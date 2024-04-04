Not being a big city person, I never thought I would say this. But I 💕 New York!

Letitia James isn’t letting Trump off the hook that easily. By ensuring the financial stability of the company behind his $175M bond, she’s essentially saying, “No funny business on our watch!” It’s like she’s playing chess while Trump’s stuck playing checkers. Checkmate, indeed.… — My reflections and Introspections (@Nto79549105) April 4, 2024

Letitia James isn’t letting Trump off the hook that easily. By ensuring the financial stability of the company behind his $175M bond, she’s essentially saying, “No funny business on our watch!” It’s like she’s playing chess while Trump’s stuck playing checkers. Checkmate, indeed.…

Will Donnie understand, some day, what it means to be held accountable? Hoping the answer is yes!

Open thread.