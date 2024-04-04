Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Just a Quick Update on Zander

Today was hard, as we had to say goodbye to the Z-Man. He did really well since his diagnosis (liver cancer) and remained much himself, doing Zander things until a couple of days ago. He was totally spoiled with only his favorite foods, lots of scritches, and visits from his many friends. Tuesday he stopped eating and yesterday he stopped drinking. It was time.

He will be missed. He was everyone’s cat, never met a stranger, and charmed everyone who entered the house, including a lot of repair people. He was always there to assist. And of course, he worked hardest at the non-cat people, as cats are wont to do. And didn’t leave my dad’s side when he visited last fall.

And remained photogenic even as he spent most of his last days on his favorite pillow, above.  There are more photos here.

I’m off to bed, trying to ignore that empty pillow.

Thanks for letting me share and many, many thanks to everyone who shared their similar experiences last month when I talked about this. It was so helpful to hear what to expect and to not feel so much like a pet person failure. Cancer happens. Cancer sucks. Fuck cancer.

    25Comments

    3. 3.

      Darkrose

      I’m so sorry. He was a beautiful boy.

      I know it’s hard. I keep waking up in the morning and wondering where Alistair is. Be kind to yourself, and remember that you gave him a safe home and much love, and he surely knew that.

    7. 7.

      mrmoshpotato

      Condolences to you, TaMara, as well as to Scout, Trixy, Jasper, Nick, and Nora.  Sorry if I forgot any critters (I’m sure I have.)

    9. 9.

      Lyrebird

      Wish I could send some light your way, T!

      Hope you are getting lots of support there from two-foots and four-foots as you grieve .

    10. 10.

      Anne Laurie

      Condolences, TaMara.

      It was a privilege to know Zander, even at an internet remove. Thank you so much for sharing him — and your other animal companions — with us!

    12. 12.

      Anotherlurker

      I am so sorry for your loss TaMara.  It is never easy losing a friend so valuable to our lives.  I’m sure you have many stories and photos of Zander that will bring you comfort and laughter.

      Remember the words of Dr. Seuss: “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.”

    13. 13.

      CaseyL

      Cancer sucks rancid donkey balls.

      I am so sorry, TaMara. Zander was a lovely boy. May his memory be a blessing.

    14. 14.

      Wag

      Condolences. Zander was a handsome kitty, and he was lucky to have companionship from someone as kind as you.

    15. 15.

      Andrya

      I’m so sorry.  I hope you can take comfort in the fact that you gave a wonderful cat a wonderful life.

    17. 17.

      StringOnAStick

      A kitty who is a friend to all is a supremely self confident cat, and that’s because they know they are deeply loved.  Zandar had his best life with you.  So sorry for your loss.

    20. 20.

      Ann Marie

      I’m so sorry, Tamara. He looked like my beloved Hugh, who was also taken by cancer. It is so hard to lose a beloved pet. Take comfort in remembering that he knew he was loved all the way through the end.

    22. 22.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      My condolences on the loss of your beautiful kitty. That fur-sized hole in the heart afterward is tough to deal with. I get teary-eyed every time I hear of a pet passing. They do not fear what is coming, we do.

      Rest in peace, Zander kitty.

    23. 23.

      BigJimSlade

      Ohhh, RIP Zander and my condolences Tamara.

      I’ve lost a cat to cancer before (he was only 7!), and our current fluff of beauty, Phoebe*, turning 12 this month, is 5 months into treatment for lymphoma, but doing well right now… Yes, fuck cancer.

      *In one of the BJ calendars resting on top of Half Dome in an obvious, but fun, Photoshop job.

