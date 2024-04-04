On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
BigJimSlade
OK, the sun broke through for the afternoon and we had great views up and down the Na Pali coast. Going through my pictures from this day was a reminder on how challenging it was to shoot from (especially as a beginner) from a helicopter – lots of blurry shots!
We round the island, turning north and follow this coast to the northeast, greeted by this scenery. View larger.
Looking down on the water and incredible shapes in the land. View larger.
More shapes. View larger.
One of the more famous views on the coast (by site anyway, I don’t know a name for it). View larger.
Another view up the coast. View larger.
I love the blue in the water – my eyes couldn’t get enough of it. View larger.
At the bottom left is the end of the road, and the beginning of the Kalalau trailhead, which we would take down the Na Pali coast for a few miles later in the trip (to go further, you need a reservation well in advance, and no fear of slipping off narrow ridges). View larger.
Haena and Tunnels beaches at Haena Point on the north side of the island. View larger.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings