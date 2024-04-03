Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Smith to Cannon: Put Up or Shut Up

by | 69 Comments

We talked about this a little in the overnight thread, but it deserves its own post: DOJ prosecutor Jack Smith submitted a filing last night that indicates he’s had enough of Judge Aileen Cannon’s foot-dragging bullshit. Here’s a PDF of the filing. An excerpt of TPM’s analysis below:

In a new filing that bluntly confronts U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, Special Counsel Jack Smith takes a new tone of incredulousness and disdain for her mishandling of the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.

The issue at hand is her failure to have yet ruled on Donald Trump’s motion to dismiss based on his inane, unprecedented, and counterfactual reading of the Presidential Records Act. Instead of rejecting the argument out of hand, Cannon not only is entertaining it but ordered the two sides to propose jury instructions based on two different deeply flawed interpretations of the PRA…

Smith ripped her interpretations of the PRA: “both of the Court’s scenarios are fundamentally flawed and any jury instructions that reflect those scenarios would be error.” He said her “legal premise is wrong” and her requested jury instructions “would distort the trial.”

Smith all but threatened to take Cannon up on appeal, urging her to rule promptly and not wait until a jury has been seated and thereby deprive the government of the opportunity to appeal. At this point, Smith would prefer an adverse ruling to no ruling at all: “Whatever the Court decides, it must resolve these crucial threshold legal questions promptly. The failure to do so would improperly jeopardize the Government’s right to a fair trial.”

I’m not a lawyer, but Cannon’s delay on the PRA-based motion to dismiss and demand for juror instructions seems like putting the cart before the horse. Since she’s moving with the blazing speed of a three-legged turtle, Cannon hasn’t even set a trial date, so jury instructions aren’t urgent. But by delaying the ruling, she deprives Smith of the opportunity to ask appeals court judges to explain how the PRA works to her.

Maybe it’s a risky move on Smith’s part, challenging Cannon like that — he all but called her a dumb poopy-head. But I don’t think he had any choice.

Open thread.

    69Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Not my area of expertise, but it does seem early for jury instructions. And also odd that she would ask the lawyers about what proposed instructions should say.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Captain C

      Maybe it’s a risky move on Smith’s part, challenging Cannon like that — he all but called her a dumb poopy-head. But I don’t think he had any choice.

      IANAL, but perhaps this is part of him getting her to fuck up so badly that the 11th Circuit has no choice but to remove her, and with a strong reprimand for her ignorance and pro-TIFG fuckery.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Captain C

      @Baud:

      And also odd that she would ask the lawyers about what proposed instructions should say.

      True, but I suspect that under the best of circumstances she wouldn’t have clue one as to how to give proper jury instructions herself, on any case.  This includes parking ticket cases.

      That doesn’t change the fact that I also suspect she wants to know what TIFG wants, so she can be sure that he isn’t convicted.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      @Captain C:

      It’s ok to ask the parties to propose jury instructions. Happens all the time. But it sounds like she didn’t leave it up to the lawyers to propose what they wanted.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MattF

      NAL, but the discussion in Smith’s filing about the pros and cons of a writ of mandamus is a BFD. It’s the nuclear option.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Captain C

      @Baud: In other words, “give me jury instructions that will serve my own goals in this trial” as opposed to having any real relation with what the law says.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Trollhattan

      In Soviet RussiaBaltimore, bridge hit you!

      Or: “Nothing to see here, it was that way when we found it. Now let’s not get stuck on who hit what and hey, it’s Final Four time!”

      In addition to the tragic toll on human life, the collapse of the bridge has also spurred untold financial damages. Some estimates put the costs for rebuilding the bridge as high as $800 million and others project that insurance claims for the episode could soar to $4 billion. The federal government has, so far, doled out $60 million in emergency funds to help with the clean-up efforts, but the race is otherwise on to see who will pay for the gargantuan mess.

      Well, there’s someone who definitely doesn’t want to pay for it — and that’s the companies that own and operate the ship that caused the bridge to collapse.

      This week, Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine PTE LTD, the two firms that own and operate the ship, issued a court filing to limit their liability in the matter. In their joint legal petition, the companies claim that the bridge collapse “was not due to any fault, neglect, or want of care on the part of Petitioners, the Vessel, or any persons or entities for whose acts Petitioners may be responsible.”

      Naturally, in cases like this, it isn’t out of the question for people or companies to get sued. The companies in question are clearly trying to get ahead of that whole process and limit the degree to which that can happen. Their legal argument relates to a 19th-century maritime law that could allow them to limit the amount of liability to the value of the vessel that caused the accident. That vessel — the cargo ship Dali — is currently worth around $42,500,000, as of the “termination of the voyage,” the filing notes. The filing also estimates that the current projected costs for fixing and salvaging the ship are tens of millions of dollars.

      The Associated Press notes that this kind of legal petition is actually a “routine but important procedure for cases litigated under U.S. maritime law” and is not uncommon when it comes to accidents like this. Still, it’ll be up to a court to decide whether to buy that argument or not. Given that there is a literal video of the ship slamming into the bridge, it would seem difficult to argue that no responsibility exists, but I am not a lawyer.

      It was revealed last week that the Dali had previously been involved in another crash. The exact reason for the ship’s power failure has not yet been made clear at this time and investigators are currently looking into possible causes.
      https://qz.com/baltimore-bridge-collapse-cargo-ship-dali-owner-liabili-1851381406?utm_content=1851383092&utm_source=email&utm_medium=Quartz_Daily_Brief_US

      Reply
    14. 14.

      smith

      Smith is requesting a ruling well in advance of jury selection, so he has a chance to appeal if, as likely, her ruling is legally bonkers. It’s not clear to me what happens if she continues to dither, but if I’m understanding him correctly, Ben Meisalas thinks Smith is threatening to seek a writ of mandamus if she tries to push the ruling off until then, to avoid the government being trapped by double jeopardy. It’s an ultimatum to her: Rule and be appealed, don’t rule and be appealed anyway.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      cmorenc

      Cannon will continue her organized foot-dragging and blowing off Smith, so long as she entertains visions of “Justice Cannon” in her head, should Trump win in November, or else the 11th Circuit intervenes to order her to straighten up, fly right, and get going pronto or else be removed from the case.  Should Trump lose in November, it might be absolutely remarkable how quickly Cannon shifts to playing the case far more straight-up and moving proceedings briskly along.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Burnspbesq

      Well, she *is* a poopy-head, and the sooner the Special Counsel has an immediately appealable order from her, the better.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      It’s frustrating that she’s just cunning enough to avoid doing things that can be appealed. I hope Smith has some way of forcing her to act (and therefore give him something to take to the 11th circuit). But I’m kind of discouraged so far.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Betty Cracker

      @Captain C: That was my read too — Smith says the PRA is a ruse that’s irrelevant to the case, so introducing it to the jury would harm the DOJ’s case. I also enjoyed how the filing went on at length about the PRA being a post hoc attempt at justification that was cribbed from Tom Fitton, the Judicial Watch twatwaffle who is NOT a lawyer.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Baud

      @Trollhattan:

      But they caught me in the harbor (It wasn’t me)
      Saw me bangin’ on the pillar  (It wasn’t me)
      I even hit it in the trusses (It wasn’t me)
      They even caught me on camera (It wasn’t me) 

      Reply
    20. 20.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Baud: On the contrary: she asked the Govt to completely misrepresent the law.  I don’t think Smith had any choice but to respond as he did.  I just read the whole thing and it is absolutely blistering and the clarity is superb.  The jury instructions are in three forms:

      A. Government’s Proposed Jury Instruction: The Jury Is Correctly Instructed that Unauthorized Possession Is Based on Executive Order 13526, Not on the PRA.

      B. Scenario(a): The Jury Is Incorrectly Instructed that the Defendant Is Authorized to Possess Any Personal Record, Regardless of Classification, and the Jury Is Then Asked to Determine Whether Each Document Is Personal or Presidential

      C. Scenario(b): The Jury Is Incorrectly Instructed that the Defendant Is Authorized to Possess Any Record that He Designated as Personal, and Is Further Incorrectly Instructed that, by Failing to Transfer the Charged Documents to NARA, the Defendant Made the Unreviewable Decision to Designate the Charged Documents as Personal

      Smith also points out repeatedly that Trump never declared the documents as “personal” and he and his attorneys have referred to them as “Presidential” numerous times, even in this court.

       

      Reply
    22. 22.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @smith: He says as much in the brief:

      The Government must have the opportunity to consider appellate review well before jeopardy attaches. See, e.g., United States v. Wexler, 31 F.3d 117, 129 (3d Cir. 1994) (“[T]he adoption of a clearly erroneous jury instruction that entails a high probability of failure of a prosecution—a failure the government could not then seek to remedy by appeal or otherwise—constitutes the kind of extraordinary situation in which we are empowered to issue the writ of mandamus.”); In re United States, 397 F.3d 274, 283 (5th Cir. 2005) (courts “have permitted the Government to obtain writs of mandamus when a proposed criminal jury instruction clearly violated the law, risked prejudicing the Government at trial with jeopardy attached, and provided the Government no other avenue of appeal”); United States v. Pabon-Cruz, 391 F.3d 86, 91-92 (2d Cir. 2004) (similar).

      Reply
    24. 24.

      smith

      @UncleEbeneezer: Thank you! I was searching for that, but somehow couldn’t find it.

      It means Cannon is between a rock and a hard place, and can’t continue her preferred strategy of just not ruling. Smith doesn’t say how far his patience will stretch, but it’s probably a good thing that she doesn’t know exactly when he will lower the boom.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      danielx

      Generally not recommended to tell a federal judge where to get off, but when said federal judge is as deeply in the tank for TFG as this one appears to be…..

      Reply
    26. 26.

      New Deal democrat

      Here’s my take, fwiw:

      Smith has concluded that Cannon must be removed from the case. Now he is just trying to get the best procedural posture to go to the 11th Circuit.

      Recall that several months ago, Smith filed a Motion for Reconsideration of a bonkers ruling Cannon made about how to deal with classified documents during trial (if I recall correctly). She has yet to decide that Motion (if she did, Smith could appeal from the ruling).

      Cannon is certainly giving all indications of holding crucial rulings open until after a jury is impaneled, after which double jeopardy attaches and there is nothing that can be done.

      I don’t know if this is Smith’s final warning shot or not, but it certainly seems very close.

      FWIW, if Smith has his ducks lined up properly, I think the 11th Circuit will boot her from the case, especially after last year.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      hueyplong

      My experience is nearly entirely civil, so grain of salt, etc.  But here’s a take anyway:

      It is fairly normal for jury instructions to be argued during/at the close of a trial.  But the normal situation is one in which both sides agree on what the law actually is (and if they haven’t, that got resolved via motion before the trial began).  The argument is usually whether the evidence was sufficient to allow generally accepted instructions (pursuant to something called Pattern Jury Instructions) to be given about witnesses, the law related to the issues in the trial, etc.

      Here, Smith rightly suspects that the judge would seat a jury, then spring idiotic “law” on him, and dismiss the case with double jeopardy then in effect so that Trump walks.

      So he forces the applicable law issue now, via an extra early fight over the substantive content of jury instructions.

      Unless the Eleventh Circuit gets uber aggressive, she’ll figure a way to delay this past November, so he can only be convicted if he loses the election.  The small consolation is that Trump won’t be able to use this particular case to delay the others.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Manyakitty

      I can’t help but wonder if someone from the Leo/Crow patronage network is pulling her strings. She’s so random it seems like she’s waiting for the next set of directions.

