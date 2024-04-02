Trump needs a new hat this time around. Instead of MAGA, the new acronym should be BID – Burn It Down.

This is the guy whose attorneys suggest the same timeframe for two different cases, thus creating a conflict, and then plays the victim and calls for delay of both trials because of the conflict. This is the guy who baits Judge Engoron, repeatedly, in order. to throw him off his game and get him to do something that can be used on appeal. And then plays the victim because the judge is mean because Trump was found guilt

This week, he’s the guy who attacks Judge Merchan’s daughter, trying to create an impossible situation, then plays the victim because he’s running for president. There’s nothing about running for president that requires you to be able to attack judges, juries, prosecutors, family members.

This is one giant game of chicken, and it’s time for Trump to crash and burn.

The only way Trump will stop this shit is if his bail is revoked. And of course, he thinks he wants that, too, because he gets to play the victim.

To normal people, someone playing the victim is both unattractive and unappealing. What is wrong with these people who look at Trump and think he’s strong?

Just a few sentences in, I have changed my mind. Forgot Burn in Down. Let’s go with Always The Victim. ATV.

It seems that the judges are ready to say “I’ve seen enough”. Judge Merchan’s ruling on Monday.

One day following the issuance of said Otder, Defendant made several extrajudicial statements attacking a family, membcr of this (lourt. Contrary to the posiuon Defcndant took in his opposition to the People’s February 22,2024 motion for an order restrictrng extrajudicial statements, i.e. that hrs statements “plainly constitute cote political spcech on matters of great public concern and criticism of maior public figurcs,” Defendant’s oppositron to 2/22i24 N{ouon, pgs. 8-9, this pattern of attacking family membets of presiding jurists and attotneys assigned to his cases serves no legiumate purpose. It merely injccts fear in those assigned or called to parucipate in the proceedings, that not only tbey, but tbeirfanily menthers as we//, are “fai.r game” for Defendant’s vitriol. Thc conventional’David vs. (]oliath’ roles are no longcr in play as demonstrated bv the singular power Defendant’s words have on countlcss others. ‘l lre threats to the integrity of the yudicial proceedrng are no longer hmited to the swaying of minds but on the willingness of indir.rduals, both private and public, to perform their lawful duty before this Court. This is evidenced by the People’s reptesentations that “multiple potenual witnesses have akeady expressed grave concerns [. . .] about their own safety and that of ther family members should they appear as witnesses against defendant.” People’s 3/28/24 Pre-lr[ouon Letter. It is no longer just a mere possibility or a reasonable likelihood that there erists a thrcat to thc integrity of the iudicial proceedings. ‘I’he threat is verv real. Admonitions are not enough, nor is reliance on self- restraint. The average observer, must now, after hearing l)efendant’s recent attacks, draw the conclusion that if they bccome involvcd in thcse proceedings, cvcn tangentially, they should worry not only for themselves, but-for lheir loued znel’dr rzell. Such concerns wrll undoubtedly interfere with the fair admirustration of justice and constitutes a direct attack on the Rule of Law itself. Again, all citizens, called upon to participate in these proceedings, whether as a juror, a witness, or in some othet capacity, must now concern themselves not only with their own personal safety, but with the safety and the potential for personal attacks upon their loved ones. ‘I’hat reaLty cannot be overstated.

The Washington Post article (gift link) documents his many threats to judges, and also his repeated attempts to force judges to recuse themselves from the case. If you’re female, you can’t oversee any case that impacts women. If you’re Latino, you can’t oversee a Trump case because he wants to build the wall at the border. He’s the most disgusting, racist, evil person – and the biggest threat to our way of life.

Legal experts and judges are voicing alarm about Trump’s comments on judges, cases and defendants prosecuted in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, whom the former president has sought to glorify as “hostages.” “The theme for Trump since the start of all of this has been there are two different games: one is political and one is courtroom and he’s constantly playing one rather than the other,” said Kenneth White, a former federal prosecutor in California who specializes in free speech issues. “It’s all part of a strategy which is sort of delegitimizing the entire system, delegitimizing the court system, and any judge who purports to rule on him.”

138 attacks on judges and family members!

A Washington Post analysis of Trump’s social media posts since the start of his campaign in late 2022 showed that he has gone after judges or their family members by name 138 times. The weeks of March 24 and March 17, respectively, included the second- and fourth-highest number of posts attacking judges overall. Trump criticized judges most frequently during the week of Jan. 7, with 14 individual attacks, nearly all targeted at Engoron.

Trump’s attacks also come amid growing concerns about the safety of federal judges. A Reuters analysis found that threats against federal judges have more than doubled since late 2020, when Trump significantly increased his criticism of the judiciary.

Time for Trump to be the big loser in his game of chicken. Lock him up.