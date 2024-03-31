



From master landscaper & ace photographer Dan B:

When we moved in the house was surrounded by unglamorous (I’m being kind) sidewalks. The backyard was sloped enough to uncomfortable to stand or to hold a chair. And I wanted ponds to hold water for summer. My partner built these rip-rap walls and I put paving on top. We have served dinner during the pandemic. Mt. Baker, 90 air miles north is visible from the top.

The daffodils I planted on top quadrupled in one year. I prefer the white petaled forms for our soft or overcast days.

This is a shallow pond by the tool shed / Mike’s playhouse and the stone stairs and landing to the upper terrace we call Tikal. In the background is a large brown shrub.

The brown shrub, 9 feet tall and wide, is Hebe ‘Midsummer Beauty’. We had 15° several days in a row and a number of plants were damaged. This was the largest. It may come back from the base.

Here’s what it looked like last summer. 8″ long pannicles and very fragrant. It’s from New Zealand where freezes are rare. This plant was 14 years old. It was a favorite hiding spot for our cats.



By the daffodils on Tikal is Wobbles the orange tabby in Temple Lion mode. He likes to guard the front gate and driveway even when Kai, the neighbors’ big German Shepherd, is about.





This is Wobbles’ indoor, bread loaf mode. Who needs legs? Or a tail?

At the west side of Tikal I planted a Grape Hyacinth called Grape Ice. It’s a new find.



Here’s another ‘pink cupped’ daffodil. It’s great on overcast days.