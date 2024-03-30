Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

It’s the corruption, stupid.

The media handbook says “controversial” is the most negative description that can be used for a Republican.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Somebody needs to explain to DeSantis that nobody needs to do anything to make him look bad.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

Democrats have delivered the Square Deal, the New Deal, the Fair Deal, and now… the Big Joe Biden Deal.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Another missed opportunity for Jamie Dimon to just shut the fuck up.

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Compromise? There is no middle ground between a firefighter and an arsonist.

He really is that stupid.

Fight them, without becoming them!

Hot air and ill-informed banter

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Stay Hopeful!

This is Dave Anderson’s bailiwick, but he’s got a lot on his plate, so I hope he won’t mind my posting it:

      OzarkHillbilly

      This was an almost unimaginable result a year ago in CA – and because of these auto-renewals we will prevent almost a million Californians from losing their coverage for stupid paperwork reasons

      In the South that would be considered a failure.

      Geminid

      Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen will be a guest tomorrow on ABC’s This Week. I expect he will talk about the humanitarian aid situation in Gaza.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Boise State University (BSU) professor and Claremont Institute scholar Scott Yenor was the hidden hand behind Action Idaho, a far-right online media platform that featured inflammatory rightwing commentary on politics in that state, documents obtained by the Guardian reveal.

      The documents, obtained through public records requests, also show that Yenor sought and received funding for the initiative from wealthy and influential donors like Claremont Institute board chair, Thomas D Klingenstein.
      ……………..
      The Guardian contacted Scott Yenor with a detailed request for comment on this story. He only responded directly to one question, writing that “Pedro Gonzalez did not accept the offer” of employment. The remainder of the reply was personal abuse.

      Just a peach of a guy.

      Mousebumples

      On the insurance side of things, while I’m excited at the plan to cut red tape, there are lots of people (nationwide) who will be cut from Medicaid rolls this year. I’m forgetting the details, but the COVID public health emergency kept people from being dropped.

      Good morning, all.

      MagdaInBlack

      Last evening, on Hal Sparks youtube, I watched him interview Lev Parnas and I have a question. After Lev spilled so much truth tea the “Biden corruption” hearing, I dont recall much ( any) media followup…did I miss this?

      It was pretty interesting, he got a wee bit deeper into the stuff he talked about in the hearing, esp Bill Barrs role. If any one is interested I can try to find the clip.

      ( Lev Parnas, the guy who helped rudy et all with their Biden/Ukraine propaganda)

      Ken

      Good morning all.

      Does anyone know the source of the image in the James Medlock tweet? I’m curious when it was made. It looks like it was an “enjoy the freedoms our troops died for” message, possibly even a recruiting poster.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Khanna has been on Fox a lot. He’s not my favorite Democratic politician, but 17th CD voters seem to like him fine. He’s a hard worker and is serving as a surrogate for the Biden campaign.

      Ken

      @Geminid: Rep. Ro Khanna

      You can’t fool me, that’s a Star Wars character name.

      Senator Rick Scott.

      And that’s from Men In Black, a creepy alien in a human suit.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      In memory of Louis Gossett Jr, I recommended in a thread yesterday the sci-fi movie “Enemy Mine” that a lot of people may not know. We decided to start re-watching it last night for the first time since seeing it in the theaters many years ago, and it’s still a great movie.

      Gossett is an alien (a “Drac”) shipwrecked on an uninhabited planet with a human (Dennis Quaid). Humans and Dracs are at war. Eventually they’re forced to cooperate and that’s when the best part of the movie begins. Really excellent sci-fi, a cut above most of the sci-fi drek.

