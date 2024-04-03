One of the most obvious similarities between Trump and RFK Jr is that the more you get to know about him, the more you realize he’s just a terrible human who doesn’t care about anyone other than himself. https://t.co/fbG3jU4uNU
— Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) March 30, 2024
The [unpaywalled] MSN / Washington Post, last Friday – “Cesar Chavez’s family tells RFK Jr. to stop using activist’s name, image”:
The family of labor activist Cesar Chavez sent a letter to independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Friday, warning him to stop referencing the late patriarch in election campaigns or face potential legal action.
The letter, signed by Cesar Chavez’s eldest son, Fernando, reiterates the family’s support for President Biden, according to a copy obtained by The Washington Post. Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the granddaughter of the labor union leader, leads Biden’s reelection campaign.
“We respectfully call upon you and your campaign to cease using images of our father to associate yourself with him and suggest your campaign’s goals are compatible,” Fernando Chavez writes.
The letter comes a day before Kennedy is set to host a campaign event in Los Angeles on Cesar Chavez’s birthday to launch a Latino outreach program. In promoting the event, Kennedy called Chavez a good friend…
Kennedy’s father famously supported the farmworkers’ strike that Chavez led in the 1960s and was present when Chavez broke his fast protesting the conditions.
In the letter, Fernando Chavez says the family remains grateful to the younger Kennedy for helping carry Chavez’s casket after his death in 1993, as did other prominent figures.
“To our knowledge, none of them have featured images carrying the casket in their political campaign materials and promotions,” Fernando Chavez writes. “We take offense at the use of such sacred moments purely for political purposes.” …
He is paid by special interests to divert votes from president Biden. Dems who want to vote for him will be complicit in trump and putin winning.
— Baba Jaga ???????? (@AnnaKub10184673) April 2, 2024
People wonder why this guy's family has disowned him, the only people he is going to court is the fringe left and right Qanon types https://t.co/ajLOxY1e8O
— Vermillion🔥 (@moalusi_victor) April 3, 2024
RFK Jr.’s newly-announced running mate, Nicole Shanahan, is anti-IVF just like many Republicans.
She says women who have fertility issues can conceive children through “exposure to sunlight” instead.https://t.co/TpezlxvYQ8 pic.twitter.com/C2WXjQNnuz
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 29, 2024
RFK JR’s campaign site, where anyone can make events with no approval process, is a MasterClass in shitposting pic.twitter.com/VFmh9MO0eb
— Jennie Egerdie (@hijennieblair) March 28, 2024
Maybe the best summation of RFK jr as a politician, intellectual, Kennedy clan member, and human being is that the only Palestinian he thinks has been treated unfairly is Sirhan Sirhan. https://t.co/JbcnbNX8B6
— zeddy (@Zeddary) April 2, 2024
Why did Trump donor Tim Mellon give RFK Jr $20 MILLION?
Why did Steve Bannon and Mike Flynn beg RFK Jr to run?
Why is RFK Jr maliciously attacking Biden?
Why are so many GOP billionaires donating to him?
Cuz RFK Jr is the GOP’s weapon to sabotage Biden and get Trump reelected
— Lindy Li (@lindyli) April 2, 2024
