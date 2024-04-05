*buys a $78,000 truck on a plan that results in $1,600 per month in car payments* Logs onto twitter: "Despite earning a household income well over six figures, my family is still living paycheck to paycheck. This is Biden's America!" https://t.co/3d34813MuT — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) April 1, 2024

I am very much *not* on TikTok — I know my limits — so when this video started popping up on the twitter feeds I follow, I assumed (hoped) it was some kind of performance art / parody. But as far as I can tell from a brief google, this is a real person, this is her actual feed, she says she’s a 28-year-old ‘stay at home 3x boy mom’ / wedding photographer in North Carolina whose husband works insane hours, and… she’s making money off TikTok hate clicks. How much money is that?

Listen, I know this lady seems too stupid to be real but as a divorce attorney lemme just tell you, three vast majority of the people in this country are absolutely terrible with money. I cannot tell you the number of times I have had to advise a client that https://t.co/ObS3bnPCJ7 — Greg “Sad Dog” Saddux (@tiebartester) April 1, 2024

neither they nor their spouse can possibly afford to get divorced. The number of times I have called opposing counsel for the first time and asked if their client is open to filing for bankruptcy. And these aren’t poor people! They’re just poor managers. “what do you mean I can’t afford to get divorced?? We both make six figures!” Well let’s break this down. Neither of you can afford the home on your own. Normally I’d say sell it and downsize but y’all have it mortgaged to the hilt and have mostly only paid on interest. Ya got two $90k cars, a motorcycle, a side-by-side, a four-wheeler, a country club membership, and a timeshare, all of which you’ve paid for on credit. Oh and somehow you’ve also managed to wrack up $35k in credit card bills, mostly on expensive vacations.

Oh and both of your kids go to private school and are involved in every extracurricular known to mankind. You have nothing in savings, nothing in retirement, no meaningful investments or valuable property of any kind. You had to borrow the money to pay my retainer and you’re in here talking about how you wanna “fight” for your kids. The legal bills alone would entirely wipe out any equity you have in anything. Are you sure you guys have done everything possible to work it out? Made more than one client cry over the years with this little speech. But that’s why you always have a box of good Kleenex in the conference room. News flash: math is still math. A “six figure” income is not a license to buy anything and everything you ever want at any given moment. And when you mismanage an income that ought to be enough for anyone to live well, it’s damn sure not the PRESIDENT’S fault. Addendum: y’all would be SHOCKED at the number of people who own $650k homes and can’t afford to furnish them.

I got sucked into her TikTok rabbit hole. She bought a brand new Audi Q7 with cash, and let the dealer repossess her Tahoe. Unbelievable. — Melissa Savenko (@melissasavenko) April 1, 2024

You know this same guy has a Facebook post about the price of eggs going up https://t.co/Xx4PjmhrE2 — Deva Hazarika (@devahaz) March 31, 2024