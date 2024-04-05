Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

Compromise? There is no middle ground between a firefighter and an arsonist.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

The arc of the moral universe doesn’t bend itself. it’s up to us.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Another missed opportunity for Jamie Dimon to just shut the fuck up.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

Be a traveling stable for those who can’t find room at the inn.

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Come on, man.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

Should Be A Parody’ Open Thread: The Way We Live Now

I am very much *not* on TikTok — I know my limits — so when this video started popping up on the twitter feeds I follow, I assumed (hoped) it was some kind of performance art / parody. But as far as I can tell from a brief google, this is a real person, this is her actual feed, she says she’s a 28-year-old ‘stay at home 3x boy mom’ / wedding photographer in North Carolina whose husband works insane hours, and… she’s making money off TikTok hate clicks. How much money is that?

neither they nor their spouse can possibly afford to get divorced. The number of times I have called opposing counsel for the first time and asked if their client is open to filing for bankruptcy. And these aren’t poor people! They’re just poor managers.

“what do you mean I can’t afford to get divorced?? We both make six figures!”

Well let’s break this down. Neither of you can afford the home on your own. Normally I’d say sell it and downsize but y’all have it mortgaged to the hilt and have mostly only paid on interest.

Ya got two $90k cars, a motorcycle, a side-by-side, a four-wheeler, a country club membership, and a timeshare, all of which you’ve paid for on credit. Oh and somehow you’ve also managed to wrack up $35k in credit card bills, mostly on expensive vacations.

Oh and both of your kids go to private school and are involved in every extracurricular known to mankind. You have nothing in savings, nothing in retirement, no meaningful investments or valuable property of any kind. You had to borrow the money to pay my retainer and you’re in

here talking about how you wanna “fight” for your kids. The legal bills alone would entirely wipe out any equity you have in anything. Are you sure you guys have done everything possible to work it out?

Made more than one client cry over the years with this little speech. But that’s why you always have a box of good Kleenex in the conference room.

News flash: math is still math. A “six figure” income is not a license to buy anything and everything you ever want at any given moment. And when you mismanage an income that ought to be enough for anyone to live well, it’s damn sure not the PRESIDENT’S fault.

Addendum: y’all would be SHOCKED at the number of people who own $650k homes and can’t afford to furnish them.

    1. 1.

      mrmoshpotato

      Wow.  Just wow.  And I’m not exactly able throw money around right now, but these people are IDIOTS!

    2. 2.

      Tony Jay

      I think the ignored child burbling away in the background has some sound financial advice for Mommy that she really should take.

    3. 3.

      Mike in Pasadena

      Pretty damning description of the average Republican in that last tweet. A good description of the thugs attacking the Capitol on Jan 6.

    4. 4.

      Cthulhu

      $50k trucks? That’s not much above base. The big three are all currently selling at least one trim level of their non-commercial truck lines above $100k. And then consider RVs, PWCs, boats, ATVs, etc. costing anywhere from $5k to $500k+ with often ursary rates of interest. Easy to get into a bind. Yes a dumb bind but it would suck nonetheless.

    5. 5.

      West of the Rockies

      She seems like a horrible, vain half-wit.  Maybe y’all (meaning you, arrogant lady) should look in the mirror and blame yourself for your predicament.

    6. 6.

      NotMax

      Missed this if already discussed.

      Enid, Oklahoma: “There’s the door, jerk.”

      Voters in Enid decided by a nearly 20-point margin Tuesday to remove a City Council member over his ties to white nationalist groups.

      Judd Blevins lost his seat on Enid’s six-member City Council by 268 votes, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Nearly 1,400 people turned out, about a quarter of Ward 1’s registered voters and hundreds more than voted when Blevins was first elected last year. Source

