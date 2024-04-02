Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Repub Venality / Stupidity Open Thread: Trolls Under the Baltimore Bridge

Repub Venality / Stupidity Open Thread: Trolls Under the Baltimore Bridge

24 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

One of the ugliest features of MAGA politics is the eagerness to seize on large-scale accidents, disasters, and pandemics to spread conspiracy theories, invent new culture-war obsessions, and pit one region of the country against another…

Now, after the disastrous collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, MAGA figures and some GOP politicians are reviving that playbook yet again, in some cases with hateful, conspiratorial gusto. But this time the absurdities are of a next-level sort. That’s because the disaster, by severely hampering Baltimore’s port operations, is impacting regions and industries that rely on the port to export goods. Those include areas sometimes called “MAGA country,” places in the agricultural and industrial heartland throughout the Midwest.

In short, the Baltimore collapse demonstrates with unusual clarity that when it comes to calamities of this sort, we really are all in it together. That, of course, is exactly what the MAGA worldview seeks to deny at all costs—and is once again trying to do here.

This week, Pennsylvania GOP Representative Dan Meuser slammed President Biden for calling on Congress to fully fund the response to the Baltimore collapse. Meuser insisted it’s “outrageous” that Biden wants to fund repairs in their “entirety,” and even demanded that some of this money must be taken from “ridiculous E.V. expenditures.”

Presto: Meuser—who helped run Trump’s 2020 campaign in Pennsylvania and sowed doubts about Trump’s loss—converted the disaster into a zero-sum culture-war standoff between repairing essential transportation infrastructure and combating climate change…

Some Republicans are arguing that because the collapse wasn’t a natural disaster, we should look to insurance coverage and the shipping company whose cargo ship slammed into the bridge. In fairness, some Democrats have also made similar suggestions. But the Democratic stance is also that new federal funds absolutely should be appropriated, because it’s critical.

Some GOP lawmakers are already treating future funding of the Baltimore response as a future concession on their part. Representative Jeff Duncan says Congress should not spend “one more dime” of additional infrastructure money before a border wall is built, as if the need for disaster relief can be used to extort Democrats into funding MAGA priorities in return.

It should go without saying that Baltimore’s plight does not deserve to be smeared with degenerate culture-warring, demagoguery, and extortive threats. Disasters strike all parts of the country. And in this case, the horror doesn’t only impact the immediate area. It has hamstrung operations at the Port of Baltimore, whose operations are essential to export traffic that comes from other regions, including storied Trump country.

For instance, billions of dollars in autos, coal, agricultural and construction machinery, soybeans, and many other products pass annually through the Port of Baltimore, according to U.S. Department of Transportation data. A lot of those products come from states like Wisconsin, Iowa, Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania (whose western part abuts northern Appalachia and the industrial Midwest), that data shows.

What’s more, the federal aid package that members of Congress are currently drawing up will not merely repair the collapsed bridge. It will also in part replenish the Army Corps of Engineers, which is currently spending money to get the port operational again, a Democratic aide says. In other words, federal funds are essential to enabling the port to function so that those exports from other parts of the country, including from plenty of MAGA-GOP territory, can return to normalcy as quickly as possible.

And some federal aid passed by Congress will also be poured into the federal Emergency Relief Program, according to the Democratic aide, a fund currently undertaking rebuilding projects in response to recent extreme weather destruction in red states like Arkansas, Kentucky, and Montana…

It is not a new thing for Republicans to treat disasters in blue areas as less deserving of our collective attention than disasters in red areas. But Trump supercharged these tendencies. Brian Beutler urges us to remember that during Covid, Trump didn’t merely neglect blue areas of the country; he used the pandemic to actively threaten retribution against parts of the country that didn’t support him.

This kind of thing has become a feature of MAGA politics, as opposed to an incidental by-product of a particular governing vision. Trump flaunted his treatment of blue America as a zone of disease and debauchery that all but deserved to be abandoned to a fate of mass death and suffering by dint of its moral inferiority to MAGA America. Make no mistake: His very public relishing of his power to do this was central to this performance and, one imagines, to its appeal to the MAGA masses…


 
Alternatively:

If we’re gonna get all sniffy about ‘facts’ and ‘data’, here’s a starter…

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Some Republicans are arguing that because the collapse wasn’t a natural disaster, we should look to insurance coverage and the shipping company whose cargo ship slammed into the bridge. In fairness, some Democrats have also made similar suggestions

      That’s correct. It’s called subrogation in insurance. Doesn’t mean you wait to pay to rebuild.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Ned F

      I have a question, won’t the harbor reopen once the debris is cleared? I don’t think the entire channel would be closed during reconstruction.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      @Baud: +1

      The bridge will be rebuilt quickly.  Going after others for the money will come later because, among other things, the courts are really, really slow.

