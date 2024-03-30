I won’t link to the post or even put up a screen capture of the photo, but if anyone else posted an image of any elected official tied up in a truck – let alone the President of the United States – law enforcement would be on it in a hot minute. This is so far over the line that you can’t even see the line from there.

Trump is a menace. If Trump isn’t above the law, he will receive a law enforcement visit in response to this.

And if any judge in any Trump case doesn’t think they will be the next person in a similar image, they aren’t good at connecting dots.

As I have been saying since November 2016, this is not normal.

Open thread.

Update: Timill shared this most excellent piece on this subject from Joyce Vance.