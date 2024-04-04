BREAKING: The Biden campaign just released this powerful ad highlighting how anti-American Donald Trump is and how patriotic President Biden is. Retweet to make sure all voters see this. pic.twitter.com/LilbjJ4BLM
— Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) April 2, 2024
A lot of people will talk about the border, but one thing President Biden has done successfully (and as usual, gotten zero credit for it) is rebuild our legal immigration system so it's firing on all cylinders after Trump spent 4 years trying to dismantle it. https://t.co/xywBFlSeyY
— That Well-Adjusted Biden Guy (@What46HasDone) April 3, 2024
So, did a sit down with @adamnagourney of the @nytimes on why I am so optimistic about winning this November.
It's a fun one. Enjoy!https://t.co/jvN4CVWJXe
— Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) April 3, 2024
Some reassurance (I hope) for the worriers — from the NYTimes, “Many Democrats Are Worried Trump Will Beat Biden. This One Isn’t.” [gift link]:
Simon Rosenberg was right about the congressional elections of 2022. All the conventional wisdom — the polls, the punditry, the fretting by fellow Democrats — revolved around the expectation of a big red wave and a Democratic wipeout.
He disagreed. Democrats would surprise everyone, he said again and again: There would be no red wave. He was correct, of course, as he is quick to remind anyone listening.
These days, Mr. Rosenberg, 60, a Democratic strategist and consultant who dates his first involvement in presidential campaigns to Michael Dukakis, the Democratic presidential candidate in 1988, is again pushing back against the polls and punditry and the Democratic doom and gloom. This time, he is predicting that President Biden will defeat Donald J. Trump in November…
I talked to Mr. Rosenberg about what it feels like to be an outlier in his own party, and why he sleeps so well at night while so many of his fellow Democrats are plotting their moves to Paris after November. This conversation has been edited for clarity and length, and because Mr. Rosenberg — God love him — likes to talk about this subject. A lot…
The idea of this interview is that, at a time when there is so much fretting in the Democratic world, you are not — and have never been — a bed-wetter. Can you explain why? This goes back to the midterm congressional elections in 2022, as I recall?
Yes. The argument I made then was threefold. One was that the Republicans did something unusual in 2022. Usually when a party loses elections, they run away from the politics that caused them to lose. And Republicans were running toward it. They were becoming ever more MAGA, even though MAGA had lost in 2018 and 2020.
Second, that Biden was actually a good president, and we’d have a strong case to make. And third, there’s been this huge increase in citizen engagement in the Democratic Party. We’ve been raising crazy amounts of money and have an unprecedented number of volunteers because of the fear of MAGA.
We were stronger and better than was the conventional wisdom. The constant mistake everyone’s been making since the spring of 2022 has been the overestimating of their strength and the underestimating of ours. We went into Election Day with there being this huge belief that the Democrats were going to get killed. I believed those three things were going to allow us to do better than people expected in 2022. And I have that basic view now about 2024…
Are there any other Democrats who would be — would have been — stronger against Trump in this election?
I don’t think that’s even worthy of — no, no, I mean, Joe Biden’s the nominee. I mean, it’s not worthy of speculation, right? Look, we just had a primary. People could have challenged him. They didn’t because they didn’t think they could beat him. And the two candidates who did challenge him got crushed.
We are quietly confident. In the grand scope of things, we can handle this; we can win the election. The big thing that people got wrong in 2022 was that they thought the Democratic Party wasn’t going to bring it, that we weren’t hungry and we weren’t energized. And it turned out that we were.
Dan Rather: pic.twitter.com/qrIQN2sx6Y
— BeachPretzel (@BeachPretzel2) April 4, 2024
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings