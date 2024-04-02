Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let's Turn Rage and Tears Into Action Today – AZ and NV

Let’s Turn Rage and Tears Into Action Today – AZ and NV

24 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Nevada Four Directions Native Vote
You may already be aware that Four Directions has a donor who wanted to match up to $20,000 for Arizona and up to $20,000 for Nevada – in a particular timeframe!

So I got a call from Four Directions, and we are!

We have an angel match to get us started for AZ and an another angel match to get us started for NV. Each angel is matching up to $1,000 for their state.  There are separate thermometers so you can choose which one/s you want to donate to!

Remember, with an external match and a BJ angel, your donations up to $50 per person are double-matched.  At least until we run out of BJ Angels!

To count toward the match, let us know about your donation in the comments, or you can drop me an email message if you prefer.  Let me know which state or state in the comments.

ARIZONA

NEVADA

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      H.E.Wolf

      Huge thanks to the angels who’re kicking off these twin fundraisers!

      We are going to kick a** in AZ and NV this November.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mercy

      $25 for Nevada, $25 for Arizona. I am in CO and keep hoping that the rest of the Mountain West will one day be as blue. (I really do suspect that Cheyenne will end up as a suburb of Fort Collins…we can only hope.)

      As always, thanks for organizing!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      Just a reminder that when we have an angel match and an external match, your donation up to $50 is multiples x 4.

      $10 + $10 angel match = $20, which is matched by the external match = $40.

      $25 turns into $100.

      $35 turns into $140.

      $50 turns into $200.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Joy in FL

      $25 to Arizona and $26 to Nevada. (I need to know which contribution is which in my accounting, so I had to make two different amounts.)

      Thanks to angels (of money) and to WaterGirl, who keeps the donation situation in motion.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      rikyrah

      Sending prayer for him:

       

      Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) posted at 0:03 PM on Tue, Apr 02, 2024:
      11th term Arizona Democratic Congressman Raúl Grijalva announced today: “A few weeks ago, I sought medical treatment for a persistent cough which was initially diagnosed as pneumonia. After further testing and imaging, my physician discovered that I have cancer.”
      (https://x.com/CraigCaplan/status/1775207548242514270?s=03)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      piratedan

      @rikyrah: RG is my Congressperson and he’s been entrenched for a looooong time here.  Much of the time, the GOP just puts up a token loon who gets roughly 25% of the vote.  If he decides to hang it up, it will be extremely interesting to see who will angle to replace him from the Dem side.  It’s been rumored he’s been attempting to groom a spot for someone in his family, but its a district that has a very hispanic/native flavor (may be majority hispanic or close), so chances are it will stay a Dem seat but on the whole Grijalva has been a very progressive voice in Congress.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      way2blue

      Apologies for being a luddite, but how do I contribute to Four Directions?  Is there a link that I’m not seeing?  I’d like to contribute $50 to both AR & NV.  Thanks WaterGirl.

      Reply

