Late Night Open Thread: RFK Jr Gets Some More of the Attention He So Craves

The [unpaywalled] MSN / Washington Post, last Friday – “Cesar Chavez’s family tells RFK Jr. to stop using activist’s name, image”:

The family of labor activist Cesar Chavez sent a letter to independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Friday, warning him to stop referencing the late patriarch in election campaigns or face potential legal action.

The letter, signed by Cesar Chavez’s eldest son, Fernando, reiterates the family’s support for President Biden, according to a copy obtained by The Washington Post. Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the granddaughter of the labor union leader, leads Biden’s reelection campaign.

“We respectfully call upon you and your campaign to cease using images of our father to associate yourself with him and suggest your campaign’s goals are compatible,” Fernando Chavez writes.

The letter comes a day before Kennedy is set to host a campaign event in Los Angeles on Cesar Chavez’s birthday to launch a Latino outreach program. In promoting the event, Kennedy called Chavez a good friend…

Kennedy’s father famously supported the farmworkers’ strike that Chavez led in the 1960s and was present when Chavez broke his fast protesting the conditions.

In the letter, Fernando Chavez says the family remains grateful to the younger Kennedy for helping carry Chavez’s casket after his death in 1993, as did other prominent figures.

“To our knowledge, none of them have featured images carrying the casket in their political campaign materials and promotions,” Fernando Chavez writes. “We take offense at the use of such sacred moments purely for political purposes.” …

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

    2. 2.

      Betty Cracker

      Christ, what an asshole!

      I hope everyone made it through the storms. We’re supposed to get the front later today. The frogs are already singing about it.

    3. 3.

      Brachiator

      He is paid by special interests to divert votes from president Biden. Dems who want to vote for him will be complicit in trump and putin winning.

      So, we’re talking about, what, 3 to 5 people.

      This is the kind of news that would be buried somewhere in the back pages of the National Inquirer.

      I guess I should ask who his known backers are. They love to throw their money away.

    4. 4.

      JWR

      “The Palestinian people are arguably the most pampered people by international aid organizations in the history of the world.”

      I saw a CNN video where the host played a few clips of his family members calling his candidacy a horribly dangerous joke, and in reply, he went on and on about how many family members he has so don’t go cherry picking quotes! I thought that showed him as a really bad clown, but good Lord, this tells me he’s, “arguably”, a more pampered idiot than anyone else of his already over privileged class.

    6. 6.

      Jay

      He’s oooold.

      Really sucking on ancient memes for Boomers.

      He had a brief moment of relevance with RiverKeepers, and it’s been all down hill from there.

      He will suck the QAnon vote away from TIFG.

