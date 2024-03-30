Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: March 31 Is Transgender Day of Visibility

The original International Transgender Day of Visibility was organized (in Michigan) in 2009, but President Biden’s White House was the first to issue an official proclamation noting it. This year, because the Christian liturgical calendar is lunar-based and therefore shifts every year, TDOV and fall on the same day. Cue the manufactured outrage from the Wingnut Wurlitzer…

Trump, of course, thinks of Easter as a(nother) way to celebrate his favorite form of personal redemption, affinity fraud
(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

    2. 2.

      Mike in NC

      The biggest laugh is anybody thinking that Fat Bastard gave a damn about Easter, or the Baby Jesus, or anything remotely related to Christianity or religion. His handlers just gave him a script to read from. Pathetic.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ohio Mom

      There are so many different versions and translations of the Christian Bible, I wonder which one Trump (well, his underlings) chose. Obviously the cheapest — I think the Protestant version is shorter than the Catholic, then there is the question whether it is both Testaments or just the New.

      ETA: As a Jewish person, I have no doubt just demonstrated a more extensive knowledge of the Christian Bible than Trump could begin to imagine.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jacqueline Squid Onassis

      I’m wondering how visible I should be tomorrow.  Will something like lightly frosted glass be a good look or should I go with fully opaque while I’m at the aquarium?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      coin operated

      I’m not saying he’s the antichrist, but if God was real and sending someone to test Christians… well, he couldn’t be more obvious about it.

      This atheist approves this message…

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      @Mike in NC: That’s for sure. He pretty much is the embodiment of all seven of the deadly sins, and can lay a strong claim to have violated all Ten Commandments. Not sure about the ‘honor your parents’ one; they’ve been gone for a while so it’s hard to say.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      @Ohio Mom:

      then there is the question whether it is both Testaments or just the New.

      Watch that Sarah Cooper video in the last Tweet. It’s obvious he doesn’t know the difference.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Doc Sardonic

      @Ohio Mom: The King Jimmy version what has the words in the King’s English just like Jesus spoke them. also because it is public domain and royalty free

      Reply

