What If Most Abortions Were DIY?

What If Most Abortions Were DIY?

by

This post is in:

Today we have an important guest post from Argiope.

The post stands on its own, but this is the fight we’re in, and this tweet is a good example of what we’re up against.

What if most abortions were DIY?

by Argiope

Access to mifepristone is about compassion. Combined with misoprostol, it’s the safest and most effective medication for women experiencing miscarriage or who no longer want to be pregnant. In terms of the science, mifepristone is currently over-regulated in the US. It has a 20-year track record of global safety. Currently, though, mifepristone can only be accessed through a special, cumbersome process requiring physicians to maintain clinic-based access to the drug and dispense it from specially ordered supplies. The current case before SCOTUS merely preserves the status quo.

Imagine an alternative world where you could obtain a safe abortion, in the privacy of your own home, from your local primary care physician or midwife. Or, one in which you could get pills administered by your pharmacist.(Hello, Ontario!)  In both scenarios, only the people you choose to tell know you had an abortion. No screaming protesters at the doors of the clinic. No doctors worrying about which bullet-proof vest to wear, or which route to take to work, to avoid murderous fanatics.

It’s high time we recognize the power of the US Postal Service. Justices Alito and Thomas certainly have: it’s why they want to bring back the Comstock Act to prohibit mail distribution of these meds. Shaming and punishing people for having abortions—or, let’s face it, sex for pleasure—is impossible, if it’s impossible to know who’s having them or which physical locations to target with stochastic violence.

Now let’s tease out this thread a bit further, in accordance with science, safety, andWorld Health Organization (WHO)  guidelines: imagine pregnant people managing their own abortions, without a physician, midwife, nurse, or even local pharmacist being involved. The world where individuals can decide to end their undesired early pregnancy with safe medications, obtained through the mail, is here now. But too few people know about it.

That’s where this near top-10,000 blog comes in: we know people. We know people who live in deep red states that have banned abortion—or, to be more precise, have banned their state’s clinicians from providing abortions. In these states, abortion is still available, but people who want it must either travel for care or do it themselves.

Self-managed abortion using a combination of oral mifepristone and vaginal misoprostol tablets is safe up to 12 weeks of pregnancy. Based on studies from low-medical resource areas around the world, the WHO recommends that pregnant people can:

  • Safely determine whether they are appropriate candidates for medication abortion.
  • Take the pills correctly.
  • Determine whether the abortion was successful
  • Decide whether they need medical help—all without clinician involvement.

No ultrasounds. No examinations. Just safe pills and sound information are required.

Most abortions in the US happen by nine weeks.

In regions where people learn about—and have access to— medication abortion by mail, gestational duration is decreasing. In regions where people must travel to a distant clinic for procedural or medication abortions, gestational duration is on the rise. There are reputable web-based services to help people obtain medication abortions by mail, and more are being developed every day: to begin, see see planCpills.org, Aid Access, and I need an A.

Aid Access provides telehealth options where clinicians get involved. PlanCPills.org offers both telehealth options and direct mailing of mifepristone and misoprostol dose packs from vetted overseas pharmacies. Shipment from overseas, though, is slow and cheap. Telehealth is more expensive and fast. In fact, telehealth is typically faster than making an appointment at a nearby clinic.

Access to follow-up care remains important for self-managed and telehealth medication abortion. It’s important to know that no clinician in an emergency or OB department can tell how a miscarriage in progress got started, unless they see pills in the vagina or the patient tells them they were used.

So if someone DIYs their abortion and feels they need help due to uncommon complications, doctors and nurses don’t need to know the issue is associated with medication use because it doesn’t change the course of treatment. In Texas and other ban states, don’t-ask-don’t-tell is sadly back for clinicians.

The rare ones who voluntarily narc on patients to the police or child protective services put patients at risk and betray their ethical obligations.  But patients who don’t report pill use are unlikely to be identified during follow-up care, and clinicians can protect their patients when it’s legally possible to do so, through careful documentation.

Safe abortion saves lives and life trajectories, and self-managed abortion with appropriate medications is safe for most people.

So how can you help improve access?

  1. Spread the word.
  2. Share resources.
  3. If you live in a ban state, planCpills.org stickers and plaster them on lamp posts and in public restrooms.
  4. If it’s not legally risky for you to do so, order a dose of pills, just in case, for the young people in your life. Tell them which medicine cabinet they are kept in.
  5. If you live in an access state, talk with your GYN provider or family practice clinician. Ask them if they would be willing to do the paperwork to provide medication abortion in the office, if they don’t already. Expanding access points to care could allow abortion clinics to focus on patients who can’t get care anywhere else.
  6. Tell your governor to support Shield Laws that allow clinicians to provide telehealth abortion care for residents of ban states.
  7. Ask your blue state government to support publicly funded abortion.
  8. Wherever you live, work to elect Democrats.
  9. Support access to contraception and oppose state funding for crisis pregnancy centers. Push back on medical misinformation using facts from reliable sources like Guttmacher.org.
  10. Donate to abortion travel funds and to keep accurate information flowing to the people who need it.

