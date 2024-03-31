Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Biggest Loser?

This isn’t a prediction, but my gut feeling is Trump is going to lose in November more decisively than generally supposed right now. I also believe his candidacy will have a measurably negative effect on his party’s fortunes, partly because of stuff like this: (Politico)

Donald Trump’s bid to oust a Florida Republican who backed Ron DeSantis over him is reviving a long-running GOP anxiety: that he can’t be dissuaded from the grudges and inflammatory rhetoric that plagued his party’s lawmakers during his first term.

Trump’s call for a challenger to Rep. Laurel Lee (R-Fla.), the only House Republican from DeSantis’ state to endorse the Florida governor in the primary, reveals a campaign with little interest in courting his former rivals and their supporters.

The article quotes sundry Republicans who are shocked — shocked! — that Trump seems indifferent to the electoral fate of any GOP candidate not named Donald J. Trump. But as the noxious orange fart cloud is fond of braying at his hate rallies, “You knew I was a snake when you took me in!”

Lee, the targeted rep in the Tampa Bay area, will likely win her primary. IIRC, the candidate filing deadline had already passed before the alleged political savant Trump tried to gin up a MAGA challenger.

But local Dems have identified an excellent candidate to oppose Lee in the general, Hillsborough County Commissioner Pat Kemp. I know Kemp a little from working with the Democratic Party in that county before we moved. Like all Florida districts, the 15th is heavily gerrymandered, but Kemp seems exactly the type of experienced and disciplined pol who could pull off an upset.

Anyhoo, some in the crappy national political media are finally noticing that substantial portions of the Republican base are still voting for Trump opponents in primaries long after those candidates flamed out, and these savvy pundits are belatedly concluding that this isn’t a positive sign for GOP unity. All I can say is welcome to the party, pals!

I’m not confident about anything. The past several years revealed the galloping stupidity and malevolence of a greater portion of our electorate than I fully comprehended before 2016.

But today, the Trump-led Republicans are failing on the basic blocking and tackling parties must do to succeed, like not turning the party institution into a personal grift operation and not gratuitously attacking incumbents with seats in a closely divided chamber. May they reap what they sow in abundance.

Open thread.

    Jeffro

      Jeffro

      Plenty of reasons to think that the orange moron will lose even more badly than he did 4 years ago.

      its all right there, for those with eyes to see

    5. 5.

      SteveinPHX

      The rule I remember from when I was a kid was you made the tent bigger before the election. Then once you had won you were in good shape to go after those you felt were traitorous.

      You’re right. Trump is not doing this.

    6. 6.

      West of the Rockies

      @Jeffro:

      Is anyone going to challenge your view and say, “Nope”?

      I say that Nope is not a strategy.

      GOTV. But I’m feeling reasonably optimistic, too.

    8. 8.

      Almost Retired

      @schrodingers_cat:  Agree heartily!  Just read an excellent Michael Hiltzik column in the Los Angeles times laying out the budget proposals for 2025 by the Republican Study Committee.

      All sorts of crowd pleasers like taking away your healthcare, slashing your Social Security  and Medicare benefits, functionally outlawing IVF, tons more abortion restrictions, and several measures which can only be described as pro-global warming.

      The strategy seems to be expanding the universe of people whose faces will become leopard food.  There’s a lot of fodder in that loathsome document for some great campaign ads.

    9. 9.

      jackmac

      The best result would be an LBJ-style blowout and squash the Orange menace once and for all.

      That won’t likely happen. Too many red states and voters clinging to various resentments while blindly worshiping Trump. Still, it feels like a pretty decisive Biden / Dem win is coming that will also bring along the House and Senate.

    10. 10.

      Matt

      Anyhoo, some in the crappy national political media are finally noticing that substantial portions of the Republican base are still voting for Trump opponents in primaries long after those candidates flamed out, and these savvy pundits are belatedly concluding that this isn’t a positive sign for GOP unity.

