On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

ema

From the New York Botanical Garden’s 2024 orchid show, a fashion-inspired celebration of all things orchids.

Compared to last year, this year’s show had half the number of orchids and quite a few mannequins. Loved the orchids (look for them in an upcoming Garden Chat), quite meh on the rest. I mean, if you are going to be all artsy and have your mannequin wear plant pants, at least use orchids rather than succulents. What do you think, is the fashion part a hit or a miss?