      Yeesh.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      smith

      @hueyplong: Here, Smith rightly suspects that the judge would seat a jury, then spring idiotic “law” on him, and dismiss the case with double jeopardy then in effect so that Trump walks.

      This probably has been her intention all along, and it’s actually kinda stupid of her to signal it so far in advance and in so many ways. If she’d just played along and acted like a real judge until a jury is seated she’d have been in a much better position to pull it off.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Redshift

      On Preet Bharara’s Cafe Insider podcast, he and Joyce Vance were discussing how Cannon is taking this point, which should be decided by the judge before the trial because it is an issue of law and not an issue of fact, and trying to punt it to the jury phase. The were exploring the scenario that by waiting until then, Cannon could dismiss the case based on the ridiculous Presidential Records Act argument and it couldn’t be retried because of double jeopardy (because the trial would have already started.)

      These two are definitely not outrage-bait types; their discussions of the cases (other than patently ridiculous arguments by Trump lawyers) tend toward “we’d all like things to be proceeding better/faster, but really, this is how the justice system works.” They were pained to even have to entertain the possibility that this was deliberate sabotage (and not incompetence by Cannon), but thought it was the only explanation that made sense. I don’t think Cannon is smart enough to come up with this ploy, but the Federalist Society operatives who are no doubt advising her certainly are.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      TeezySkeezy

      @Baud: OTOH, she’s never going to get legitimate respect by trying to be a decent judge because she just isn’t good enough (and the MAGA fever swamp has probably convinced her it’s liberal society holding her back not her own dim-wittedness) so her only shot at “greatness” is ingratiating herself to Trump and hoping (probably unrealistically) for a shot at SCOTUS. It’s either that way or no way for her. Who cares if she has a bad mark on her professional record? That kind of stuff only “liberal elites” care about.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      cain

      @cmorenc:

      She can’t be that dumb – Trump’s mental acuity is dropping weekly. He has an uphill battle in this election and MAGA’s popularity is dropping.

      If she was a proper betting woman, she should be thinking more about her future and where history will place her – it won’t be kind.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      laura

      I’m pro this. And I think that one does not need to be a lawyer to see that demanding jury instructions prior to even empaneling a jury in a criminal case would signal to potential jurors how to guarantee a get out of liability golden ticket and kill this case in it’s crib. If this opinion deserves criticism or derision, I stand at the ready. This travesty and tragedy of justice makes me sick down to my bones.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Redshift: I love Preet and Joyce but my understanding is that judges do NOT usually ask for jury instructions before issuing a ruling on what the law actually says (which is her job as the judge). They also seem to be naive in the pace of CIPA cases.  Ryan Goodman is a CIPA expert who is on the Jack Podcast all the time and he is absolutely dumbfounded by Cannon’s failure to make significant and crucial rulings to keep things moving.  He has attested that he has NEVER seen cases move this slow or a judge simply refusing to issue easy and straightforward rulings.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      hueyplong

      @cain: But she is MAGA, and MAGAts aren’t exactly world class when it comes to context or common sense, much less the verdict of history.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      TBone

      @Manyakitty: I point in a direct line from there toward Pooty, because this case has serious national security and espionage implications.  Maybe I’m being hyperbolic, but when you think about what’s at stake here…

      Reply
    48. 48.

      smith

      With Jack Smith’s shot across her bow, I wonder if Cannon is thinking at all about her popularity among the judges in the 11th Circuit court. They must be mortified watching her antics, especially after she was previously so decisively schooled by them in how to judge. The 5th circuit judges notwithstanding, I don’t think it’s usual for federal judges to act like children with oppositional defiance disorder, as Cannon has been doing. I can’t imagine they will hesitate to do whatever it takes to recuse her when they finally get the chance, even if doing so is an extraordinary step.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      TBone

      @Manyakitty: also like the Supremacist Court, you can’t just make shit up and call it legal!  WTF. The PRA doesn’t convey magical powers, last time I checked.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Jeffro

      @Manyakitty:I can’t help but wonder if someone from the Leo/Crow patronage network is pulling her strings. She’s so random it seems like she’s waiting for the next set of directions.

