Thursday Morning Open Thread: Truth, Justice, and the American Way

by | 42 Comments

Some reassurance (I hope) for the worriers — from the NYTimes, “Many Democrats Are Worried Trump Will Beat Biden. This One Isn’t.” [gift link]:

Simon Rosenberg was right about the congressional elections of 2022. All the conventional wisdom — the polls, the punditry, the fretting by fellow Democrats — revolved around the expectation of a big red wave and a Democratic wipeout.

He disagreed. Democrats would surprise everyone, he said again and again: There would be no red wave. He was correct, of course, as he is quick to remind anyone listening.

These days, Mr. Rosenberg, 60, a Democratic strategist and consultant who dates his first involvement in presidential campaigns to Michael Dukakis, the Democratic presidential candidate in 1988, is again pushing back against the polls and punditry and the Democratic doom and gloom. This time, he is predicting that President Biden will defeat Donald J. Trump in November…

I talked to Mr. Rosenberg about what it feels like to be an outlier in his own party, and why he sleeps so well at night while so many of his fellow Democrats are plotting their moves to Paris after November. This conversation has been edited for clarity and length, and because Mr. Rosenberg — God love him — likes to talk about this subject. A lot…

The idea of this interview is that, at a time when there is so much fretting in the Democratic world, you are not — and have never been — a bed-wetter. Can you explain why? This goes back to the midterm congressional elections in 2022, as I recall?
Yes. The argument I made then was threefold. One was that the Republicans did something unusual in 2022. Usually when a party loses elections, they run away from the politics that caused them to lose. And Republicans were running toward it. They were becoming ever more MAGA, even though MAGA had lost in 2018 and 2020.

Second, that Biden was actually a good president, and we’d have a strong case to make. And third, there’s been this huge increase in citizen engagement in the Democratic Party. We’ve been raising crazy amounts of money and have an unprecedented number of volunteers because of the fear of MAGA.

We were stronger and better than was the conventional wisdom. The constant mistake everyone’s been making since the spring of 2022 has been the overestimating of their strength and the underestimating of ours. We went into Election Day with there being this huge belief that the Democrats were going to get killed. I believed those three things were going to allow us to do better than people expected in 2022. And I have that basic view now about 2024…

Are there any other Democrats who would be — would have been — stronger against Trump in this election?
I don’t think that’s even worthy of — no, no, I mean, Joe Biden’s the nominee. I mean, it’s not worthy of speculation, right? Look, we just had a primary. People could have challenged him. They didn’t because they didn’t think they could beat him. And the two candidates who did challenge him got crushed.

We are quietly confident. In the grand scope of things, we can handle this; we can win the election. The big thing that people got wrong in 2022 was that they thought the Democratic Party wasn’t going to bring it, that we weren’t hungry and we weren’t energized. And it turned out that we were.

    42Comments

    5. 5.

      Soprano2

      This story about people who think there’s some kind of behind-the-scenes manipulation such that Biden will be replaced as our presidential candidate is topical. I heard it on NPR this morning. It makes you want to shake your head. Evidently there are right-wing influencers on Tik-Tok pushing this crap, and way too many gullible people believe it.

      Voters will see a November ballot with President Biden and former President Trump running against each other, just like 2020. For some there’s a disbelief that the rematch is really happening.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      @Soprano2:

      I’m not sure what they gain by pushing that story. Maybe some people will be mad at Dems when Biden isn’t replaced? Or maybe they’re hoping Biden has a health episode so they can spin his being replaced as a conspiracy theory.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Torrey

      I am delighted to see Rosenberg (and everyone else who does so) pushing back sharply against the “isn’t there anyone else who would have been better?” idiocy. More of this, please.

      I realize journalists have to ask questions, but I really wish they’d put a bit of thought into asking good ones. (And then shut up and let the person talk.) The “who else would be a good choice” question is just amazingly stupid, especially at this point in the process. And I notice no one seems to be asking if the Republicans couldn’t have come up with a better nominee than Trump.

      Dr. Jill did something similar, back during the 2020 campaign, when someone asked about a case where Biden seemed to produce a gaffe, and her response was along the lines of “after Trump? you don’t even get to ask that question.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Soprano2:

      “For some” is doing all the work there. Where did NPR find this “some” and how hard did they look? Why do they always feel like they need to find “some” and present them as if they are important?

