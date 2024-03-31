For me, it wouldn’t be Easter if I didn’t listen to this story.
Open thread!
by WaterGirl| 34 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
For me, it wouldn’t be Easter if I didn’t listen to this story.
Open thread!
Baud
I keep forgetting Costco is closed on Easter. Bah Humbug.
NotMax
And now a short time-out for the Ether Bunny.
Soprano2
I tried to go to a local greenhouse, and it was closed. Maybe I’ll get my plants at Menards.
sab
Easter is the biggest holiday in the Christian calendar (far bigger than Christmas) and everyone is surprised that businesses are closed.
TBone
@NotMax: I made the pickle soup. OH MY GOODNESS it is delicious and I haven’t even added the sour cream and fresh dill yet. I got smart and let the food processor finely chop everything except the 6 gold potatoes, which I finely diced. I added a big, fresh leek and extra vidalia onion. To DIE for on a chilly, rainy birthday! Thank you, mmmmmm
sab
@WaterGirl: Christmas a baby was born. Easter a grown man and revolutionary was executed and came back to life to lead us. Which event is bigger?
@WaterGirl: Not a Christian here, but Easter is the celebration of the event that is at the heart of the entire faith: that Jesus was the son of God, died as human (partaking of the divine*) and was resurrected as a member of the Trinity having secured absolution for human sins and eternal life for every believer. That’s a lot more important than the happenstance of his birth.
*I am so not getting into discussions of the true nature of the incarnate Christ, just as I won’t get within shouting distance of the filioque dispute
ETA: What sab says.
Martin
@WaterGirl: Today is the day that Christ resurrects as her true self.
Baud
Easter is clearly the holiest holiday, but I wouldn’t say it was the biggest.
sab
@Tom Levenson: Wow. That is a really good summation. Thank you.
To all the reactionary “Christians” screeching about how Transgender Day or Visibility is blaspheming Easter this year, there’s something entirely apropos about a day celebrating resurrection and salvation intersecting with a day about trans people celebrating being able to be their true selves.
Also for the record, TDOV, has always been March 31. And it’s worth a reminder that TDOV was created 16 years ago because up until that time the only annual “trans day” was Transgender Day of Remembrance, in which we memorialize those killed in trans hate crimes.
While It is altogether fitting and proper that we should remember our dead, we also need to celebrate our living — especially when Republican reactionaries are trying to eradicate us from public life.
glc
Copy edit, title: Irreverent (or, alternatively, irrelevant)
And not entirely irrelevant, but definitely irreverent: John Eastman is a modern Jesus. betrayed and unjustly condemned.
sab
@Another Scott: We want to see that.
Baud
According to Reddit, next year, Easter will be on 4/20.
pluky
@Tom Levenson: ὁμοούσιον or ὁμοιούσιον? To filioque or not? I don’t think anyone cares these days, or at least not enough to threaten anathema.
sab
@WaterGirl: LOL excellent!
Baud
Via reddit, George Takei
sab
@WaterGirl: Back in my distant youth my junior year abroad in England they had white chocolate Jesus babies. Seriously. We debated how one would eat them.
Both those rabbits should have had their heads bitten off.
scav
Has Tennessee just (or is just about to) outlawed spray bottles?
An attack of the vapours: Tennessee bill endorses chemtrails conspiracy theory
Legislation banning the “intentional injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of chemicals, chemical compounds, substances” swept through the Republican-dominated senate, and will now be considered by the Republican-dominated house, before then being weighed by Tennessee’s Republican governor. There is also a movement to pass a similar law in Pennsylvania.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings