“Suffs” (short for suffragists) is a new Broadway musical about women’s fight more than a century ago for a “radical” idea: the right to vote. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with two of the show’s producers, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, about the importance of art to spread a political message. She also talks with cast members, including the show’s writer and star Shaina Taub, who says “Suffs” has a timely message: “Every generation has to fight to protect these rights and freedoms again and again and again.” @suffsmusical

I honestly had no idea this musical was brewing, but I went looking for a few videos after watching the one above.

Check out the full company in this preview presentation, which includes two songs new to the upcoming Broadway production, featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Shaina Taub.

Shaina Taub, Kim Blanck, Ally Bonino, Hannah Cruz, and Nadia Dandashi perform “Great American Bitch” from Broadway’s new musical Suffs at the historic Cooper Union Great Hall on February 28, 2024. A “remarkable, epic new musical” (Variety) that explores the suffragists’ relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Book, music, and lyrics by Shaina Taub. Directed by Leigh Silverman. Now on Broadway.

