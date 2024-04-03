Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Ronald Reagan Speaks from the Grave: Don’t Cut and Run

I found this in an open tab in my browser.  It’s really good.

If the video influences people, this might turn out to be the only decent thing Reagan ever did, albeit indirectly.

And this is fun to think about!

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      Melancholy Jaques

      I hated Reagan and what he did to our federal government and to American politics.

      That said, he was not wrong about everything.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Scout211

      Reagan was a horrible governor and an equally horrible president but man, he could deliver a speech. His acting “talent” didn’t go to waste, I guess.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      Do you guys not think this is a powerful ad?  I think it’s really powerful and could reach the people who like to think of themselves as “independent”.  And maybe some Reagan republicans that are still out there and horrified by MAGA.  Both of them!

      I hate Reagan with the bcky!est of them.  I can remember saying it would take 20 years to undo all the terrible things he put in place.  Just 20 years?  We should have been so lucky!

      Reply