      I don’t see how the irrelevant choices of fascists in a meaningless primary says ANYTHING about the general; just because they liked Nikki’s or Ron’s flavor of hate-milkshake better doesn’t mean they aren’t going to goose-step in tempo come November.

    11. 11.

      Fair Economist

      After the clusterfuck of Trump’s term, it’s hard to believe any result is possible other than him losing in a landslide. But man, those polls.

    12. 12.

      Egorelick

      I’m worried about loss of support from Jews and Muslims over Gaza. Also, Ukraine may get worse so some might want to abandon them. Finally, covid was terribly handled which benefitted Biden. Voters were stupid in 2016; I will never trust this country again.

    13. 13.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Lee, the targeted rep in the Tampa Bay area, will likely win her primary.

      As I recall, Trump is running 50/50 at best with endorsing primary candidates, and that’s including his tendency to jump in and endorse the guy who’s already winning.  In general elections, his candidates outside of completely safe seats get their asses kicked.

      He does love to endorse someone who’s already winning in a safe Republican seat and then count up all those numbers and pretend they mean he’s a winner.

      my gut feeling is Trump is going to lose in November more decisively than generally supposed right now.

      In 2020 he had the Republican base, including the hardcore white supremacists who don’t usually bother to vote, feeling like they were inches from absolute, permanent victory.  Now he’s covered in loser stink.  They haven’t abandoned him, but the romance is gone.

    14. 14.

      RaflW

      I hope it’s not too large a quote of paid content, but Josh Marshall was on this theme two days ago as well. I’m probably a bit less hedge-y than he is (I think the likely incompetence and money diversion at the RNC will hurt more than is currently expected, in part because it will trigger more intra-party infighting and bickering over scraps).

      — —
      Parties aren’t what they used to be. But the two party committees still play an important mobilization role and an important role supporting state parties. If the RNC is significantly weakened or turned into a Trump legal defense fund, that has big implications for the whole election.

      Even when you step back and look at the rest of the party committees there’s a similar picture. Democratic House and Senate committees are significantly outraising Republican ones. The NRCC and the NRSC are still under standard management, as far as I know. But the money differential is still important.

      I don’t think we can count out the possibility that a combination of demoralization and division, structural breakdown and insufficient funding could lead to a dramatic underperformance in GOP congressional and other campaigns this year. Again, I’m not predicting this. I definitely would not bet on it. There’s a very decent chance Republicans could have a trifecta next year, though I’m increasingly dubious about their chances in the House.
      — —

      I’ll add that, given what incompetent noobs Trump-associated folks have been, we can expect the housecleaning at the RNC to mean that people with ‘loyalty’ to J6 getting installed means the RNC will get notably worse at data management, list building, and all the things that matter close in for turnout.

      To reverse a metaphor, they’re disassembling the plane while flying it (and, hey, maybe the RNC will hire some ex-Boeing folks!)

    15. 15.

      Glidwrith

      @Fair Economist: You would think after that clusterfuck of a term, more people would wise up, but even more people turned out to vote for SFB than in the 2016 election. We just happened to turn out even more than the fascists did and eked out just enough in the right places to win the electoral college.

      The margin, IIRC, was only 40,000 votes. It still makes me break out in a cold sweat.

    16. 16.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Egorelick:

      I’m worried about loss of support from Jews and Muslims over Gaza.

      I’m not.  For all the loud voices, it hasn’t shown up anywhere in the primaries.  Michigan, the place that was the biggest worry, the ‘choose none of the above’ campaign didn’t get even a blip.  14% sounds scary, except that’s actually normal for ‘none of the above’.  Context is everything.

      Ukraine may get worse so some might want to abandon them.

      There’s not even a suggestion of that on the Democrat side.  I hope Ukraine crushes Russia, but any Ukraine losses only make Republicans look worse.

      covid was terribly handled which benefitted Biden.

