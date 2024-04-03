Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: April 3, 2024

2) Covid fell from the 3rd leading cause of death in 2021 to 10th in 2023. Things ARE objectively better. And we have to also focus on the other top 9 causes of death (eg opioid overdoses, heart disease, cancer).

3) We’ve seen a 75% decrease in hospitalizations compared to March 2022. That’s good.👍🏽

4) Most hospitalizations now in age > 64. Too many seniors are not “up to date,” and/or don’t get Paxlovid after testing positive.

Even GBD advocates for vaccines/ protection for elderly.🤷🏽‍♂️

5) For those under 64, obesity is the biggest risk factor for hospitalization and death. 66% of U.S. is overweight or obese, including most children. It’s why if you feel we should focus only on “high risk,” you must also acknowledge how many ARE at higher risk. 🤔

6) Some estimates are that as high as 14% of US population currently has covid at any given time (i.e. Prevalence).

7) Still 567 deaths weekly from covid. Many (if not most) are preventable, with vaccines and treatment. In theory we have the tools, but we aren’t using them.🤦🏽‍♂️

8) Up to 20% of US population has experienced “long covid.”

This = ⬆️ societal healthcare and economic (eg workforce) costs. And by definition, this number will keep going up. We ignore this at our peril.

It’s why we simply can’t pretend Covid is “over.”

Good news?
-Fewer (but still too many) hospitalized or dying.
-We have great tools to lower morbidity and mortality, and we know who needs them- we just have to choose (as a society/ govt and as individuals) to use them.

Let stop fighting each other, and fight the virus.

Spring & Summer Thoughts
I expect the U.S. to bounce around between 400,000-600,000 daily infections/day through late July, so my behavior won’t particularly vary the next several months. May may be a little higher than April, June and early July, but the models are less precise outside of the 2-4 week window. If a family member were considering when to have a medical appointment in the next 4 months, I’d consider the date mostly arbitrary, as the precautions used would account for much more variance in risk. Based on historical data, transmission is anticipated to shoot up quickly in August, if nothing unforeseen happens regarding viral evolution, vaccines, or treatments.

When Will Transmission be Lowest?
As noted above, this is somewhat arbitrary because transmission rates will bounce around a bit the next few months. There are 3 likely options: 1) We’ve recently passed the low point of transmission for 2024 (composite forecasting model), 2) we’re about to hit the lowest transmission (turtle model, which discounts Biobot’s most recent real-time data as too inaccurate to utilize), 3) in June after rebounding from May.

Full Report:
http://pmc19.com/data

Japan:

England:

Gift link:

The team found that when SARS-CoV-2 infects its first-phase targets, cells in the lining of the lung, two viral proteins circulate within those cells—one that works to activate the immune system and a second that, paradoxically, blocks that signal, resulting in little or no inflammation.

The team also discovered a second pathway the virus sometimes takes to enter immune cells. This alternative pathway both stunts the virus’s ability to reproduce and prevents the production of the second immune signal-braking protein. The first protein is then able to spur rampant inflammation linked to severe symptoms.

“There are two stages that work through different signaling pathways,” said Rongfu Wang, Ph.D., a professor of pediatrics and medicine at the Keck School of Medicine of USC. “With the normal pathway, everything goes normally, and the virus replicates. When the immune cells pick up the virus, replication is defective, but it produces a lot of inflammatory signaling molecules called cytokines.”…

    1. 1.

      Matt McIrvin

      1) 95% of current covid hospitalizations are in people who are not up to date on their vaccinations. So especially if you or a loved one is in a higher risk group, please consider a vaccine or boost.

      I was worried about how poisoned this number is by the base rate fallacy–what fraction of Americans are up to date on their vaccinations? Consider the extreme case where it’s 5%, then this number means nothing.

      It’s not quite that bad, though (CDC page on vax statistics):
      https://www.cdc.gov/respiratory-viruses/data-research/dashboard/vaccination-trends-adults.html

      They say it’s about 14% among all adults and 42% among adults age 65+, and I’m guessing 65+ are probably the bulk of the people who end up in the hospital.

      Though it’s also going to depend on the time of the year. Right now, they’re recommending a spring booster for 65+ adults, so most of them are probably technically not up to date unless they ran out and got that already. And it still annoys me a bit that the only reason I AM “up to date” is that I’m not old enough to be in the group with a 6-month booster recommendation from the CDC.

    2. 2.

      Matt McIrvin

      As for “are you better off four years ago?” we have to remember that four years ago, spring 2020, the majority of the people who were dying were blue-staters and Democratic constituencies, not Red Americans.

      The people who are nostalgic for that may think that kind of plague was the good old days. They’re not delusional, just genocidal.

    3. 3.

      New Deal democrat

      The latest variant update from the CDC last Friday shows that JN.1 and its subvariants continue to make up over 98% of all cases, with no new variants on the horizon. The wastewater updates from both Biobot and the CDC released within the last few days show continued declines, the former by almost 75% from its Holiday peak to the lowest level since the end of last July, the latter by 85% from its Holiday peak also to the lowest level since late last July.

      The trends in COVID hospitalizations and deaths also continue to be excellent. Hospitalizations for the week of March 23 were 9,345, an almost 75% decline from their Holiday peak, and the lowest of the entire pandemic except for last May through July. Deaths through the week of March 2 were 1,164, a 60% decline from their Holiday peak, and the lowest level of the entire pandemic except for the end of last April through the end of last July.

      If hospitalizations and deaths decline 85% from their Holiday peak, as wastewater particles have, that would put us at about 5,400 hospitalizations and 400 deaths by the end of April, both the lowest weekly number ever recorded during the pandemic.

      As of March 31 we will be 4 full years into the pandemic in terms of collected data. Although there are 4 weeks left for death data to be complete, it looks like the cumulative number for the past year will be about 65,000, vs. 560,000 for year one, 435,000 for year two, and 130,000 for year three. If there is a comparable decline in the coming year, that really would put us on par with an average flu year. Something like 75% of all deaths remain among the elderly, so seniors still need to take some precautions.

    4. 4.

      NotMax

      Noticed in the closing credits of a Canadian series the addition of “COVID-19 Supervisor.” Couple of minutes of online detective work turned up an item of passing interest about that: they’re talkinmg in the video about season 14 which first aired in 2021, so filming took place in 2020. Truncated season, it has the fewest episodes (11) of any season to date (original broadcast in Canada of season 17 (24 eps) wraps up next week).

