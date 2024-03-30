Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Butter Lamb!

Butter Lamb!

Here’s this year’s edition of my locally famous butter lamb:

Lamb made of butter for Easter table

As usual, I see only the flaws. For one thing, this one looks a bit haughty, perhaps owing to the camera angle. (Our kid has a saying: The higher the camera angle, the lower the self-esteem…)

Here’s a Wikipedia explainer for anyone who’s wondering what a butter lamb is. And here’s an illustrated tutorial I did in a blog post several years back.

I’ve been making butter lambs ever since one long ago year my snowbird in-laws found themselves without southbound relatives visiting for Easter who could bring a store-bought version from a Buffalo supermarket and were unable to locate one for sale in Florida. So, probably for 15 or 20 years now. The lambs are simple to make if you’re determined and patient, and I look forward to doing it every year.

Since Easter 2020, we’ve dropped off the lamb for a feast we did not attend, but tomorrow we are dining with family again. We’ll get to enjoy the buttery sculpture on Easter rolls firsthand!

That’s all I got. Open thread!

    37 Comments

    6. 6.

      Scout211

      Nice, Betty!  Your butter lamb is wonderful this year.  It looks regal to me, not haughty.

      And the view out your window is just gorgeous.

    7. 7.

      citizen dave

      A haughty lamb is a confident lamb!  May your family wingnuts be loose and soft-spoken.

      One of our favorite local restaurants has brought back their Easter buffet, so that’s what my spousal unit and myself are doing.  We’re going to party like it’s pre-covid times!

    Kay

      Kay

      He’s cute! Winsome.

      I’m not a butter sculpter but I am making lamb chops for six.I don’t love lamb but the people I’m having over do so I’ll just not eat the meat and no one will even notice!

      I’ll have the sort of sad, frost-burned tulips that I’ll cut as a centerpiece.

    TBone

      TBone

      I am hoping to finally tackle the NotMax-provided recipe for pickle soup (made with potatoes) that has been delayed due to circumstances beyond my control. It’s like vichyssoise, but it’s served hot and has lots of yummy flavors (dill, leeks, sour cream, etc.) perking up the taters.  It’s gonna be cold and rainy here all week, perfect for this soup.  I’ll dress it up differently on different serving days, with croutons, or mild cheddar, or sliced fresh scallions, bacon crumbles, etc.  I’m optimistic, don’t wanna serve the usual ham this year until I can get a good sale price.

    11. 11.

      Anonymous at Work

      You have to post it here.  Not the “right color” to post about it on “certain social media sites”.

      *waves at Elmo and TFG

    13. 13.

      Harrison Wesley

      Lovely lamb, and beautifully buttery.  I’m going out with some folks for Easter dinner at a Greek restaurant.  Although, since Greek Orthodox Easter isn’t until May 5, we may be waiting a long time to get served.

    Barbara

      Barbara

      @Kay: It’s more for them if you don’t partake. That’s what I tell people when they express amazement that my son doesn’t like ice cream.

    TBone

      TBone

      Someone made a full sized statue of butter Gritty (antifa hero of PA) at the State Fair a while back. Senator Fetterman posing with it for selfies was 😍

    Redshift

      Redshift

      Yay, butter lamb! I saw my local grocery store has butter bunnies, maybe for those (like my family) who celebrate the more secular version of the holiday?

      My mom is having us over for dessert (blueberry crisp, yum!) because various family members are traveling this week. We have new rabbits in our house, so we’re all ready for Easter.

    David_C

      David_C

      Testing – my comment might have been eaten. Like the lamb.

       

      Anyhoo, this lamb would be worthy of a display at Broadway Market or as a lawn ornament in Cheektowaga. Bought a butter lamb at Wegmans. Yeah, wimp that I am. Taking to my daughter’s place – she’s 50% child of Binghamton Polonia.

    stinger

      stinger

      See, I admire that proud ovine carriage. She knows her self-worth. Looking gooood, girlfriend! And there’s a bit of twinkle in her eye.

      Just don’t tell her what’s about to happen….

    Kay

      Kay

      @Barbara:

      We had mutton growing up. Yuck. Has to be stew because it’s tough so the scent just permeates- it’s gamy and musky. I can still smell it. Lamb at least isn’t stinky but I can’t eat it.

    FastEdD

      FastEdD

      Oh joy! Butter lamb makes this weekend worth looking forward to! Found a small ham (for one) since no fam left to share it with. De Dawg likes it though. Raining so much here in SoCal that Dawg gets soaked. He doesn’t like to get his piggies wet.

    33. 33.

      Doc Sardonic

      I enjoy lamb, can tolerate mutton when done in stew form only. My only requirement for either is that I cook it outside. Much like cooking fish or fried food, the smell can linger for days and that I just can’t abide.

      Betty, the lamb looks great, has kind of a regal bearing to him.

    Eyeroller

      Eyeroller

      @Tim in SF: Yeah, I was going to comment myself that Betty C’s at least looks like a lamb.  The Wikipedia picture (as I’m typing this, as we know, they can change) is a butter chicken.

    narya

      narya

      The puff pastry feels nice . . . we’ll see how it bakes up. I haven’t made it in a long damn time–once you get the butter in for the first turn, it determines how the rest of it will go, pretty much. I can’t readily describe what that feeling is, though; it’s truly embodied knowledge. That might have been another subject I would have written about, had I continued in academia

      ETA: love the lamb, and love that you do this every year and share with us!

    JPL

      JPL

      The clerk at Walgreen’s asked me if I was going to church tomorrow, HON!   Not sure what offended me most, the HON or the church question.   I simply said that I planned on attending the great Easter Egg Hunt.

      bah humbug