      True enough, but Trump has plenty of new negatives, on top of everyone who hated him then still hating him now.  He has legal troubles, he’s not an incumbent, and we have Dobbs.

      We’re fine.  The national press desperately wants you to think Biden is as unpopular as Trump.  Take one look at the primaries and you know they failed.

    18. 18.

      Scout211

      Thanks Betty!  I am always looking to find sources that boost my addiction to hopium. I need to have hope that there will be an end to this Trump nightmare.  Every little bit helps   And when the media starts writing stories for the normies that we already know about here on balloon-juice, it gives me hope.

      I commented yesterday that links two of the posts on balloon-juice from yesterday were listed on Memeorandum.  Now this one is, too.  What is happening here? Are we getting more clicks, more notice? Are we [gulp) mainstream?!  😳

    19. 19.

      Mike in NC

      Fat Bastard has a favorite saying: “Always win and always get even”. He’s the most vindictive fucking prick that ever lived.

    20. 20.

      Spanky

      The OP and comments so far have been mostly on the way things are today. Trump is only going to get worse as the year progresses, and his trials are going to be getting more airplay. I hope the Biden campaign starts stressing that Donnie needs to come out and debate. Trump’s handlers would be crazy to let that happen, but when he hides out that’s going to shake a lot of his followers.

      He’s a babbling idiot now. I suspect we can add “drooling” by the time October rolls around.

    21. 21.

      pacem appellant

      @schrodingers_cat: @betty cracker: Trump and the GOP are going to lose badly this November despite the gerrymander in the House. The Senate, I dunno. I can’t see a way our f’ed up country gets that one right. But regardless, the media will learn all the wrong lessons when they’re caught with their pants around their ankles wondering why their wunderkind Trump failed to recapture the White House.

    22. 22.

      JWR

      One thing I noticed about Trump is that in the video, where he talks about having ‘many Bibles’ at home, he’s barely concealing an evil little grin. I think he’s getting lazy with his fleecing, especially when he tells such obvious lies.

      May he lose bigly and forevermore, amen.

    23. 23.

      Jackie

      BettyCracker, I’m with you re TIFG losing yuugly; my concern is the Senate and judges. This doesn’t help:

      Rep. Ruben Gallego’s (D-AZ) divorce file could get unsealed soon, the Washington Free Beacon reports.

      The two separated in 2016, when Kate Gallego, currently Phoenix’s mayor, was nine months pregnant.

      “While divorce records in Arizona and other states are generally accessible to the public, the Gallegos requested—and a judge agreed—to put the entire case, even its existence on the docket, under seal.”

      An Arizona judge on Tuesday sided with the Washington Free Beacon, which is arguing that the total sealing of Rep. Ruben Gallego’s (D., Ariz.) 2017 divorce records was wrong. Yavapai County Superior Court Judge John Napper gave lawyers for the Democratic Senate candidate 15 days to propose specific redactions to the case file.

      The two separated in 2016, when Kate Gallego was nine months pregnant. While divorce records in Arizona and other states are generally accessible to the public, the Gallegos requested—and a judge agreed—to put the entire case, even its existence on the docket, under seal.

      The court’s move this week is the first step in reversing that decision. The judge indicated that he had reviewed the file and did not believe that much if any of its contents should remain private.

      I hope this ends up being much ado about nothing… our chances of holding on to the senate will be vastly diminished if Gallegos loses. 🤞🏻

    24. 24.

      p.a.

      I always credited the Republican Party with a kind of vicious intelligence, a success at appealing to the worst aspects of an all-too-often sufficient number of people to be an effective party- effective at controlling the reins of power if not effective at actual governing.  But the continuing… ummm… coitus with the human black hole that is Donald tRump is vicious, but not intelligent.

      I think I should edit this to mean the institutional Republican Party.  What is currently the Republican Party is a Frankenstein’s monster of bigots, grifters, flat-earthers, and other assorted idjits.  Also, Frankenstein’s monster was self-aware and literate; so maybe it’s more like the agglomeration of beasts that appeared occasionally in John Carpenter’s The Thing.