      Everyone who thinks about this for more than 3 seconds knows it.

      When they’ve got nothing, they bring up bad faith reasons.

      And the press rarely pushes back….

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      waspuppet

      This is standard GOPism:

      Democratic-leaning areas deserve to suffer;

      if Republican-leaning areas also suffer, well, that’s just more evidence that life sucks so keep complaining and vote Republican;

      if someone warns you about a potential safety hazard, you don’t do anything about it, because if something happens it’ll be so big that it feels like a natural disaster that no one is really responsible for. (Cf. the climate.)

      At best, they’re the ice-cream-for-dinner party. At worst, they want us to die.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      p.a.

      The bridge carried an interstate highway, so someone is arguing for no fed involvement?  It’s blocking interstate and international transport and threatening the regional (at least) economy, and someone is arguing for no fed involvement?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mike in NC

      One of the ugliest features of MAGA politics is the eagerness to seize on large-scale accidents, disasters, and pandemics to spread conspiracy theories, invent new culture-war obsessions, and pit one region of the country against another…

      Another of the ugliest features of MAGA politics is Marjorie Taylor Greene. Christ, what an asshole no matter what the subject.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      columbusqueen

      How like a Republican, to put profit ahead of safety & then squeal like a stuck pig when disaster strikes.  Hope Hogan gets clobbered by these ugly facts.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Brachiator

      @p.a.:

      The bridge carried an interstate highway, so someone is arguing for no fed involvement?  It’s blocking interstate and international transport and threatening the regional (at least) economy, and someone is arguing for no fed involvement?

      The GOP is working overtime to be short-sighted, venal and evil.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      lowtechcyclist

      @columbusqueen:

      How like a Republican, to put profit ahead of safety & then squeal like a stuck pig when disaster strikes.  Hope Hogan gets clobbered by these ugly facts.

      You remember how every stupid thing was supposedly going to be “Obama’s Katrina”?  I really think this is going to be Larry Hogan’s Katrina.

      You can’t win statewide in Maryland without a lot of Dem votes, so his candidacy is very much dependent on a lot of normie Dems voting for him because of leftover good vibes about his governorship.  This is going to make it a lot harder for those normie Dems to consider voting for him.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      lowtechcyclist

      @NotMax:

      Waiting on a Texas judge to declare the entirety of the interstate highway system unconstitutional.

      //

      You just think you’re being facetious.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Anne Laurie

      @NotMax: It’s Bigfoot Visibility Day again!

      Looking on the bright side: I consider it my own version of a wellness check for the Blogmaster.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Rusty

      The reason ships are flagged with weird countries (some even without coastlines), manned by sailors from the third world, owned by layers of shadow companies and managed by yet more distant companies is to minimize cost and avoid liability.   People are delusional if they think there will any meaningful payout.  It will me minimal amd long coming.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      JustRuss

      @waspuppet:  if Republican-leaning areas also suffer, well, that’s just more evidence that life sucks the government can’t do anything right so keep complaining and vote Republican;

      FTFY

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jackie

      @columbusqueen:

      Hope Hogan gets clobbered by these ugly facts.

      It’s amazing how many GQPers running for office have their own actions and words to write negative campaign ads AGAINST THEMSELVES!!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ruckus

      @p.a.:

      You seem amazed that rethuglicans would fight to withhold federal money to repair a major piece of infrastructure because it will in not in any way help them. At least not obviously help them……in the next 15 minutes. Were you expecting actual intelligence from them? I mean they did elect ShitForBrains.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jeffro

      I love how, for Meuser, spending money to repair a vital bridge (and reopen a vital port for our country) is “outrageous”.

      You know what’s outrageous, Rep Meuser?  Supporting the presidential run of a dementia-addled spite clown who’s ALREADY TRIED TO OVERTHROW OUR GOVERNMENT.

      Spare me, dude.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      RevRick

      Tomorrow, J and I will be going to our CPA to find out how much we owe in federal and state taxes. I wouldn’t be surprised to hear it’s about $5 k. And it’s all good.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jeffro

      @waspuppet:At best, they’re the ice-cream-for-dinner party. At worst, they want us to die.

      I will be keeping this pair of lines handy going forward – very on-point!  Thanks.

      Reply

