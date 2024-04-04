Today was hard, as we had to say goodbye to the Z-Man. He did really well since his diagnosis (liver cancer) and remained much himself, doing Zander things until a couple of days ago. He was totally spoiled with only his favorite foods, lots of scritches, and visits from his many friends. Tuesday he stopped eating and yesterday he stopped drinking. It was time.

He will be missed. He was everyone’s cat, never met a stranger, and charmed everyone who entered the house, including a lot of repair people. He was always there to assist. And of course, he worked hardest at the non-cat people, as cats are wont to do. And didn’t leave my dad’s side when he visited last fall.

And remained photogenic even as he spent most of his last days on his favorite pillow, above. There are more photos here.

I’m off to bed, trying to ignore that empty pillow.

Thanks for letting me share and many, many thanks to everyone who shared their similar experiences last month when I talked about this. It was so helpful to hear what to expect and to not feel so much like a pet person failure. Cancer happens. Cancer sucks. Fuck cancer.