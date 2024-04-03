Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Night Open Thread

It appears I can take building an ark off my to do list, as the rain has finally subsided. Up next, a temperature drop and snow flurries. Maybe Arizona summers aren’t that bad after all?

At any rate, I am doing quite well, and stopped taking the as needed meds I was prescribed two years two weeks ago. Been busy with work, doing things around the house, and taking Callie for walks.

I wish I had more to say, but I am just pooped. I’ve stuck with my sleeping schedule I had out west and am going to bed shortly after sundown and getting up at the crack of dawn, so by this time at night I am spent. But a good tired.

The eclipse was today, right? I couldn’t tell a difference between the eclipse and the usual shitty weather around here.

    4. 4.

      Tom Levenson

      @Old School: Yup. Spouse and I are going to be making a mad dash to VT in Monday a.m.’s wee hours (unless the heavens are unkind).

      Assuming we haven’t misjudged the traffic and the skies stay open and all that, it will be my third total eclipse. All of which were visible from the United States. (I was in Hawaii in 1991, Oregon in 2016.)

      Fingers X’d

      Reply
    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Maybe Arizona summers aren’t that bad after all?

      Up on the Navajo Res they aren’t bad at all. Can’t say much about the S, AZ mountain ranges but the S. New Mex mountain ranges are just fine in summer as well. YMMV.

      Reply

