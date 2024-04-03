Looks like we could use an open thread!
Yay!
I have nothing to say.
Ok, how about, Grand Plans for Spring?
Like, if I can get estate matters wound up, I’m movin’ back to the coast. Civilization, what a concept!
Any other Grand Plans out there?
(Anything but Cannon or Gaza, please. Just for right now. I’m asking here.)
Door #2 seems like something Trump would come up with. Door #1.
Why are the leaves of my tomato seedlings yellowing?
Apparently, you can be “pro-life” as long as Seal Team Six is not involved. Or is.
@WaterGirl: uhhh, so you’re not saving the $2500; you’re just deferring it? at a cost of $50? help me out here …
@Baud: is always first out of the chute.
@WaterGirl: Ah, then I have the answer for you!
Find A New Tax Guy.
“Anyone may arrange his affairs so that his taxes shall be as low as possible; he is not bound to choose that pattern which best pays the treasury.” – Judge Learned Hand, 1934
So I’ll take Door #2 for $2500,
AlexWaterGirl. ;-)
ETA: OK, I see that it involves moving money into an IRA. So it really depends on whether you’re OK with reducing the amount of credit available to you now.
I’m excited to see Donnie’s plan. I hear it’s coming in two weeks or so. =)
trumpov Has No Idea What To Do About Abortion
The presumptive GOP presidential nominee has responded to this development with all the political certainty of a college freshman running for class president. And his hemming and hawing — even after effectively locking up the Republican nomination — speaks volumes about how much this sudden liability of an issue looms over the GOP’s 2024 hopes.
“We’ll be making a statement next week on abortion,” Trump said. Translation: I really don’t want to talk about this, and I need to figure out my position.
Nickel bet that if he says anything, he’ll go with the 15- or 16-week position (pretending that it’s totes awesome, “everyone agrees with this”) and push hard on the “leave it to the states” BS, hoping against hope that it goes away.
@WaterGirl: Thanks for narrowing that down.
@WaterGirl: There are a lot of ways to reduce tax payments, many of them legal. At the same time, taxes are the dues we pay to live in a civilized society, or so some claim. In other words, I don’t have a clue. Do what will help you sleep the best at night.
also, the Biden/Harris 2024 social media team just posted a horrendous picture of trumpov, noting that 120k GOP voters in Wisconsin picked someone OTHER than him despite there being no one else in the race for nearly two months now.
The caption? “Biggest loser”
FIRE FOR EFFECT!!!1!
uhhh, so you’re not saving the $2500; you’re just deferring it? at a cost of $50? help me out here …
I think what’s happening is that you’re moving the $7500 of income that would otherwise be taxed at $2500 now into the IRA, where it will be taxed at whatever tax rate you’re paying (most likely lower) when you take it out of the IRA when you’re retired.
But that’s just a WAG given that I don’t know the particulars.
@WaterGirl: ohh, and contributing to the IRA reduces your AGI and thus your tax bill, so you really DO save $2500?
Then you can run the numbers, but I’d guess Door #2. The costs are the interest on your line of credit (perhaps offset slightly by any interest you’d receive on your IRA) plus the $50 fee, but the tax savings of $2500 likely would be far greater. And now you have $7500 socked away.
I think I coined a new insult for the culture wars: “chrino”, a Christian in name only.
I haven’t looked around to see if someone has already come up with it, because I’m pretty pleased with the fact that I came up with it for myself, by myself.
I like it. Congrats.
@Mom Says I*m Handsome: I LOVE it! I’ve been using “Christianist,” but that has kind of an academic/political feel. “Chrino” says it all, and shorter! Brilliant!
@lowtechcyclist: It’s pretty much pay me now or pay me later. I that IRA money is going to be taxed eventually.
Yeah I know you might be able to give it away tax free when you turn 70.5. Unlike Justice, Tax deferred is not Tax denied.
And how sure are you that you can repay the $7500 quickly enough to limit the expense to $50?
@WaterGirl: But aren’t taxes usually due for things that happened the previous year (usually ending 12/31)? Aren’t IRA deductions also for the previous year (usually ending 12/31)?
Sounds weird to me, but a professional tax cruncher is yet another thing that I’m not.
Ask sab and Brachiator! ;-)
Good luck!
