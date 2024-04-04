BREAKING: The Biden campaign just released this powerful ad highlighting how anti-American Donald Trump is and how patriotic President Biden is. Retweet to make sure all voters see this. pic.twitter.com/LilbjJ4BLM

A lot of people will talk about the border, but one thing President Biden has done successfully (and as usual, gotten zero credit for it) is rebuild our legal immigration system so it's firing on all cylinders after Trump spent 4 years trying to dismantle it. https://t.co/xywBFlSeyY

So, did a sit down with @adamnagourney of the @nytimes on why I am so optimistic about winning this November.



Some reassurance (I hope) for the worriers — from the NYTimes, “Many Democrats Are Worried Trump Will Beat Biden. This One Isn’t.” [gift link]:

Simon Rosenberg was right about the congressional elections of 2022. All the conventional wisdom — the polls, the punditry, the fretting by fellow Democrats — revolved around the expectation of a big red wave and a Democratic wipeout.

He disagreed. Democrats would surprise everyone, he said again and again: There would be no red wave. He was correct, of course, as he is quick to remind anyone listening.

These days, Mr. Rosenberg, 60, a Democratic strategist and consultant who dates his first involvement in presidential campaigns to Michael Dukakis, the Democratic presidential candidate in 1988, is again pushing back against the polls and punditry and the Democratic doom and gloom. This time, he is predicting that President Biden will defeat Donald J. Trump in November…

I talked to Mr. Rosenberg about what it feels like to be an outlier in his own party, and why he sleeps so well at night while so many of his fellow Democrats are plotting their moves to Paris after November. This conversation has been edited for clarity and length, and because Mr. Rosenberg — God love him — likes to talk about this subject. A lot…

The idea of this interview is that, at a time when there is so much fretting in the Democratic world, you are not — and have never been — a bed-wetter. Can you explain why? This goes back to the midterm congressional elections in 2022, as I recall?

Yes. The argument I made then was threefold. One was that the Republicans did something unusual in 2022. Usually when a party loses elections, they run away from the politics that caused them to lose. And Republicans were running toward it. They were becoming ever more MAGA, even though MAGA had lost in 2018 and 2020.