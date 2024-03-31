Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Seattle Garden Tragedies (& Kitteh)

From master landscaper & ace photographer Dan B:

When we moved in the house was surrounded by unglamorous (I’m being kind) sidewalks. The backyard was sloped enough to uncomfortable to stand or to hold a chair. And I wanted ponds to hold water for summer. My partner built these rip-rap walls and I put paving on top. We have served dinner during the pandemic. Mt. Baker, 90 air miles north is visible from the top.

The daffodils I planted on top quadrupled in one year. I prefer the white petaled forms for our soft or overcast days.

This is a shallow pond by the tool shed / Mike’s playhouse and the stone stairs and landing to the upper terrace we call Tikal. In the background is a large brown shrub.

The brown shrub, 9 feet tall and wide, is Hebe ‘Midsummer Beauty’. We had 15° several days in a row and a number of plants were damaged. This was the largest. It may come back from the base.

Here’s what it looked like last summer. 8″ long pannicles and very fragrant. It’s from New Zealand where freezes are rare. This plant was 14 years old. It was a favorite hiding spot for our cats.
By the daffodils on Tikal is Wobbles the orange tabby in Temple Lion mode. He likes to guard the front gate and driveway even when Kai, the neighbors’ big German Shepherd, is about.

This is Wobbles’ indoor, bread loaf mode. Who needs legs? Or a tail?

At the west side of Tikal I planted a Grape Hyacinth called Grape Ice. It’s a new find.
Here’s another ‘pink cupped’ daffodil. It’s great on overcast days.

Here north of Boston, the yellow daffodils that were here when we bought this place thirty years ago are in full (rather storm-battered) bloom, but our pink-cupped white additions are still a (sensible) couple of weeks from joining the show.

Got my first mail-order plants of the season yesterday — three very leggy Blue Butterfly columbines from White Flower Farm. So later today I’ll be transplanting them into temporary pots I can move indoors every night, because even if the ground where I intend them to go wasn’t still frozen, I don’t trust the weather (it’s been in the 50s this week, but we *may* get some snow on Thursday… ) Ah, the joy of climate change!

What’s going on in your gardens (planning / planting / reimaging), this week?

      OzarkHillbilly

      I bought some “pink-cupped white additions” (Accent Daffodils) from Colorblends aaaaannnndddd….

      The first 2 came up yellow.

      Not happy. Waiting to see what the rest do, but not holding my breath

      p.a.

      What’s going on in your gardens (planning / planting / reimaging), this week?

       

      Waiting on a G-D day with over 45° weather without 2 inches of rain!😂😭

      The plan is to get out there finally and let my back, shoulders, and vertigo tell me how much effort I should attempt.

