      sab

      Easter is the biggest holiday in the Christian calendar (far bigger than Christmas) and everyone is surprised that businesses are closed.

      TBone

      @NotMax: I made the pickle soup.  OH MY GOODNESS it is delicious and I haven’t even added the sour cream and fresh dill yet.  I got smart and let the food processor finely chop everything except the 6 gold potatoes, which I finely diced.  I added a big, fresh leek and extra vidalia onion. To DIE for on a chilly, rainy birthday!  Thank you, mmmmmm

      Tom Levenson

      @WaterGirl: Not a Christian here, but Easter is the celebration of the event that is at the heart of the entire faith: that Jesus was the son of God, died as human (partaking of the divine*) and was resurrected as a member of the Trinity having secured absolution for human sins and eternal life for every believer. That’s a lot more important than the happenstance of his birth.

      *I am so not getting into discussions of the true nature of the incarnate Christ, just as I won’t get within shouting distance of the filioque dispute

      ETA: What sab says.

      Another Scott

      @NotMax: Saw that.  🤪

      A few days ago I saw a comic of people rolling away the stone to reveal a giant chocolate rabbit.  🙊

      I haven’t been able to find it again, of course.

      Happy Easter, everyone.

      Sister Golden Bear

      To all the reactionary “Christians” screeching about how Transgender Day or Visibility is blaspheming Easter this year, there’s something entirely apropos about a day celebrating resurrection and salvation intersecting with a day about trans people celebrating being able to be their true selves.

      Also for the record, TDOV, has always been March 31. And it’s worth a reminder that TDOV was created 16 years ago because up until that time the only annual “trans day” was Transgender Day of Remembrance, in which we memorialize those killed in trans hate crimes.

      While It is altogether fitting and proper that we should remember our dead, we also need to celebrate our living — especially when Republican reactionaries are trying to eradicate us from public life.

      sab

      @WaterGirl: Back in my distant youth my junior year abroad in England they had white chocolate Jesus babies. Seriously. We debated how one would eat them.

      Both those rabbits should have had their heads bitten off.

      TBone

      @NotMax: 💜 hubby’s day today and he had to remind me 🤣😭 thanks for the chef bday card. The soup might make him stop razzing me!  The sour cream and dill gild the lily!

      scav

      Has Tennessee just (or is just about to) outlawed spray bottles?
      An attack of the vapours: Tennessee bill endorses chemtrails conspiracy theory

      Legislation banning the “intentional injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of chemicals, chemical compounds, substances” swept through the Republican-dominated senate, and will now be considered by the Republican-dominated house, before then being weighed by Tennessee’s Republican governor. There is also a movement to pass a similar law in Pennsylvania.

      Baud

      @scav:

      Legislation banning the “intentional injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of chemicals, chemical compounds, substances”

       
      Worse. They have outlawed farting.

