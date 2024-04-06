Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Arizona and Nevada: Can We Get Halfway There Today?

Do you guys remember Kris Mayes, the candidate for Attorney General in Arizona?  She was one the candidates we supported in our “election protection” thermometer in 2022, and she won.

Well, yesterday she subpoenaed Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar as part of her fake electors investigation.  I’ll have more details on that in a post tomorrow, but you can bet that if her opponent had won, there wouldn’t be an investigation.

All these folks we supported in 2022 are the gifts that keep on giving, and I’d love for us to get some more great people elected in 2024.

We have an external match and we still have Balloon Juice Angels for both Arizona and Nevada, which means that anything you donate up to $50 will turn into 4x the amount you donate.

We’re at $225 toward the $1,000 AZ Angel match and are just starting a new $1,000 Angel match for NV!

To count toward the match, let us know about your donation in the comments, or you can drop me an email message if you prefer.  Let me know which state or state in the comments.

ARIZONA

 

NEVADA

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Query: I donated $50 to each state the other day. If I donate again today, will the new contributions qualify for the same Angel match? I don’t have a lot of discretionary money at the moment, so I want to be as strategic as possible.

    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @SiubhanDuinne: Yes!

      Until a few minutes ago, there were only 4 donations to AZ since the current AZ Angel match started and that was several days ago.

      And no donations to NV since the new Angel match started.

      So we’ll just say this is a new Angel match for everyone, including the 4 that went o AZ a few days ago.

      I mean, seriously, who even knows what they did 3 or 4 days ago? :-)

