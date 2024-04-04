Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Something I Never Thought I'd Say: I Love New York (Open Thread)

Not being a big city person, I never thought I would say this.  But I 💕 New York!

Letitia James isn’t letting Trump off the hook that easily. By ensuring the financial stability of the company behind his $175M bond, she’s essentially saying, “No funny business on our watch!” It’s like she’s playing chess while Trump’s stuck playing checkers. Checkmate, indeed.…

Will Donnie understand, some day, what it means to be held accountable? Hoping the answer is yes!

Open thread.

  • Another Scott
  • Balconesfault
  • kindness
  • MattF

    1. 1.

      Another Scott

      “You just tell them and they believe. They just do.” – TIFG

      Yeah, well maybe not always. Maybe people eventually remember “Trust, but verify.” He should have paid more attention to the story of The Shepherd Boy & the Wolf.

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    2. 2.

      Balconesfault

      I’m reminded once again of something I read years ago … that the Trump World since he started running for office in 2015 has been akin to hundreds of cockroaches climbing one on top of another to turn on the kitchen light.

    4. 4.

      kindness

      In Trump’s mind, being held accountable is he watching his children be carted off to jail for their crimes.  It never occurs to him that it will be he who is carted off.