Cheers,
Scott.
How is the interest rate on borrowing $7500, only $50?
Even with an exceptional rate, that would be $50 a month, $600 a year.
And you still have to pay the full $7500 back to your Line of Credit, how long will that take?
And how much will $2500 moved to your IRA save you in taxes?
Plan B only makes sense if you are dying soon.
@WaterGirl: Door #2. I like the trauma of quarterly statements.
@WaterGirl: he’s a moron but he’s cunning and knows that Dobbs is helping Dems to the tune of about 10 points at the ballot box.
So…I look forward to his plan! Coming in about two weeks, I hear. ;)
@Gin & Tonic: @WaterGirl: another possibility is fungus in the soil. The answer to that usually is “relocate your garden” — thanks, will do that NEXT year — but another possibility is solar soil warmers: little sticks covered with solar cells that turn the energy into heat and heat up the soil, which is enough to kill many fungi. They’re not very expensive, and if you don’t have a lot of space to move your garden around, it might do the trick.
@WaterGirl: Door Number 2 please.
@WaterGirl: Thank you!
It’s even better when tweeted out by the Dark Brandon account, with his laser eyes and additional “Biggest loser” caption.
I have no idea how Susie Wiles is keeping trumpov sedated enough not to respond, but I hope the addled orange moron strokes out from the strain.
(Sigh.) When I said please no Cannon or Gaza, I ALMOST added “taxes.” Mired in taxes here too, and it just feels like piling on.
What’s on Netflix?
@WaterGirl: then seems like a no-brainer. And I withdraw my comment about the tax guy.
@WaterGirl: I literally save $2,500 minus $50 in taxes.
Well, if I understand correctly, you just defer the taxes. Which is good as you will likely be in a lower tax bracket at retirement. Unless you hit the Powerball, in which case, please remember us well.
Money now, taxes later is always a good thing.
Vermiculm wilt, (fungus), if that is the cause, (it’s endemic here) can be moderated by covering the tomato plants to protect from rain, (greenhouse or clear tarp) and bottom watering. Copper additives in the soil also help. Usually black spots start to form on the leaves.
If it is wilt, do not compost, do not send cuttings to the city compost, bag and trash it. That’s how wilt got endemic here, it’s in the soil everywhere.
The other culprit is a lack of nitrogen.
@WaterGirl: As an acronym, I would say all caps. Yell it out.
I’m rereading Lois Mc Master Bujold’s Cryoburn and it’s making me think about some of the IVF arguments. The book is set on a planet where massive numbers of people are cryopreserved when they get old or have an incurable medical condition, hoping a cure will arrive in the future. The culture recognizes them as alive. Their proxy votes are held by the corporations who have custody of their bodies. That political aspect to “alive” seems crazy to us but no more than some of the claims about IVF do to me.
@WaterGirl: eh, whatever, and now problem solved. back to tomatoes.
@Jay: yes in any case, do not compost, and dig up at least a few inches of soil and dump it somewhere else before replanting
And good point re nitrogen. Instead of calibrating watering, maybe add some fertilizer.
@bbleh: OK, how about this topic: Biden has opened more than 100 campaign offices across the country, and TFG has opened (?) zip (?) This is unlikely get any better for the GQP, what with the RNC money all being shovelled to his lawyers and state parties going bankrupt all over the map. What are they going to do for a ground game?
I caught the brown line at Kimball this morning around 10. For you non-Chicagoans that is the end of the line. There is usually 2 or 3 trains waiting and an arrow directs you to which train will be leaving the station next. So, I walk past 15 empty cars. It is not busy at that time. Anyway, I walk past 15 empty cars and sit down.
A minute later, a woman gets on the car and sits directly behind me and is having a very loud phone conversation. 15 fucking empty cars and she has to sit directly behind me. Argh.
Boomers will rule forever!
@Another Scott: You can make a 2023 contribution to your IRA anytime before April 15, 2024, provided that you have already set up an IRA. If you need to start an IRA, I believe it is already too late.
@Mom Says I*m Handsome: It’s great!
Water? No, I think it’s light. Too much sunlight, or insufficient sunlight, one.
Of course it could be the soil. It might be too acidic. Or too alkaline. Who even knows??
