but I think not even remotely plausible grounds for doing so.  He showed a video of a truck.  He didn’t say he was gonna do anything, or even call for anything.  Now if it were a picture of, say, the jurors in his trial, that might be different

      @The Thin Black Duke: this indeed.  I think in some ways the “Good Germans” are worse than the overt Nazis, because they refuse to see what’s in front of them at the same time as they secretly sympathize with parts of it and support it politically in any case.  (This btw is a big reason I’ve given up trying to deal with “reasonable Republicans.”)

      Reply
    33. 33.

      TBone

      Glen Kirschner was good on this too (on with Nicole Wallace the other day):

      “You know, there actually is an answer to this problem,” said Kirschner. “There is a solution, but none of the institutions of government, none of the judges, none of the prosecutors have thus far been willing to do it. In 30 years, every single time I had a grand jury return felony charges against the defendant, I had a decision to make. I had to decide whether to file a motion for pretrial detention. The only factors that entered into that decision were, is there clear and convincing evidence that the defendant is a danger to the community or even one person in the community? If the answer to that question was yes, I was obliged to file a motion for pretrial detention. I was obliged to do it to protect the victim. I was obliged to do it to protect the community. And I knew that it was a lawful vehicle to mitigate the danger.”

      https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/most-dangerous-defendant-on-pretrial-release-expert-proposes-answer-to-trump-problem/ar-BB1kLWrf

      Reply
    36. 36.

      dirge

      I get why we frame this problem around Trump, but it may not be all that helpful.  He’s not the first or only one to use social media to organize harassment campaigns and promote stochastic terrorism.  If there had been any meaningful legislative or enforcement response to gamergate and its ilk, there’d be no need for judicial gag orders and the like against Trump, because what he’s doing would already be its own crime.

      Of course, none of it is really unique to social media either.  Getting together with your friends to run your perceived enemies out of town is probably in the top five oldest social activities.  And of course we’ve got laws on the books for that, we just don’t enforce them much.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      TBone

      @TBone: furthermore

      “No institution of government, no judge, no prosecutor has been willing to apply that law the way it would be applied to you, me, everybody on this panel, and virtually everybody else in America who wasn’t named Donald Trump,” Kirschner continued. “I maintain Donald Trump is the single most dangerous defendant who’s on pretrial release in the United States of America. He’s a danger to the community. He’s a danger to the witnesses. He’s a danger to the jurors. He’s a danger to the judges and their staff. He’s a danger to the prosecutors and their staffs. He’s a danger to the family members of all of those groups. And thus far, the institutions of government and the good people that populate those institutions have been willing to sacrifice the safety of all of those people. Indeed, they’ve been willing to bet the future of our democracy on it rather than hold Donald Trump accountable as the law provides in the pretrial detention arena.”

      Reply
    40. 40.

      bbleh

      @Harrison Wesley: yes, and I get that some of them don’t want to see not out of overt or casual malice but rather because they’re scared, but my sympathy for them is becoming limited as well, because they’re basically leaving the work to the rest of us.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      laura

      Not 24 hours between Ema’s ebullient video catching a glimpse of the President’s motorcade and this disgusting cartoonish abduction/lynching. A lunatic took time out from hawking a “bible” on Good Friday to post a cartoonish lynching. Absolute silence from Republicans.

      The lights are all blinking red.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, ICYMI, … APNews.com:

      BY JULIA FRANKEL
      Updated 12:27 AM EDT, March 30, 2024

      JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court ruling curtailing subsidies for ultra-Orthodox men has rattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition and raised questions about its viability as the country presses on with the war in Gaza.

      Netanyahu has until Monday to present the court with a plan to dismantle what the justices called a system that privileges the ultra-Orthodox at the expense of the secular Jewish public.

      If that plan alienates the ultra-Orthodox lawmakers on whose support he depends, his coalition could disintegrate and the country could be forced to hold new elections.

      Here’s a breakdown of the decision and what it might spell for the future of Israeli politics.

      […]

      [ womp, womp ]

      (via BlueVirginia.US)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      TBone

      OT but I’m getting repeated money beg emails from our local health system conglomerate/corporate hell/hedge fund wet dream. They are asking for donations constantly.  As if!

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Soprano2

      For TFG the statement “when you’re famous they let you do it”doesn’t just apply to women’s private parts. In his mind, he’s famous so everyone should let him do whatever he wants. At this point only the Secret Service and judges can stop him. Remember, the same people who think this is hilarious put “liberal hunting permit” bumper stickers on their vehicles.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Jinchi

      As I have been saying since November 2016, this is not normal.

      I think at some point we have to start saying “this is not acceptable”, because coming from people on the right, it’s completely normal.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Scout211

      Deranged Don’s campaign spokesperson has made a statement and it’s all over the media reports about this.  But he is the only Republican on record that I can find so far.

      Cheung’s statement is also deranged and delusional but what else is new.  Same old, same old.

      Link   Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung responded Friday night: “That picture was on the back of a pickup truck that was traveling down the highway. Democrats and crazed lunatics have not only called for despicable violence against President Trump and his family, they are actually weaponizing the justice system against him.”

      And the Secret Service was asked about it.

      The U.S. Secret Service released a statement saying it “does not confirm or comment on matters of protective intelligence.”

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Jackie

      @MattF:

      TFG figures he’s going to lose in November and is turning on the bat-signal

      He thought he’d lose in 2016, too.

      The main difference for 2024 is Democrats and independents won’t be complacent AND TIFG is trying to keep his ass out of prison. I’m more worried about the MAGAts trying to start another insurrection BEFORE the General Election, rather than after.

      TIFG is unraveling in REAL TIME right before our eyes. The GQP has to see this, too. BUT will enough any of them act?

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Bill

      Joy Vance seems to be expecting the secret service to do something about this.  The same secret service that deleted their texts and wiped their devices after trying to get Pence in the car ? Please.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      WaterGirl

      @Jinchi:

      I think at some point we have to start saying “this is not acceptable”, because coming from people on the right, it’s completely normal.

      I still think it’s not normal, but you’re right that it’s time to move into “this cannot stand” territory.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Lyrebird

      @The Thin Black Duke: Cut to the chase: whenever I encounter idiots supposedly on our side parroting right-wing talking points about Biden, I am not fucking polite anymore.

      AbsoLUTELY.  So glad you’re there and so glad you’re here, if that makes sense.  “diseased underbelly” is perfect.

      I thought the country had come further.  I was naive enough to be shocked at how many US voters, mostly white, would vote for the McCain-Palin ticket after the obvious ridiculous pander in choosing Palin.  On that awful morning years later, 11 – 9 – 2016 or whatever it was, I wasn’t shocked, I was sick to my stomach.  Then I thought, okay, maybe now I have a glimpse of what so many African Am. voters have felt over the years.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      wombat probability cloud

      @Baud: Hopefully, Trump will get at least as much pushback as she did. It’s notable that she apologized within a day or so, “It is never funny to joke about killing a president,” admitting bad judgment. I assume, but don’t know, that her intent differed from Trump’s.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Another Scott

      Made me look…

      It’s a tailgate wrap decal.

      There’s a TIFG version.

      Lots of stupid, ugly, insane other versions at that site. :-/

      Their mailing office is in Delaware, their warehouse is in California, their marketing office is in Singapore. I wouldn’t be surprised if the CCP somehow has their fingers in it (to try to boost conflict in the USA), but it’s probably just people trying to make money as quickly as possible on the latest memes.

      FWIW.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