    25. 25.

      Mike E

      Nice John McClane movie line, I’m feeling a Die Hard With A Vengeance vibe with this election tho without a Simon bringing the vexing brain teasers… the media is getting played like the NYC police in the movie, and playing us in turn.

    26. 26.

      Starfish

      @Matt: They were voting against Trump after his competitors had left the primary. Some of them will return to the Republican Party. Some of them will sit it out. Some of them will decide to show the Republican Party their decisive distaste for their agenda by voting for Democrats.

      Getting rid of people like Boebert and Sinema means that people are tired of very self-involved politicians.

    27. 27.

      RaflW

      I know evangelical protestantism in the US is totally broken, but I’d still like to think on this Easter Sunday that a significant number of pastors outside that nationalistic, authoritarian bent would rise up and publicly express their revulsion over this latest blasphemy: The Washington (Moonie) Times has a piece up on “The Crucifixion of Trump”, which of course Donnie Dinglehands has quote-posted on his grift-site.

      The electoral whomping that this nation needs, but that may or may not come in November, needs to move through evangelical American institutions like a tsunami. Their embrace of the money changer is so profane and toxic.

    28. 28.

      Scout211

      Republicans in disarray articles are also good the read, like this one .

      Rep. Derrick Van Orden is done with Rep. Bob Good.
      Good, the leader of the House Freedom Caucus and one of eight Republicans who voted to oust Kevin McCarthy from the speakership, has been at the center of internal GOP infighting that has left their party’s agenda in tatters and their conference embroiled in a bitter civil war.

      Now Van Orden has joined hands with a band of House Republicans angling to knock Good off in his June primary by propping up his primary opponent, John McGuire – a tactic long viewed as a serious breach of protocol but one that underscores the bad blood within the House GOP.

      “Bob Good didn’t come here to govern. He came here to be famous,” Van Orden, a Wisconsin Republican, told CNN. “Bob Good’s wearing our jersey, and he’s not on the team.”

      Van Orden added: “If you look at what we have not been able to accomplish in this Congress, it’s predominantly because of Bob Good and his ilk.”

      But Good is undeterred.

      LOL.  Unity no more, Republicans!

    29. 29.

      RaflW

      @pacem appellant: Yep. If Biden is retained and the House flips Dem, the press response will be “We didn’t understand the shifts in the Republican base voters, so we have to dig even deeper into the greasy-spoon index. To the diners, post haste!!”

      They won’t even notice that they aren’t curious about the Democratic coalition, which they pretend to already understand fully, and misapprehend as embarrassing combination of boring and silly.

    30. 30.

      artem1s

      I took a look at 270toWin this morning for the first time in about 4 years. The biggest change I see is that that are a lot less states considered to be ‘in competition’ or ‘leaning’ on the electoral map than there were this time 4 years ago. For instance, most pollsters have conceded FL and TX are in the solid Red camp rather than leaning or too close to call (can’t believe FL was ever TCTC but the MSM must have a horse race story). On the Dem side CO and MN are already solid Blue whereas they were in the TCTC column right up until election day.
      In the Sabatos Map, 5 states are still TCTC.
      WI, GA, MI, AZ, and NV – PA (Sabatos has PA leaning Blue – Consensus has it TCTC)
      However, there are more that are solidly Blue now than 4 years ago. And because of the census redistricting, CO and CA could throw 2 more EC votes to Biden right off the bat.
      There are currently 3 scenarios with the Sabatos map where Blue wins and only 1 for Red. Right now it all comes down to wrapping up PA early and keeping WI Blue. If NV and MI both lean stronger blue it’s going to be obvious by summer that this will indeed be a blow out. GA is not as big a factor as it was 4 years ago and that makes me breath a lot easier.

    32. 32.

      Another Scott

      @Glidwrith:

      The margin, IIRC, was only 40,000 votes. It still makes me break out in a cold sweat.

