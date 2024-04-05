Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Happy Nice Stories

Even by recent (low) standards, this has not been a cheerful week, so…

Per the Associated Press — “National Teacher of the Year helps diverse students and their families thrive in rural Tennessee”:

… [Missy] Testerman has a special affinity for children from other cultures who comprise just a fraction of the 650 students at the pre-K-8 Rogersville City School. That is why, after 30 years of teaching first and second grade, Testerman got an endorsement to teach English as a second language in 2022…

On Wednesday, the Council of Chief State School Officers announced that Testerman was chosen to receive the national title from among the state teachers of the year. First lady Jill Biden surprised Testerman during a nationally televised appearance Wednesday morning with a bouquet of flowers and the news that she and the nation’s other top teachers will be treated to a state dinner at the White House.

As Teacher of the Year, Testerman will spend a year traveling the country as an ambassador, urging other teachers to become strong advocates for their students and fellow educators.

As a second grade teacher, she created a curriculum using a diverse array of famous Americans that blends literacy and social studies. Today she works with 21 children whose first language is not English. She said her students speak five different languages, with their families hailing from five countries on four continents. Among them are children just beginning to learn English and older children close to mastery of English.

Watching a child acquire another language is “an amazing, magical transformation,” Testerman said. “There’s a level of excitement in a learner when they realize they are able to understand the language they are hearing around them.”…

The first full sentence she teaches students with no English is, “May I please use the bathroom.” It may sound trivial, but it’s vitally important for her students, along with basic phrases like, “I need some water, please,” or, “I need a pencil, please,” she said.

“Just to see how they light up at being able to give themselves a voice is just incredible,” she said.

Testerman also develops close ties with the families of her students. She goes out of her way to help them navigate American culture and integrate into the community. That includes things like teaching them about the local library system or the post office. She also takes steps to help her longtime neighbors in this Appalachian town of about 4,500 people to accept the newcomers.

“Simple gestures such as sitting with my students’ families at high school graduation or a school play goes a long way in helping them find acceptance in our rural area, since I have belonged to this community for decades and others trust my lead,” Testerman wrote in her finalist application…

Testerman said she primarily uses a translation app to communicate with her students’ parents. It works well, although it’s not perfect. After she was announced as a finalist, she got “a really sweet note from a mama about all the things I had done for her child,” she said, but with one language gaffe. The opening line? “Congratulations for nothing!”

    20Comments

    4. 4.

      Gin & Tonic

      @NotMax: I saw Anthony Braxton playing one of those at the old Jazz Workshop in Boston. Thing barely fit in the room (it had a very low ceiling.)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Raoul Paste

      I think you’ve really read the room, if I am any indication.  Didn’t sleep too much, there is too much cruelty in the news

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      This means that at certain times of the day (planes excluded), the nearest humans are on the International Space Station ~416 km (256 miles) up

      Pedantry alert. Need to exclude other ships too.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Trivia Man

      @Baud: I wonder how frequently planes and ships pass by that closely. A couple hundred miles in the pacific is a small slice. If it will help this amazing fact become more technically correct perhaps “the closest human habitation” will suffice. People do live on the station but not in transport  vehicles.

      (Excludes the super secret undersea bases inhabited by the hippie-scientist communes who split for good in the 1960s)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      RevRick

      @Baud: This piece reminds me of a similarly large group of, I believe, South African children playing a piece of classical music on xylophones. The sheer joy of it brought tears to my eyes.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      RevRick

      @Baud: Rotate that map northward until it just brushes Alaska and you’ll see the Pacific Ocean almost completely constitutes its own hemisphere!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jeffro

      In other good news…we have our first brood of bluebird babies here!  Momma Bluebird hatched five(!) of the little cuties.

      (thank goodness – we’ve certainly been putting out enough dried mealworms and other bird food to raise a whole flock =)

      Have a happy Friday peeps!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      RevRick

      Yesterday, Mousebumples posted a Franklin and Marshall poll showing Biden up over Trump in Pennsylvania. Today, Susquehanna University published a similar poll with Biden up by 4% in PA, and offered a quite granular explanation in a piece on RealClearPolitics (a GOP leaning website). The article states that in this cycle Trump’s support may be overstated, because of the enthusiasm gap in poll responses.
      Anyway, according to the SU poll, Biden is winning independents by 2-1 in PA, performing even better in the Philly metro, while Trump is showing weakness in the areas he overwhelmed Clinton in 2016, particularly around Harrisburg (Cumberland County would be a bellwether).

      Reply
    19. 19.

      OzarkHillbilly

      A group of migrants who were sent to Martha’s Vineyard in 2022 by Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, can sue the plane company that transported them, a federal judge has ruled.

      In a ruling issued last Friday, the US district judge Allison Burroughs said that the migrants who were shuttled from Texas to the wealthy liberal island in Massachusetts can proceed with their legal claims against Vertol Systems, the plane company which was contracted by Florida to carry out the flights.

      The 77-page ruling, which also named DeSantis, Florida’s transportation secretary, Jared Perdue, and other state officials as defendants, said that the Venezuelan migrants and the immigrant rights group Alianza Americas “sufficiently alleged” multiple claims including “civil rights conspiracy” and “civil conspiracy”.

      It’s been said that everything trump touches, dies. I guess the same goes for desantis.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      brendancalling

      God bless Ms. Testerman for teaching in that miserable, anti-education state. If memory serves me correctly, Tennessee teacher salaries are very low. I think they cap out around $65K, depending on the county. Also, TN is one of those anti-immigrant, anti-brown people, anti-LGBTQ+ states, so it’s gotta be really tough to teach anything “diverse.”

      Reply