      Oh, absolutely.  I have thought this almost from the start.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Melancholy Jaques

      Cannon is a Trumpster and like the rest of them, she does not care what anyone else thinks. She is going to do whatever she can to prevent any negative outcomes for Trump. She cannot be persuaded or intimidated. I know it’s just another old man in the bleachers talking about the major league shortstop, but if Smith wanted recusal, he had to make that motion right after Cannon was assigned, argue appearance of bias based on Cannon making up laws in the earlier case.  Generally, adverse rulings in a trial cannot be a basis for disqualification. I wish him way more than good luck.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Manyakitty

      @Jeffro: she’s clearly in over her head. Does she have a public docket for her other cases? I wonder if any of those are moving, or if she’s just collecting her fat gubmint checks and hiding from her job.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      JoyceH

      I can’t discuss this issue intelligently because I’m just too gobsmacked to think that anyone could make it through law school, much less onto the federal bench who could argue seriously that it is potentially the law of the land that any president on the way out the door could gather up our nation’s most dangerous and valuable secrets, unilaterally declare them his own personal property and then haul them away and store them in a club bathroom.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Cannon has proven she is not capable of being a Federal Judge.  Hell, she probably couldn’t run a night court.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      TBone

      Maybe relevant to this topic.

      https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/trump-mar-a-lago-judge-may-be-watching-closely-as-jailed-ex-adviser-peter-navarro-ordered-to-turn-over-documents-under-presidential-records-act/

      The ruling is a 4-page per curiam judgment from the U.S. Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia. It affirms a lower court’s opinion that Navarro cannot argue, effectively, that he was permitted to flout rules for the return of documents. The Presidential Records Act, or PRA, dictates how he was to treat them and his argument to keep this case alive was rejected. The documents in question are associated with a ProtonMail account Navarro used while he was working as an adviser at the Trump White House.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      oldgold

      To engage on the jury instructions before the trial date is set is extremely unusual. In fact, I have never heard of it.

      Cannon is damn green as a Judge. Remember, almost unbelievably, in a recent jury trial Cannon forgot to swear in the jury!

      Even if Cannon was a straight shooter, which she appears not to be, she should never have been assigned this case. And, yes, I know that the assignment system is supposedly random, but still, given the totality of the circumstances surrounding this case, assigning it to a green Judge should never have been allowed. The consequences of this idiocy is the chaos and delay that is now playing out.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      TBone

      @JoyceH: that was an intelligent remark.  The whole world saw the photos in the shitter AND remembers the Chinese spy incidents at Mar-A-Lardass.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Shalimar

      @TeezySkeezy: Cannon isn’t dumb.  As the articles last week on her clerks leaving makes clear, she was well-respected in the area before her appointment and was considered above-average by her legal peers.  What she lacked was one year of experience as a prosecutor to get to the normal minimum before appointment, which is not a huge deal.

      There are multiple arguments about the reasons she is floundering so badly in this case, but my feeling is she’s having trouble coming up with a rationale for ruling for Trump because the case against him is so solid.  Any reason she and her clerks come up with is going to be bad if that is what she has already decided the result is going to be.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Manyakitty

      @oldgold: right? It’s unimaginable that this incompetent novice is running one of the most important criminal trials in the history of this country.

       

      @Paul in KY: I want to hear more from her clerks.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Shalimar:

      my feeling is she’s having trouble coming up with a rationale for ruling for Trump because the case against him is so solid.

      I agree. And that is exactly what she did in the earlier case when she appointed the special master without any basis for doing so. There can be no doubt that she knows exactly what she is doing.

      Reply

