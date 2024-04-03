Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

Trump makes a mockery of the legal system and cowardly judges just sit back and let him.

I desperately hope that, yet again, I am wrong.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Somebody needs to explain to DeSantis that nobody needs to do anything to make him look bad.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

Let there be snark.

Russia bombs Ukraine’s maternity hospitals; Republicans in the House can’t sort out supporting Ukraine.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Republicans don’t lie to be believed, they lie to be repeated.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – BigJimSlade – Kauai 2015, Helicopter tour, south side

On The Road – BigJimSlade – Kauai 2015, Helicopter tour, south side

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

BigJimSlade

Ok, I’ve been thinking about posting pictures from our Kauai trip from 2015 for so long that I could swear I’ve done it. I searched the site and couldn’t find anything, so let’s go for it. If I’ve done this already and it was lost in the incredible site kablooie of a while back, we can call it an episode of Best of OTR.

Anyway, this trip was why I bought a decent camera*! I was super excited to see the Na Pali coast, and to take a helicopter trip around the island, and my iPhone 4, or whatever I had at the time (maybe a 6), wasn’t going to cut it.

Let’s get straight to the helicopter (we went with Jack Harter Helicopters – it was great!). We went with an open-door helicopter that seats 4 guests + pilot. I got the perfect seat, back on the right side (you don’t get a choice, they seat you in a way to balance the aircraft). You go clockwise around the island, so I was in hog heaven having the best views (they do make circles and turn around in spots so everyone gets a good view of the best spots). My wife was up in front between the pilot and another passenger, and got nauseous right away for the whole hour. Fortunately, I had no idea about that until we landed, lol.

Today we’ll just cover the south side of the island. You’ll have to tune again tomorrow for the Na Pali coast :-)

*Olympus OM-D E-M1 (catchy name, huh?), the original 2013 version, which I still use, but since then I’ve got a bunch more lenses. For this trip I had only a pancake Panasonic 12-32mm (full frame equivalent of 24-64mm, this being an M43 camera).

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Kauai 2015, Helicopter tour, south side 9

Taking off, from Lihue. You can see my feet are in the helicopter by about an inch. You rise up fast and you immediately gulp and think, yikes, what am I in for?!! I was kinda terrified, but also absolutely thrilled. View larger.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Kauai 2015, Helicopter tour, south side 8

Flying over some forest just west of Lihue. Treetops like broccoli. View larger.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Kauai 2015, Helicopter tour, south side 7

And we come to what has been called Jurassic Falls, since it appeared in Jurassic Park. Dino-size it.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Kauai 2015, Helicopter tour, south side 6

But then just a bit later, you come across a whole set of waterfalls! Embiggen.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Kauai 2015, Helicopter tour, south side 5

This happened several times on the trip, where you go a little further and more and more is revealed, until moving on to the next section. View larger.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Kauai 2015, Helicopter tour, south side 4

Such sheer cliffs! If you notice the color of the dirt at the top of the image (it reddens a bit at the tiptop), you can see we are approaching the Waimea Canyon area (famous for its red dirt, even using it to dye shirts). View larger.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Kauai 2015, Helicopter tour, south side 3

Then the sheer cliffs give way to more waterfalls. View larger.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Kauai 2015, Helicopter tour, south side 2

Looking down on more cliffs. View larger.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Kauai 2015, Helicopter tour, south side 1

We would eventually hike to the top of the upper falls, approaching from the dirt ridge just up to the left, but from above, you don’t get much idea of the waterfalls below you. View larger.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Kauai 2015, Helicopter tour, south side

The road into Waimea Canyon, and the previous waterfalls. Bigger version.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • mrmoshpotato

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      mrmoshpotato

      Taking off, from Lihue. You can see my feet are in the helicopter by about an inch. You rise up fast and you immediately gulp and think, yikes, what am I in for?!! I was kinda terrified, but also absolutely thrilled.

      Clipped in at a bazillion points I hope!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.