      Still waiting for that NPR story: “We talked to Democratic voters and they love Biden and Harris.”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Torrey

      The ad is great: reminiscent of all the good parts of Reagan’s “Morning in America” ad, with a bit of Biden’s “Go From There” ad from 2020 and urgency/importance conveyed by the focus on the insurrectionists’ Trump flags.​
       

      ETA: I particularly liked the slightly angry/defiant tone in Biden’s final line in the ad, the simple “I’m Joe Biden, and I approve this message.” It’s formulaic, but listen to the voice stress to top off the message. Nicely done.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Princess

      This is an excellent ad and I love the way it picks the Reagan-GOP pocket with its “defending our freedoms” as its major theme and its “not let the sun set on our democracy” counterpoint to morning in America. Props to his comms team.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Glory b:

      C’mon Glory b, you know that every “good news for Biden” line has to be followed by a “but in this Ohio diner” type negative. It’s for balance.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jeffro

      great start to the day w/ both Rosenberg and Rather, AL!  (high five)

      I was pleasantly surprised to see this in the Post this morning – it certainly needs more attention: America has legislated itself into ‘red’ and ‘blue’ schools

      Let’s have a national conversation about which one the majority of parents prefer!

      Three-fourths of the nation’s school-aged students are now educated under state-level measures that either require more teaching on issues like race, racism, history, sex and gender, or which sharply limit or fully forbid such lessons, according to a sweeping Post review of thousands of state laws, gubernatorial directives and state school board policies. The restrictive laws alone affect almost half of all Americans aged 5 to 19.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: They talked to someone in the party who said that they think as time goes on and people realize Biden is the candidate, more of them will decide to vote for him. They also had a guy in the story who said if Biden did end up being the candidate, he would vote for him. This was a guy who voted for TFG in 2016.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jeffro

      @Soprano2: as an antidote (sort of) to NPR’s take on things, here’s “What Excites You About This Election”?

      For some Americans, the rematch between President Biden and former President Donald J. Trump feels inherently tired, or perhaps inescapably depressing, depending on your views.
      And yet, not everyone feels like tuning out. Jess Bidgood, the new host of The Times’s On Politics newsletter, writes that the 2024 election will be as captivating, revealing and utterly consequential as any in recent history. The stakes are high. Voters, and the issues they care about, will matter more than ever. And a race between two familiar figures could mean down-ballot races get more attention, while rising stars in both parties chart out a course for the future.
      If you’re like Jess, and are enthused by this year’s election, we’d like to hear from you. We’re asking readers: What about this year’s election cycle excites you? Perhaps it is a candidate, a local initiative or a personal connection to one of the issues. Whatever it is, we’d love for you to tell us about it.
      (includes link to a form where you can indeed tell them!)

      (feel free to fill out the form – I did!  something about “stomping America’s fascists into the ground”, I think ;)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Soprano2

      @Melancholy Jaques: The story was about the influencers online in places like TikTok who are pushing the lie about replacing Biden. I don’t know why they insist on talking about things like that, but I actually think it is good to expose the idiocy of these people, and how most of them are right-wing influencers.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Princess

      @Glory b: From Franklin and Marshall, which is located in PA. I think all things being equal, given the difficulty of polling, local, long-standing outfits probably do it better.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Glory b

      @Baud: MSNBC had a Latina say she switched parties & is enthusiastic to vote for Trump & is sure he’ll use his business acumen to figure out a way to forgive student loans.

      A pro choice Republican woman said the same about him figuring out how to protect abortion rights.

      Go figure.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      cain

      @Baud:

      They gain a controversy that if it gets a footing they can air and get people to sit in front of the TV and fret.

      It’s our of Rove playbook where you create your own reality and keep doing more as you process the older reality. Trump took that and did stealing and lying at massive scale.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      VOR

      @Soprano2: It’s an article of faith among many Republicans I know that Biden won’t be the Democratic nominee. Most I’ve talked to also don’t think Harris will be the replacement Presidential candidate either. Or VP for that matter, that somehow Harris will be replaced on the ticket. Some of the names I’ve heard as Presidential candidate replacements are Hillary, Michelle Obama, and Gavin Newsom.

      Of course, it’s also an article of faith among those same people that Biden is senile or demented but Donald Trump is a vigorous young man with a tip-top intellect. And that Trump has never told a lie, it’s all just fake news.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      dmsilev

      @Melancholy Jaques: It’s a big country. There will always be “some” people holding a particular opinion, you just need to dig hard enough to find them and then pretend that their numbers are meaningfully large.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Layer8Problem

      @Baud:  Gloom induction.  Morale sappage.  “They’re casting about for someone, anyone to replace that self-evidently-inadequate-because-reasons Joe Biden.  Perhaps he doesn’t have the grit to go up against that powerhouse TFG.  Oh noes!”  And when he continues to be the candidate because he’s won the primaries and been chosen at the convention and is in fact the best choice those demoralized voters presumably decide to stay home on Election Day.  The Republicans hope so anyway.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      narya

      I listened to a Pod Save America w/ Sarah Longwell, the R focus-group-doer, who is wildly anti-Trump; it was very interesting. One thing that Biden keeps talking about that a lot of the MSM seem to have forgotten is the effect of seeing J6 WITH OUR OWN EYES. Longwell was interviewing people who are lifelong republicans who were completely appalled by that and who hold TFG responsible. Another point: people keep coming out to vote for Haley, even though TFG is the nominee–I really think that’s an important point. Not all of those folks will vote for Joe, some will vote for the orange menace, but it’s a non-trivial point. Thus: that ad up top speaks to precisely those sentiments, and I approve that message. ;-)

      Reply
    30. 30.