Let’s keep this horse from returning to the barn, no matter what happens in November.

  • Argiope
  • Baud
  • George
  • JaySinWA
  • JCNZ
  • Josie
  • Ksmiami
  • Old School
  • Princess
  • Quaker in a Basement
  • rikyrah
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • WaterGirl

    29Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Interesting stuff.  Lots happening today, though, so I’m a little worried this will get lost in the shuffle.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JaySinWA

      In other news Indiana Court of Appeals finds RFRA right to abortion.

      https://bsky.app/profile/lsepper.bsky.social/post/3kpda2dutuz2s

      Wow, the Indiana Court of Appeals has decided that the state abortion ban violates the religious liberty of religious plaintiffs who sued under a state religious freedom restoration act. Its decision on RFRA begins at p.45 public.courts.in.gov/Decisions/ap…

      Reading the finding I’m not sure it says exactly that. It remands to the lower court to change the stay against the Indiana abortion laws to limit it to the extent it violates RFRA rights rather than the broad stay it issued. But finds that the plaintiffs were likely to prevail in their challenge to the law

      ETA background

      https://apnews.com/article/indiana-abortion-ban-religious-freedom-law-dcd8a9246ee1004c1f1a45d70d1285ac

      The class action lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana on behalf of five anonymous residents and the group Hoosier Jews for Choice, argues Indiana’s abortion ban violates the state’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act that was approved by Republican lawmakers in 2015.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      rikyrah

      Access to mifepristone is about compassion. Combined with misoprostol, it’s the safest and most effective medication for women experiencing miscarriage or who no longer want to be pregnant.

       

      Until I started following Jessica Valenti, I didn’t know how important this combination of drugs is.

      The percentage of abortions which were now done this way.

      And, of course, when I found out the percentage levels, it made so much sense as to why the right is going after these drugs.

       

      If a woman can have an safe abortion in the confines of her own home, then what will the abortion clinic protesters do to harass women? They are mad as a muthaphucka – denying them that opportunity.

      I still believe that the drugs will win out at the Supreme Court because they can’t find a way to separate this pair of drugs from Big Pharma itself…and, my money’s been on Big Pharma from the beginning.

      And, yes…THEY ARE COMING FOR BIRTH CONTROL!!

       

      Welcome to BJ.

       

      Hope to see more from you.

      If Abortion Rights is going to be your beat, I hope that you go into more depth of the Abortion Amendments that are happening in the States for November, and what’s needed to pass them.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Argiope

      @rikyrah:  Thank you!  I saw what you posted downstairs, too–probably worth a repost up here.  I think the next big fight is going to be about EMTALA: whether emergency room physicians who want to be able to to treat pregnant folks with lifethreatening conditions can perform abortions if their states forbid it.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      JaySinWA

      @WaterGirl: Misspelled RFRA Religious Freedom Restoration act.

      Indiana has a state version of the Federal Law that is being applied here. I updated the post to fix and add info

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Argiope

      @WaterGirl: Pretty sporadically, though.  I should say I’m not an expert on legal stuff, more on the clinical and access end of reproducive health.  I also 100% agree that the right is coming after contraception next, via the fetal personhood route.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Argiope

      @WaterGirl: HAHA yes.  EMTALA= The Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA).  It states, per federal law, that people in labor cannot be turned away due to inability to pay.  Also applies to pregnancy emergencies.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      JaySinWA

      @JaySinWA: The Federal version of RFRA was used in Hobby Lobby case to prevent required birth control coverage for employees.

      This case argues that blanket abortion restrictions violate religious freedom for various religions. Turning the argument on its head.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Argiope

      @Old School: Compared to overseas shipping from an international pharmacy, it’s more expensive, yet also faster to get the pills in hand.  Sorry if that wasn’t clear.

      ETA telehealth can mean pills in hand within 3-4 days.  Overseas shipping may take 2 weeks.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Thank you Agriope (and WaterGirl) for this post.  I will signal-boost this for sure :)  It’s also a nice reminder that November is about so much more than just one issue, and re-electing Biden and Dems is imperative!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      George

      @WaterGirl: ​Yes, thank you for calling for acronyms and abbreviations to be spelled out on first reference. I’ve noticed in my job with a large federal agency that using unattributed acronyms has become a plague over the past few months. It’s like the damned world has gone mad.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Josie

      I’ve always wondered why the right to an abortion is not guaranteed by the right to freedom of religion. It seems to me it would apply, not only to the Jewish faith, but to many others, including atheists and agnostics.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Argiope

      @WaterGirl: My understanding it that it’s not specific to pregnancy–it’s the emergency medical treatment AND labor act.   So anyone having a heart attack gets to be treated whether they can pay or not.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Quaker in a Basement

      “enables widespread sexual immorality”

      And there it is. The admission about the real motive here.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      JCNZ

      An out-of-towner asks: How does US law deal with the fact that the onerous laws around abortion only apply to women? Isn’t that discriminatory?

      Reply

