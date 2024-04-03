It appears I can take building an ark off my to do list, as the rain has finally subsided. Up next, a temperature drop and snow flurries. Maybe Arizona summers aren’t that bad after all?

At any rate, I am doing quite well, and stopped taking the as needed meds I was prescribed two years two weeks ago. Been busy with work, doing things around the house, and taking Callie for walks.

I wish I had more to say, but I am just pooped. I’ve stuck with my sleeping schedule I had out west and am going to bed shortly after sundown and getting up at the crack of dawn, so by this time at night I am spent. But a good tired.

The eclipse was today, right? I couldn’t tell a difference between the eclipse and the usual shitty weather around here.