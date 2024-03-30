You are seen and you are loved. 🏳️‍🌈 Happy International Transgender Day of Visibility! pic.twitter.com/xrSUbEjC3B — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) March 31, 2024

The original International Transgender Day of Visibility was organized (in Michigan) in 2009, but President Biden’s White House was the first to issue an official proclamation noting it. This year, because the Christian liturgical calendar is lunar-based and therefore shifts every year, TDOV and fall on the same day. Cue the manufactured outrage from the Wingnut Wurlitzer…

Growing up a religious Catholic, who went to church twice weekly I understand that Easter changes every year and transgender visibility day always occurs on the same date. This is just making stuff up to be outraged about . https://t.co/4VVeLcBlVY — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) March 30, 2024

Trump, of course, thinks of Easter as a(nother) way to celebrate his favorite form of personal redemption, affinity fraud…



(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

“So I said to them, ‘Let any who have gold take it off.’ So they gave it to me, and I threw it into the fire, and out came this calf- which can be yours for the low, low price of five easy installments of $19.99” https://t.co/t68a6p7qZE — Russell Moore (@drmoore) March 26, 2024

I’m not saying he’s the antichrist, but if God was real and sending someone to test Christians… well, he couldn’t be more obvious about it. https://t.co/piVg5tkULP — Jean-Michel Connard ??? (@torriangray) March 27, 2024

.@SykesCharlie: It's Holy Week and Trump decides to grift off the sale of his own Bible. He’s raising money off of it to help pay legal bills related to his troubles with a porn star. You can't be serious pic.twitter.com/qMj4LtUt66 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 27, 2024