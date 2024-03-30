President Obama talked about what kept him up at night during the Trump administration at the fundraiser with Biden and Clinton last night and you really need to hear his answer. It’s incredibly well said. ?? pic.twitter.com/jDxDmx9lQS — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 29, 2024





This is Dave Anderson’s bailiwick, but he’s got a lot on his plate, so I hope he won’t mind my posting it:

After a year of work, I can finally share what we’ve been up to @USDS ✅ 5M+ ppl will seamlessly keep their Medicaid coverage

✅ 1M+ ppl won’t lose their coverage for procedural reasons

✅ 2.5M+ hrs of paperwork burden cut 1/https://t.co/rDD7ZQ2aHa — Luke Farrell (@ItsLukeFarrell) March 28, 2024

We work shoulder-to-shoulder with mission-driven state public servants, like the folks at California @DHCS_CA where we are now auto-renewing ~2/3 of Medicaid enrollees!! 3/https://t.co/6BymVTHGFL — Luke Farrell (@ItsLukeFarrell) March 28, 2024

This was an almost unimaginable result a year ago in CA – and because of these auto-renewals we will prevent almost a million Californians from losing their coverage for stupid paperwork reasons A million people!! 4/ — Luke Farrell (@ItsLukeFarrell) March 28, 2024

We go into some detail on how it all works in the USDS case study and here with the brilliant folks from @codeforamerica and @CenterOnBudget 5/https://t.co/Qc93PlCWsT — Luke Farrell (@ItsLukeFarrell) March 28, 2024