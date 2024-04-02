Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Why Is This "Hey, Cut Back on the Judge Shopping" Rule Only Advisory?

26 Comments

Why is this new policy only advisory?  In every situation, it seems like it’s always the ones who need it most who blow things off.

Conference Acts to Promote Random Case Assignment

Published onMarch 12, 2024
The Judicial Conference of the United States has strengthened the policy governing random case assignment, limiting the ability of litigants to effectively choose judges in certain cases by where they file a lawsuit.

The policy addresses all civil actions that seek to bar or mandate state or federal actions, “whether by declaratory judgment and/or any form of injunctive relief.” In such cases, judges would be assigned through a district-wide random selection process.

“Since 1995, the Judicial Conference has strongly supported the random assignment of cases and the notion that all district judges remain generalists,” said Judge Robert J. Conrad, Jr., secretary of the Conference. “The random case-assignment policy deters judge-shopping and the assignment of cases based on the perceived merits or abilities of a particular judge. It promotes the impartiality of proceedings and bolsters public confidence in the federal Judiciary.”

In most of the nation’s 94 federal district courts, local case assignment plans facilitate the random selection of judges. Some plans assign cases to a judge in the division of the court where the case is filed. In divisions where only a single judge sits, these rules have made it possible for a litigant to pre-select that judge by filing in that division.

In a November 2021 letter, Senator Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Patrick Leahy, a Vermont senator who since has retired, raised concerns about a concentration of patent cases filed in single-judge divisions.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., referenced this letter in his 2021 Year-End Report on the Federal Judiciary, calling for a study of judicial assignment practices in patent cases. [rest of the article os below the fold]

.
“Senators from both sides of the aisle have expressed concern that case assignment procedures … might, in effect, enable the plaintiff to select a particular judge to hear a case,” Roberts said. During the patent-case study, the Court Administration and Case Management Committee (CACM) determined that similar issues might occur in bankruptcy and other types of civil litigation. Public debate grew when several highly controversial lawsuits, seeking nationwide injunctions against federal government policies, were filed in single-judge court divisions.

In submitting the proposed policy to the Judicial Conference, the CACM Committee said that some local case assignment plans risked creating an appearance of “judge shopping.” The committee also noted that the value of trying a civil case in the nearest court division becomes less important when the impact of a ruling might be felt statewide or even nationally.

The amended policy applies to cases involving state or federal laws, rules, regulations, policies, or executive branch orders. District courts may continue to assign cases to a single-judge division when they do not seek to bar or mandate state or federal actions, whether by declaratory judgment and/or any form of injunctive relief.

In addition to the Judiciary policy, the CACM committee will disseminate guidance to all district courts regarding civil case assignment.

Texas judges say they’ll ignore new rule to curb ‘judge shopping’

Federal judges say they plan to ignore the new rule.

Open thread.

  • Another Scott
  • Dan B
  • Jeffro
  • Joe Falco
  • JPL
  • Manyakitty
  • Martin
  • Old School
  • p.a.
  • Scout211
  • Shalimar
  • smith
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • WaterGirl

    1. 1.

      Jeffro

      Advisory?  Policy?  Republicans don’t think that laws (much less rules, much much less norms) apply to them.  The orange toddler showed them that.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      Chief Justice Roberts is nominally in charge.  If he cares anything for the credibility of his court, or gives a hoot about how his court goes down in history, you would think he would grow a spine.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Shalimar

      Kacsmaryk wouldn’t be a problem if the 5th Circuit didn’t affirm his horrible decisions.  No point in judge-shopping if the appeals court properly overrules what it should overrule.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Shalimar

      @WaterGirl: Roberts definitely cares about how his court is perceived, but also, too, that ship sailed and sank a long time ago.  There isn’t much he can do to rein them in now.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Old School

      The federal judiciary’s policy-making body, the Judicial Conference, last month adopted a policy urging courts to change their case assignment procedures to avoid litigants filing in courts where they think they’re more likely to have a favorable outcome. In guidance issued by a judicial committee, district courts were told that cases seeking national or state-wide relief should be randomly assigned throughout the full district.

      In the letter released Monday, Godbey wrote that he and the other judges in his district met on March 27, and the “consensus was not to make any change to our case assignment process at this time.”

      A federal judiciary advisory committee is separately weighing a rule addressing forum shopping. However, during its most recent public meeting in January, members raised concerns that they might lack the authority to pass such a rule, but said they should keep studying the issue in case Congress decides to take action on it. A federal statute currently says that case assignment rules are set by chief district judges.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Martin

      The problem with rules is that they carry an obligation you enforce them. Sometimes you don’t know how, and sometimes you can’t be bothered, and in those cases you make things advisory.

      If a district doesn’t follow the policy, what’s the remedy? These people have lifetime appointments. You can’t take their courts away from them. You can’t not take the appeal or resolve a district split.

      USSC is deeply embarrassed at the quality of shitty rulings coming their way, but Roberts is in no position to do anything about it, other than some tut-tuts. The institutional remedy is to impeach those judges, but they are there for a reason, and they are doing exactly what they were put there to do – to advance an agenda.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Another Scott

      IOKIYAR??

      Reuters:

      (Kinda restating what's in the Chronicle story:)

      The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas has 11 active judges and is divided into seven divisions. Most judges are in Dallas, but some smaller divisions like Amarillo, Fort Worth and Lubbock have just one or two active judges.

