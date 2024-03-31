Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Suffs: The Musical (Bonus Hillary & Malala)

“Suffs” (short for suffragists) is a new Broadway musical about women’s fight more than a century ago for a “radical” idea: the right to vote. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with two of the show’s producers, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, about the importance of art to spread a political message. She also talks with cast members, including the show’s writer and star Shaina Taub, who says “Suffs” has a timely message: “Every generation has to fight to protect these rights and freedoms again and again and again.” @suffsmusical

I honestly had no idea this musical was brewing, but I went looking for a few videos after watching the one above.

Check out the full company in this preview presentation, which includes two songs new to the upcoming Broadway production, featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Shaina Taub.

Shaina Taub, Kim Blanck, Ally Bonino, Hannah Cruz, and Nadia Dandashi perform “Great American Bitch” from Broadway’s new musical Suffs at the historic Cooper Union Great Hall on February 28, 2024. A “remarkable, epic new musical” (Variety) that explores the suffragists’ relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Book, music, and lyrics by Shaina Taub. Directed by Leigh Silverman. Now on Broadway.

Here’s a link to the official YouTube page

This is an open thread

  • Baud
  • Geoduck
  • HumboldtBlue
  • karen marie
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • Yutsano

    7 Comments

    1.

      Baud

      I haven’t looked up what Hillary has been up to lately, but it looks like she’s continuing to live her best life.  She deserves it.

      In another timeline, we’d be at the end of her second term.

      Reply
    3.

      HumboldtBlue

      Oh my, this looks fantastic, my knowledge of the suffragette movement is woeful, and it’s nearing the top of my list as a subject to read and watch about. This will be a perfect starting point.

      Reply
    4.

      karen marie

      I noticed a few people mentioning they read Marina Hyde’s column in the Guardian.  Did you know that she and Richard Osman do a podcast (posted to Youtube) called The Rest is Entertainment?

      Inside baseball – to me – is endlessly fascinating, no matter the industry.

      I wish I could remember the name of it or who the hosts were (mind like a sieve) but there was one done by comedians about comedy several years ago.  I don’t think it was on youtube.  I’ve done a bit of a look for it in my bookmarks but can’t find it.  I did find Rule of Three, however, which is very funny and an interesting look into the minds of comedians.

      Hope you all are enjoying your Trans Sunday!

      Reply