      Yeah, that number is scary, but remember Frankensteinbeck’s admonition that “context is everything”.

      The tight races in the trio of states had a big electoral impact. As NPR’s Domenico Montanaro has put it, “just 44,000 votes in Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin separated Biden and Trump from a tie in the Electoral College.”

      Of course, Trump is no stranger to narrow victories. He won the 2016 election thanks to just under 80,000 combined votes in three of those six key states.

      44,000 votes would have changed the result if they were the “right” votes in the “right” states. IOW, it’s the minimum number needed to get a different result if nothing else changed.

      I’m not sanguine. Every vote matters. But counter-factuals are counter-factuals. Take the win and build on it.

      In 2020 TIFG had incumbency and the whole apparatus of the federal government, many state governments, and much of the press. He lost. He doesn’t have those advantages now.

      PewResearch.org has a big (3 page) story on slicing and dicing voter responses in the 2020 election, and a link to their 2022 story on the midterms.

      Turnout drives the results, baby. The GQP and many state parties are broke so it’s hard for them to have a decent turnout effort.

      Hang in there.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    33. 33.

      geg6

      Let me add some other signs that are keeping the optimism and hope burning in my heart (at a very low flame right now).  His fundraising numbers are terrible, especially among small donors.  The RNC numbers are even worse.  His DIL has fired all staffers who are deemed insufficiently loyal, including pretty much all state level organizers.  He’s still demonizing mail-in voting.  And all the quitters and quitters-in-waiting in Congress are some of the most experienced people they have there.  No one likes his surrogates.  And although pundits dismiss this completely, all the Dem special election and referenda wins have to mean something.

    35. 35.

      Miss Bianca

      @artem1s: Aren’t some of these toss-up states among those that Four Directions is targeting for GOTV efforts among Native Americans? WaterGirl can set me straight on this.

    36. 36.

      TaMara

      To recap: Women of all political flavors are PISSED and the GOP keeps stepping in it regarding body autonomy. The men who love them are also pissed.

      Thinking Republicans are exhausted with his antics

      Despite MSM trying to sabotage people’s minds – the economy is booming, the stock market is booming (well, except DJT stock which was down 13% by end of the week if I’m reading it right), crime is down, etc etc and that seems to be finally getting through the noise

      Trump is decompensating (decomposing) hourly and it’s harder to hide.

      Oh, and let’s not forget – he’s got trials coming up (finally! fucking judges) and that’s going to put that behavior front and center.

      Oh, and the RNC is being drained for his bills.

      I’m more worried about House and Senate – we need them so we can start to seriously undo the damage the current GOP has created (may they all rot in hell)

      My 🪙🪙

    38. 38.

      Betty Cracker

      @Matt: Would you rather be the guy whose primary voters overwhelmingly support him or the one with an unusually large percentage of base voters who are still casting ballots for losers who’ve already washed out? As I said, I’m not sure of anything, but there are signs of Trump’s weakness that our craptacular political press has all but ignored until recently.

    40. 40.

      hells littlest angel

      I admit to a tendency to be overly optimistic, but it seems like Republicans are trying to trounced in November, with the whining and the racism and the abortion banning.

    42. 42.

      NotMax

      @Fair Economist

      But man, those polls.

      “Public opinion polls are rather like children in a garden, digging things up all the time to see how they’re growing.”
      – Adlai Stevenson
      .

    44. 44.

      H.E.Wolf

      I anticipate a Democratic victory… if we all do a share of the work. Hence the “little fish working together to overwhelm the big fish” illustration that accompanies the 2024 Balloon Juice GOTV fundraising posts.

      Taking one small, concrete action also has an effect on the doer. Worriers will worry a bit less; the discouraged will be heartened.

      Anyone who doesn’t believe that, give it a try and see what happens. If it doesn’t boost your spirits in the slightest, you’ve still helped push the plough a little further along the field.

