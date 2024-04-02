Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A Long Circuitous Path, Along for the Ride

DJT, the Truth Social meme stock took a big hit yesterday after their latest filing revealed (shock!) that the shitpile might go out of business.  DJT fell from a high of around $75 to $45 yesterday, and now it’s trading a little over $50.  There were a lot of stories out about how the stock “crashed” and that we were entering the dump portion of our pump-and-dump program.  I think that’s premature.  If you look at the most famous meme stock, GameStop, you can see there were a massive number of ups and downs before the sustained down.  The big uptick in this chart was at the beginning of 2021:

It's a Long Way Down to the Place Where We Started From

I don’t think DJT is going to last as long as GME, but there’s no reason that it couldn’t go for quite a while, because the “fundamentals” are similar.  The most important “fundamental” is that people are buying the stock for a reason extraneous to its underlying value (fetishistic fealty to Trump), and the second fundamental is that a number of idiots who never buy stocks are buying into this one.

The SPAC that became DJT had $300 million when they combined, so no matter how badly Truth Social shits the bed, there’s plenty of cash to keep limping along.  Like his other bullshit investments, Trump will make some money from this one, and it’ll be a long time before the clock finally runs out.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      SomeRandomFellow

      Really, no stock is valued based upon its true value – the net present value of one share in the profits. It’s based upon how much other investors will value that stock compared to others.

      That said, TFG’s stock is worth billions, and hasn’t yet generated one billion in revenue, ever. The only thing good about TFG’s stock is, if he’s not CEO, he has no reason to drive it into bankruptcy to make it generate more short term cash for him.

    4. 4.

      Hoppie

      @Manyakitty: Yeah, because of the shadowy backers of the SPAC that “Truth”Antisocial was merged into, it looks a lot like an elaborate bribery mechanism.  We shall see.

    5. 5.

      randy khan

      @SomeRandomFellow:

      The only thing good about TFG’s stock is, if he’s not CEO, he has no reason to drive it into bankruptcy to make it generate more short term cash for him.

      I can think of ways he could drive it into bankruptcy for his own benefit, most of them so ridiculously unethical that it’s hard to describe them, but I think what’s going to happen is that he’s going to dump his stock at some point, possibly the day he’s allowed to do it under the agreement he has, and that will make the stock plummet, to the detriment of all of the investors.

      Then he will abandon the company, and it will bleed users until there’s nothing left.  The real question will be if the execs are smart enough to loot the business on the way down, or if they can find some way to use the cash that’s lying around right now to execute a pivot into some niche social media business.  The former might be tricky, but it seems way more viable than the latter.

    7. 7.

      RepubAnon

      I’m guessing that people are buying this stock based on their belief that Trump could win in November. I expect the stock will last until the election. If Trump wins, it’ll shoot up based on expectations that Trump will be posting lots of stuff. If Trump loses, it’ll tank.

    9. 9.

      Brachiator

      @SomeRandomFellow:

      That said, TFG’s stock is worth billions, and hasn’t yet generated one billion in revenue, ever. The only thing good about TFG’s stock is, if he’s not CEO, he has no reason to drive it into bankruptcy to make it generate more short term cash for him.

      Former presidents used to make money via inflated speaker fees and friends buying up copies of their books.

      This is a scam setup by Trump cronies to provide him with money to pay his legal fees and judgements.

    10. 10.

      Mousebumples

      Wisconsin Spring Primary Weather Report – I voted by mail (ballot received, confirmed!), but the weather is cruddy.

      Hopefully NO wins for both of the constitutional amendments – and if it’s aided by weather inhibited MAGA turnout, no complaints here!

      (Wisconsin Primary note – the August primary is when non Presidential November election candidates are determined)

    12. 12.

      Poe Larity

      I once goaded a nutter golfer to double down on his Enron stock (anyone in Houston knew it was Ponzi).

      How to goad MAGAs to go Diamond Hands AMC stock strategy?

    13. 13.

      Tom Levenson

      @SomeRandomFellow: That’s not the only way to value a stock. Shares like just about every financial asset are not measures of a single moment in time, but by some judgment about the future for some period. That’s why companies that (plausibly) have more room to grow carry a higher present-day p/e.

      Such valuations are imprecise, which means they involve some risk. But they’re not less “real” than pricing a share on the amount of profit it buys you today.

    15. 15.

      Matt McIrvin

      Someone on LGM recently linked to Dan Olson’s amazing 2 1/2 hour YouTube documentary on the GME saga:

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5pYeoZaoWrA

      It seems to have gone from a meme stock in the traditional sense (which shot up because of a freakish phenomenon in which short sellers were caught in their own trap), to a protest against Wall Street stock manipulation (which is where a lot of the media coverage left off), to… some kind of bizarre and astounding financial apocalyptic cult that leads people to dump more and more of their money into stocks whose value keeps dropping, in hopes that a miracle will make them kings of the world.

      That the same people would be handing money to Donald Trump and associated grifters for nothing is not surprising.

    17. 17.

      Frankensteinbeck

      The stock has value because the purchasing company had value.  Then it did exactly what it told investors it wasn’t going to do – buy a company worth a few million, tops, that was losing money with no prospects for improving.  It’s only worth anything now because it had a high point to start from.

      Trump can’t sell for sixth months.  The stock will be worthless.  This is certainly a pump and dump con job, but Trump is going to find out he’s one of the rubes.

    20. 20.

      Mike in NC

      Per The Atlantic, the scumbag billionaire who bailed out Fat Bastard is Don Hankey, a longtime MAGA enthusiast.

    22. 22.

      scav

      Practically thinking, how do we best wrap this stinky and embarrassing financial turd around its true and only begetter’s neck for as long and definitively as possible. A slow and public death could be another goad that drives him over his ego-maniac self-aggrandizing and self-protective edge.

