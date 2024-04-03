On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

BigJimSlade

Ok, I’ve been thinking about posting pictures from our Kauai trip from 2015 for so long that I could swear I’ve done it. I searched the site and couldn’t find anything, so let’s go for it. If I’ve done this already and it was lost in the incredible site kablooie of a while back, we can call it an episode of Best of OTR.

Anyway, this trip was why I bought a decent camera*! I was super excited to see the Na Pali coast, and to take a helicopter trip around the island, and my iPhone 4, or whatever I had at the time (maybe a 6), wasn’t going to cut it.

Let’s get straight to the helicopter (we went with Jack Harter Helicopters – it was great!). We went with an open-door helicopter that seats 4 guests + pilot. I got the perfect seat, back on the right side (you don’t get a choice, they seat you in a way to balance the aircraft). You go clockwise around the island, so I was in hog heaven having the best views (they do make circles and turn around in spots so everyone gets a good view of the best spots). My wife was up in front between the pilot and another passenger, and got nauseous right away for the whole hour. Fortunately, I had no idea about that until we landed, lol.

Today we’ll just cover the south side of the island. You’ll have to tune again tomorrow for the Na Pali coast :-)

*Olympus OM-D E-M1 (catchy name, huh?), the original 2013 version, which I still use, but since then I’ve got a bunch more lenses. For this trip I had only a pancake Panasonic 12-32mm (full frame equivalent of 24-64mm, this being an M43 camera).