      New Deal democrat

      As I wrote yesterday, the all but certain deliberate targeting of Chef Jose Andres’ aid workers by the IDF may lead to an important shift in US public opinion about Israel’s Gaza operation.

      Alexander Chee wrote:
       https://bsky.app/profile/alexanderchee.bsky.social/post/3kpatnj7c4s2r

      “As Haaretz noted in their analysis of how this assault on WCK might reshape Israel’s plans for Gaza, Jose Andres and WCK ‘has unmatched social credit in Washington.’ So yes, he can and did get Biden on the phone to tell him he cannot be arming Israel while claiming to want to feed Gazans.
       
      Biden can’t wave off Andres like he has all the rest of his critics.”
       
      There is a legal doctrine that you are held to intend the natural and probable results of your actions. The natural and probable result of Israel’s deliberate targeting of food aid workers is to stop the delivery of all food to starving Gazans, ensuring mass starvation as much as possible. 
       
      For US public opinion about Israel, we may have just reached the tipping point.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      JWR

      Rescued from the last thread, condensed: Seth Meyers laid a stinker during last night’s A Closer Look. He closed with a bit about Biden actually having some sort of magical power to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza by simply demanding one, which only proves he doesn’t really want one. Here’s the video set to start where he does the One Weird Trick thing

      ETA reposting, because the people who watch his show vote.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      TerryTime

      @VOR: It’s projection. The election is 7 months away and fatass is absolutely unhinged. It’s not POTUS ranting all day. He’s the smiling competent one.

      And it’s always projection.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Layer8Problem

      @Glory b:  “Hello, Republican Party?  We need some randomly chosen members to explain to our viewers why TFG’s the best ever.”

      “Hmm, let me check my vetted, telegenic, and rehearsed voter list here . . . .”

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Tony Jay

      @Glory b:

      Odds of both the Latino lady and the Republican lady being ranking members of their local GOP county parties are pretty damned high, but obviously something no proper journalist could be expected to find ‘newsworthy’.

      It’s all about the narrative. All the time.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Betty Cracker

      @narya: Re: the podcast, I also like the emphasis on “seeing is believing” — Trump sent his goons to sack Congress and overturn the election, and we all saw it on TV. TPM’s Josh Marshall noted something similar when highlighting the recent Cleveland Plain Dealer editorial, which he quoted as follows:

      This is not subjective. We all saw it. Plenty of leaders today try to convince the masses we did not see what we saw, but our eyes don’t deceive. (If leaders began a yearslong campaign today to convince us that the Baltimore bridge did not collapse Tuesday morning, would you ever believe them?) Trust your eyes. Trump on Jan. 6 launched the most serious threat to our system of government since the Civil War. You know that. You saw it.

      Yep. And stupidly, IMO, Trump is making martyrs of his violent thugs, calling them “hostages” and promising to pardon them. I don’t think that plays well outside of the cult.

      So yeah, maybe people are disillusioned about a rematch blah blah blah. But one of the two viable candidates tried to do a coup after we voted last time, and we all saw it. 

      Reply
    40. 40.

      hueyplong

      @Melancholy Jaques: “’For some’ is doing all the work there.”

      Exactly.  That summarizes and dispenses with the NPR story.  By this point, we should all be conditioned to expect to detect the powerful and obnoxious odor of mendacity when we see “for some.”  That’s exactly the wording used when FoxNews starts a new meme to be repeated over and over about the Democrat Party.

      It’s nothing but fecal-infused propaganda when you see any of the following:

      “For some…” [wholly made up meme being launched]

      “… rigged.”  [an election is only legit if the R wins]

      “unfair to Trump” [the looming specter of consequences]

      “real America” [pushing an extremely unpopular position]

      “woke” [Demoncrat things given an extra dollop of outrage because attributed in whole or in part to Negroes]

      Reply
    42. 42.

      p.a.

      @New Deal democrat: For US public opinion about Israel, we may have just reached the tipping point.

       

       

      Now for the change to reach the Biden admin. to go beyond words to actions.  I believe it’s CW that “unless they’re at war, the American voter doesn’t care about foreign policy”, but with Ukraine and now Gaza, these undo the CW*.  The admin. has done o.k. distinguishing itself for being on the popular side vs Republicans on Ukraine.  Gaza is the fly in the ointment.

       

      *not saying foreign policy supersedes domestic issues.

      Reply