      The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on Tuesday in a case arising from one of these small courts, in which U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk – an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump in the single-judge division of Amarillo – suspended approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.

      Nice.

      American Blind Justice seems to be absent in The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas at the moment.

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      smith

      It doesn’t help that so many members of the Supreme Court are openly biased and/or corrupt. Roberts may care about his court’s ultimate standing from a historical point of view, but there’s no evidence he’s able or willing to do anything here and now to improve that reputation. If judges on the lower courts choose to emulate the worst of the Dirty Six, no one should be surprised.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Shalimar

      An aspect of the mifepristone case that doesn’t get mentioned enough: judge-shopping shouldn’t have mattered because the plaintiffs absolutely did not have even a shred of an argument for standing.  Kacsmaryk should have thrown out the case immediately if he was remotely concerned with doing his actual judicial job.  Instead, he continues to be an advocate for every cause he worked for before he became a lifetime federal employee.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Dan B

      @WaterGirl: The two districts are in eastern Washington’s Yakima Valley a heavily agricultural area that is majority Latino but has had zero Latinos in government.  State GOP is just being racist.  There’s little chance the GOP could take over.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      p.a.

      IANAL, so what good does professional courtesy and comity with their fascist counterparts do for our few remaining liberal Supreme Court Justices?  It’s a lifetime appointment.  Is not calling Alito a scumbag (in fancy book larnin’ language) to his face or in public forums going to change his vote on anything?  Will they get struck by lightning if they say the name “Leonard Leo” in public?  I’m only very slightly tongue-in-cheek.  But really, outside of a less tense work environment- a minuscule concern when democracy is at risk- what is the benefit for them?  And when it comes to it, how much time do they actually spend together?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      @Shalimar: Oh, of course!  Duh.  I should have realized.

      I am hoping for a takedown of all 17 Rs in Biden districts.  It was 18, but I believe Ken Buck was one of those.  Not sure whether we have a chance at picking that one up.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Teri Kanefield has another excellent post about tv pundits, the Outrage economy and conspiracy theories, using them to explain the Ronna McDaniel fiasco.  But she also shows examples of how MSNBC routinely spreads Left-approved, conspiracy theories to manufacture outrage:

      A Recent Example of a Left-Wing Conspiracy Theory 

      I’ll start with the facts that led to a situation that threw partisan pundits into a spin.

      On April 4, 2023, Manhattan Attorney General Bragg announced a 34-count felony indictment against Trump for crimes related to paying hush money before the 2016 election.

      Trump’s trial was scheduled to begin March 25, 2024.

      On March 8: Trump, through his lawyers, filed a motion alleging that he received a last-minute discovery dump. Specifically, he said this:

      The Prosecution has engaged in widespread misconduct as part of a desperate effort to improve its position at the potential trial on the false and unsupported charges in the Indictment. These improper and unethical actions violated the automatic discovery provisions of CPL § 245.20. Recently, this misconduct has included:

      1. Attempts to suppress voluminous exculpatory evidence relating to Michael Cohen at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (the “USAO-SDNY”), which the USAO-SDNY just started to produce on March 4, 2024;
      2. An untimely document production on March 4, 2024;

      Basically Trump claimed that 10,000 new documents were dumped on him at the last minute as part of a “strategy to hide the truth.”

      On March 14: Bragg confirmed that his office had received the documents from the Southern District of New York. Bragg agreed to a 30 day extension to evaluate the documents and get to the bottom of Trump’s claims.

      Also on March 14: The Court agreed to a 30-day delay to assess what had happened. The court ordered a hearing on March 25.

      To emphasize: As of March 14, nobody knew what was in those documents or why they were transmitted at the last minute.

      Andrew Weissman appeared on MSNBC. (You can see the clip here.) The host asks Weissmann “What is going on?” Of course, he doesn’t know. But he speaks firmly and decisively when he says, “At the very least this is a massive screw-up on the part of the Southern District of New York Prosecutors.”  He accuses the SDNY prosecutors of “poor judgment.”

      Laurence Tribe tells us that this is “Strike Two for the SDNY” and then adds that “it is as though AG Garland doesn’t give a shit.”

      Laurence Tribe agrees with Norm Eisen: It was not Bragg’s fault. It was the SDNY. Then Tribe reminds us that Garland is head of the DOJ (He also calls him a name: “Mr. Speedy.”) …

      On March 25, after both the Court and Bragg’s office had a chance to assess the alleged discovery document dump, Judge Merchan found that Trump and his lawyers misrepresented the facts and that there were no errors on the part of prosecutors. There was no error on the part of Bragg or the SDNY.


      The MSNBC prosecutors attacking the SDNY and Merrick Garland before they had all the facts also fits the definition of a conspiracy theory. Something happened (a document dump and a 30-day delay) so Find Someone To Blame.

      As is customary, nobody goes back to say, “I guess we were wrong.” Viewers don’t seem to mind. I assume this is because the next time they tune in, they find something new to be outraged about and they entirely forget the last outrage.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      JPL

      OT  For those on Mastadon, you can follow joe now

      Biden’s Threads account is now federating with Mastodon and can be followed with @potus

      Reply

