I interviewed Australian mining billionaire Clive Palmer on his once-more-revived plan to build Titanic II, a functional and historically accurate replica of the original ship. He now says it will be a “vaccine-free environment.”https://t.co/xEyEh3FgaL pic.twitter.com/BUtw44cHVY — ?? mom said it’s my turn with the lathe of heaven (@youwouldntpost) March 27, 2024

Oh so they're killing millionaires in a different way from the first one — LepsLair is making content (@lepslair) March 28, 2024

One should never say never in this modern world, but I would bet a store-bought cookie that this particular ship will never actually sail, and that Australian billionaire Clive Palmer is using the whole idea as media bait for his own entertainment. (His fellow billionaires have certainly found much more terrible ways to do this.) After all, were the Titanic II ever to set sail, the only sympathetic individuals on board might be some of the lower-ranking sailors and housekeeping staff…

Miles Klee, for Rolling Stone — “Billionaire Says His Long-Delayed ‘Titanic II’ Ship Will Be Antidote to ‘Woke’ Politics”:

It seems reasonable to expect that just about anything can and will go wrong with a full-size replica of a cruise ship that famously sank on its maiden voyage, killing more than 1,500 people aboard. But Titanic II, Australian mining billionaire Clive Palmer’s proposed heir to the original RMS Titanic, hasn’t faced a disaster so far — because over the decade and change that Palmer has been pitching it, nothing has been built. First announced in 2012 for the 100th anniversary of the Titanic‘s fateful voyage, Palmer envisions the Titanic II, operated by his company Blue Star Line, as a historically accurate tribute to its namesake, right down to the cramped steerage cabins. Of course, there will be some tweaks to ensure it reaches its destination this time: Palmer wants the ship to have cutting-edge navigation equipment, safety systems, and plenty of lifeboats. Throughout the many snags in the project — including payment disputes and scrapped plans to build in a Chinese shipyard — very little of this core idea has changed, with Palmer brushing off skeptics by reminding them that he has the money and determination to see it through. What has changed somewhat is how Palmer, who in the past decade has served in Australian parliament and chaired a right-wing political party he founded, describes the symbolism of the Titanic(s). In a March 13 press conference at the Sydney Opera House to announce his recommitment to reconstructing the doomed ocean liner, Palmer said it would be a beacon of hope amid war in Ukraine and Gaza, bring people together after the era of Covid lockdowns, and embody traditional values as opposed to “woke” politics. Here, he talks with Rolling Stone about what he thinks Titanic II crossing the Atlantic into New York Habor would mean to the world. This has been in the works for a long time, but how did you originally get interested in the Titanic?

It’s very topical. I originally got interested because we know how to make war — see what’s happening in Ukraine and Gaza. It’s much more difficult to make peace in the world. And the Titanic is an international symbol. It’s a symbol of love and peace, really. I mean, the movie, everyone knows the Jack and Rose story. All of us have a Jack and Rose story of our own. So I thought it’d be good to do something to promote those aspects in life. Secondly, we need to remember the people of the Titanic, and some of the values that we question in society today disappearing, such as courage and self-sacrifice. You remember the musicians on the Titanic that stood there at their station, playing “Nearer My God to Thee”? They were more concerned about the people that were with than themselves. We’re running our culture into a self-centered society, so we want to refocus on those things. We thought we could design the whole ship and have it ready in three to four years construction. But it took about five to six years to design. Originally, the challenge was much greater because we had to incorporate all the safety provisions and still keep the design of the ship the same — that was a lot harder than we thought. And we know what happened with cruise shipping and Covid, we had to stop and pause and see what was happening, but today shipping has come back. It gives us the time to pull those plans off the shelf and to get the project moving…

“The Jack and Rose story” is, of course, fiction. Mr. Palmer is (talking about) spending millions of dollars recreating a life-scale model of a media product. Back in the 1970s, I knew guys who spent their spare time building ‘exact replica’ scale models and elaborate floor plans of the USS Starship Enterprise NC-1701, and this seems to be a very similar build on a (delusionally) larger scale.

With all these delays you had, how did you get back on track?

Well, I’ve got a lot of money. And at my age, at 70, I should try to do something with it that’s positive for the world. But it’s not unusual that people my age build the boat, sail the world, climb a mountain, do something like that. I did promise the people of New York [in 2012], we launched it on the [USS] Intrepid, “One day you’ll be able to say that you were there where it all began.” The Titanic sailed up the Hudson River into New York Harbor, completed the journey. A lot of the original descendants of people who died on the Titanic, some of the best-known names in New York, wanted to buy their tickets and they offered millions of dollars. Surprisingly, we had an enormous number of people wanting to go a third class. One of the big things we found in the plans as we tried to build Titanic was a big square, going down five decks — we didn’t know what it was for, but we discovered a flooring that had one word: “Potatoes.” That was the food store for all the third class: you could have sautéed potatoes, fried potatoes, potatoes, mashed potatoes, but all you had was potatoes in third class. A lot of people saying they wanted tickets at that time were New York stockbrokers stuck in a dingy office all day, talking to other people about nothing, I guess, wanting to get back to some reality, some sort of human nature. Because we will have Irish dancing, we will have one-to-one contact in the cabin, the two of you sharing together and 30 of you sharing a bathroom. That’s part of the experience that part of the Titanic. It’s not the luxury part… I know you’re not worried about profit, but how much of your own money have you already spent?

We’re allocating at the moment a couple of hundred million dollars. And certainly there’s more available. But you’ve got to remember the Titanic is a 60,000-ton vessel. Well, it was actually 48,000 originally, but one of the problems we had with the Titanic is that you have to make it safe…

Here Palmer reinvents the Galaxy Quest-style convention, but on a very ‘exclusive’, expensive level. I doubt much of the ‘allocated… couple of hundred millions’ will ever come out of Mr. Palmer’s pockets.

Are you interested in getting any outside financing, or do you just want to be in complete control?

I don’t really want to be in control so much, I’m not that sort of person. But I’ve got too much money. So I don’t need any other money. We don’t need to raise any funds. We don’t need to take mums and dads money, if anyone loses any money, it’s [me], and I’m happy to lose money at this age. We can make instant decisions about what we want to do without worrying about the consequences. We haven’t got to have a committee sits here and says, “Oh, should we do this? What will the SEC say?” It’ll be a Covid vaccine-free environment. Vaccine-free how?

We won’t have any. We don’t believe people should be compelled… But will vaccinated people be allowed on the ship?

Yeah, we’ve got to extend our hand in love and friendship for people being vaccinated despite the side effects. We have to look after them. And they’re all good people. We’re all the same really, like white, green, yellow, whatever it is — to embrace each other…

The good ol’ (fictional) days, when even the people in steerage were white…