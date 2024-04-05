Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – ema – Florals in Fashion

On The Road – ema – Florals in Fashion

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you're traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

ema

From the New York Botanical Garden’s 2024 orchid show, a fashion-inspired celebration of all things orchids.

Compared to last year, this year’s show had half the number of orchids and quite a few mannequins. Loved the orchids (look for them in an upcoming Garden Chat), quite meh on the rest. I mean, if you are going to be all artsy and have your mannequin wear plant pants, at least use orchids rather than succulents. What do you think, is the fashion part a hit or a miss?

On The Road - ema - Florals in Fashion 7

The grand entrance display.

On The Road - ema - Florals in Fashion 8

What is with the rain coat?

On The Road - ema - Florals in Fashion 9

How old am I that I found the tunnel (18s YT short) to be the best part of the show?

On The Road - ema - Florals in Fashion 3

I like koi fish as much as the next person but I’m puzzled by whatever is going on here.

On The Road - ema - Florals in Fashion 4

Not a lot of orchids but, still, the designer made an effort.

On The Road - ema - Florals in Fashion 5

The center piece in the grand hall. The back of the dress was all orchids, very nice. Here’s a full view (2:10 min YT clip)

On The Road - ema - Florals in Fashion 6

At least there are some orchids in the vicinity of this display.

On The Road - ema - Florals in Fashion

New fashion rule: Plant pants at an orchid show should be orchids.

On The Road - ema - Florals in Fashion 1

This I liked, except for what almost happened. I’m facing the display, admiring it, when I hear a guy behind me say “Oh, look at the wondering jew!” I, of course, pivot reflexively and give him a not so nice look. Luckily, I realized just in time that he was talking about the display, and managed to avoid an embarrassing incident. I also learned the name of a cute plant.

On The Road - ema - Florals in Fashion 2

Last, but not least, a Ms. Froggy with a grass vest.

