On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
ema
From the New York Botanical Garden’s 2024 orchid show, a fashion-inspired celebration of all things orchids.
Compared to last year, this year’s show had half the number of orchids and quite a few mannequins. Loved the orchids (look for them in an upcoming Garden Chat), quite meh on the rest. I mean, if you are going to be all artsy and have your mannequin wear plant pants, at least use orchids rather than succulents. What do you think, is the fashion part a hit or a miss?
The grand entrance display.
What is with the rain coat?
How old am I that I found the tunnel (18s YT short) to be the best part of the show?
I like koi fish as much as the next person but I’m puzzled by whatever is going on here.
Not a lot of orchids but, still, the designer made an effort.
The center piece in the grand hall. The back of the dress was all orchids, very nice. Here’s a full view (2:10 min YT clip)
At least there are some orchids in the vicinity of this display.
New fashion rule: Plant pants at an orchid show should be orchids.
This I liked, except for what almost happened. I’m facing the display, admiring it, when I hear a guy behind me say “Oh, look at the wondering jew!” I, of course, pivot reflexively and give him a not so nice look. Luckily, I realized just in time that he was talking about the display, and managed to avoid an embarrassing incident. I also learned the name of a cute plant.
Last, but not least, a Ms. Froggy with a grass vest.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings