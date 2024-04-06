Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Afternoon Respite: Let's Talk About Pets!

Afternoon Respite: Let’s Talk About Pets!

I need a distraction as I have to work today AND it’s gloomy outside, so no gardening and maybe just a short walk for the pups. I could use a fun thread.

How about we talk about our pets. Who lives with you now? How did they come to you? Are they in the calendar and if so, what month?

Right now, sharing my house are:

Scout

No photo description available.

She is everyone’s friend. Some dogs are food-motivated, she’s people motivated. She’ll do anything for attention

 

Trixie

No photo description available.

Snuggling with her favorite stuffy, a $2 thrift store find. She is all heart, cares for everyone, loves on everyone and loves to snuggle.

Bixby was my very first puppy after years and years of rescuing Danes. Scout and Trixie also arrived as puppies. A friend of mine breeds Danes and her puppies are so well bred and health tested, not to mention she breeds for temperament. These dogs (and I keep up with most of her other families) are all sweet, heart-centered, and good-natured. And so easy to train…which is why…

 

Jasper

Let's Talk About Pets!

…when 6-year-old Jasper needed a family, ASAP, being only 100lbs with possible health issues, and required companion dogs (horrible separation anxiety) it seemed like a no-brainer. I mean, what’s another (now) 137 lbs in the house?

This boy does not stay still long enough to get good photos by himself. I did my best. He’s usually snuggled with one of the girls or a cat. I noticed today, at 7 1/2, he is getting a bit grayer around the muzzle and he has cute little gray eyebrows coming in.

Sully

Let's Talk About Pets! 2

Sully was a pandemic rescue. He was all alone at Petsmart (one of the humane society adoption sites), was four years old, in a cage on the bottom row of the cat area. He is a Bombay, which was kind of fun, but that wasn’t why he came to live here. He’s here because it was kitten season, he was black, older, and not many people were actually going into stores yet, so who was going to see him? Of course, all those were just an excuse for me to bring a house Panther home.

Willow 

Let's Talk About Pets! 1

Willodene broke my rule of NO MORE KITTENS, as she picked me out at the shelter. Saw me and came right over to the glass and gave me that stare that said, “You’re here for me, right?” She was 7 months old at the time…sometimes rules are just meant to be broken.

and of course, Nick (right) and Nora (left)

No photo description available.

They came as ducklings – my thinking being Mabel and Maddie (who were rescued after someone dumped them in a local park pond) were getting older and if I lost one, the other wouldn’t do good without other ducks around. I wasn’t wrong about M&M, but one only outlasted the other by a week. They were that bonded.  Ducks, BTW are assholes, but are super cute, so it balances out. Nick is still in love with Trixie and I have to run interference a lot because his idea of love is to nip at her ankles or bite her tail, and chasing her all around the yard. Which definitely makes me giggle … Trixie, not so much.

Now it’s your turn! Tell us about your pet(s), past or present, how they came to live with you, and fun stories. I wish I had the ability to have you post photos, but post links to your photos if you have them.

 

 

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      sab

      Sully looks exactly like the cat I stole from the neighbors.

      I didn’t steal her. 0We opened our doors, she  strolled in and does not want to leave.

    2. 2.

      eclare

      That face on Jasper, how could anyone say no to him?

      I currently have one dog, Lucy, and one cat, Jacy.  I adopted Lucy from a shelter, and she is very sweet, but wow she is the most destructive dog I’ve ever had.  And one of my prior dogs chewed my curtains!  I inherited Jacy from my parents, and she is not very affectionate, unfortunately, but she is mine for good.

    3. 3.

      sab

      We have five cats and one dog. Cats are happy but I would prefer the cat/dog stats reversed.

      But our pitbull hates new dogs. I have never before had a dog that wasn’t recruiting new pack members.

    6. 6.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      Ducks, BTW are assholes, but are super cute

       

      Cute = bad/asshole.  It’s a universal law.

      Just ask any cat.

    7. 7.

      Scout211

      What a sweet pet family you have, TaMara.

      We just have one cat and about 15 chickens who free range during the day . Our cat Rocky is an older guy who hangs out most of the day with the chickens like he’s one of them but comes indoors at night.  He is very protective of his sister hens and I once witnessed him attacking a hawk who had a chicken in its grasp and he chased the hawk all the way to our fence line.  I was shocked that he had that much energy and he was rewarded with some yummy treats for saving one of his sister hens.

      Rocky is really my husband’s cat. They are super close and he means everything to my husband, who is in the early stages of dementia.  Every night Rocky sits on his lap and it brings my husband so much comfort.  It’s like he finally feels some peace after an often confusing day.

    10. 10.

      Chief Oshkosh

      We adopted a specific kitten once because when my wife picked her up, she struggled free, scampered up my wife’s sweater, and thoroughly entangled herself in my wife’s hair. We “checked out at the counter” with the kitten still firmly attached to tangles and buried in the coif (this was a almost 40 years ago, with shelters not all that picky about gettin’ ’em out the door).

      That kitten turned into a cat with more personality than any other pet we’ve ever had.

    11. 11.

      PaulWartenberg

      My current pets are Ocean the Wiggle Cat and Mal the Krazy Kat.

      Ocean came to me on Halloween Night back in 2013, just a week after my poor cat Tehya had to be put to sleep for lung cancer. She was this tiny little thing mewing for food at the base of the apartment stairs, and since I wasn’t getting any trick-or-treaters, I went and got some cat food and put it out on a plate for her… whereupon three more older cats jumped out of the bushes and ate it before she could.

      I had extra plates and food, so I put an extra one out especially for her.

      She kept showing up over the days, and proved fearless and friendly. She would come up the stairs to greet me at the door, and after some time I would let her inside to sniff things out. By Thanksgiving, I determined to take her as a pet, but I needed to make sure she wasn’t anyone’s outdoor kitten in the apartment complex, so I asked around as best I could, and found she was from a colony that lived in the woods behind the complex.

      So I took her in, closed the door, and she didn’t mind it. I named her Wiggles because she would wiggle on her back for rubs (not the belly, obviously).

      Took her to the vet, where the nurses told me Wiggles wasn’t a proper name, so I gave her Ocean from the recent Neil Gaiman book (which has cats as a prominent theme). But her nickname remains Wiggles.

      The vet also told me “oh she might be pregnant” but didn’t elaborate further.

      Found that out on Super Bowl evening during the Seahawks blowout of the Broncos, from whence Mal the Krazy Kat – her son from a litter of six – begat.

    12. 12.

      brantl

      We’ve got a dog named Speckles, she’s a Dalmatian-Labrador mix, Lab body shape and Dalmatian coloring, if she’s laying down and looking at you sadly, she looks just like the Greenpeace baby harp seal ad. If she rolls over and begs forgiveness, she could get away with anything.

    13. 13.

      trollhattan

      Our Rocco as a young lunatic, 1+ year old at the time. Now nearing 8 and has quite the sugar face, still a lunatic when birds or cats or squirrels are involved, but no longer steals and consumes clothing, especially new clothing, for a considerable cost-savings.

      We had previously adopted but the kiddo wanted “her puppy” so we found our terrorist at a qualified breeder and I must say, house and crate training were sooo easy. Plus, puppeh! (I don’t miss the shredded hands.)

    14. 14.

      HumboldtBlue

      I don’t have anything but to say I think Salad is gone for good. He had been splitting time between my place and the neighbor in the yellow house last summer and fall, but when the winter weather started in January, he decided that my place was warmer and drier than the back deck two houses down. We got back into rhythm, which amounted to me playing doorman, petting place and food machine, and he was chili, like he always was.

      Last Sunday he was on my arm on the desk, having won the fight for desk space once again, when I went out to run an errand. When I got back, he was up and at it and ready to go outside. I let him out and that’s the last I’ve seen him. Lady in the yellow house has been asking for him as well, and I have come to the sad conclusion he found a space and crossed over.

      Damn it.

    15. 15.

      kalakal

      3 cats, all of whom turned who as strays/feral in the back yard(s)

      In order of age

      Cobweb tiny kitten ( fit in my hand) found sheltering in garden shed. Far too young to survive. Now the ultimate cuddlebug to me and mrs kalakal – not keen on anyone else

      Virgil. A runaway from nearby. Terrified of children – I don’t like to think about what he ran away from – and perhaps the most jealous and needy cat I’ve ever known. When he’s good he’s very, very good and when he’s bad he’s awful

      Peaseblossom ex feral. totally sane and well adjusted, loves everybody and everything

      Cobweb & Peaseblossom are small cats, probably infant malnutrition, Virgil is pretty large and superfit.

      The fly in the ointment is Virgil can be a complete git towards Peaseblossom and a real bully. I love him but he can be a real jerk

    16. 16.

      twbrandt

      I unexpectedly, and sadly, now have an elderly toy poodle named (I kid you not) Fido. Fido belonged to my brother, who died of colon cancer this past January.

      Fido is (probably) 14 years old. He’s a rescue who was clearly abused as a puppy. He’s extremely suspicious of men, and it took me quite a while to gain his trust. When he first came to live with me, he was very anxious, clearly missed my brother and his old surroundings. But he’s settled in and now seems pretty happy. And I’m learning how to live with a dog after not having one for over 15 years.

    17. 17.

      suzcamoo

      I no longer have pets, and miss them!

      Perhaps that’s why I knew your dogs’ names before looking at the pictures.  And it’s much more than recognition, of course.  I’m living vicariously each time.

    19. 19.

      Mel

      We have two cats (Leonard and CoCo) who are siblings. Leonard is all flash (spots, stripes, big blue eyes) but CoCo is the brains of the operation.
      They are such sweet boys.

    20. 20.

      TBone

      During the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, in a cold 3 day rain, I was driving down a country road in the middle of nowhere.  My cell phone rang so I pulled over (I never phone and drive, it’s just too distracting).  I spoke to my friends who were calling to let me know they were on their way to visit me in the country and, after we hung up, I heard a very loud, very pitiful wailing, mewling, howl for HELP.  I got out and looked under my car, thinking I’d run over a cat.  Nada.  Then I heard it again, even more plaintive.  I looked down into a ravine by the roadside and saw an old pillowcase.  It was covered with disgusting old motor oil.  It was moving.  I rushed to it and discovered two of the teensiest, tiniest kittens, both covered in that disgusting, smelly, black gunk, and soaked to the skin  with the cold rain in that black bag of death.  I don’t know how so something so small could make such a loud noise.  I put them on the passenger seat and rushed back to the cabin, exclaiming “Honey, I found a bag!” He said, hopefully, “Money?” I said “Kittens!” I left them in a box on a clean blanket in front of a heater and drove back out to the store to get an eyedropper, kitten milk, and Aveeno baby wash.  It took three baths to get the stinky oil off of them.  I forgot all about the extra supplies I was on my way to pick up for guests, but they didn’t care.  We all took turns nursing and cleaning our two new mascots, Katrina and Noah.  All these years later, they are still the lights of our lives.  Noah is the mellowest, good-natured, lappiest of lap cats; snuggle time never ends with him.  Katrina is my tiny tornado, exactly the opposite of her brother, but she has mellowed a lot. She also has a voracious appetite for attention and affection.  Our existing cat from that time, calico Einstein, tolerated the newbies very well (I miss her so much still) and taught them everything she knew about being the Best Cat Ever.  Currently, we have another addition named Josey.  He’s a dark brown tortoise tiger stripe that was a semi feral, neighborhood alley cat.  Josey observed us from a distance for an entire year (he watched Noah sitting in my lap every day) before he decided we were his new family. Josey lives in the finished basement at night mostly because Noah and Katrina are very jealous. He comes and goes all day long, meowing when he wants in or out.  Everyone is happy to share our outdoor seating area together and no one ventures more than twenty yards from the door, ever.  Even Josey stays within that tight radius despite his former roaming.  Josey was very close to death when he decided to own us but he is now fat and happy.  The end (for now).

    21. 21.

      MagdaInBlack

      La Gordita came to me thru a work friend, who had “rescued” her from a pet store, where she saw her being teased by some of the staff. 7 years later under the name “Fluffy”  she came to me. She had been a mom-cat and was ready to retire.  Fluffy”” did not do her justice, as she is a stocky bodied, languid Siamese with a dash of tabby M on her forehead so she became La Gordita She is now 18-ish years old and snoring happily in HER current chair, a wing-back by the patio door.

      Gordita is a wee bit deaf, and screechy when she wants something, but otherwise healthy and happy and a great room-mate.

    24. 24.

      Captain C

      I’m currently catless since my wonderful pair, Misty and Kashmir, shuffled off this mortal coil about 6ish years ago; some of you may remember the memorial facebook albums I posted then.  Eventually, I will get another pair, but in the meantime I will make do with cat cafes and bodega cats, especially the bodega kitty who lives at the spot across from where I work.  I think they named her “Laura,” but I call her “Spudlet” due to her liking to use the potatoes as a kitty bed from time to time

      ETA:  Misty and Kashmir came to me when their very preggo mother begged her way into my friends’ place, and gave birth the next day.  Two months later, they were living with me!

    25. 25.

      Chat Noir

      We still refer to our black cat, Hobbes, as “the kitten” since we had two older cats when he came to live with us in June 2008. He was part of a feral cat colony behind my office in Livonia, Michigan. One of the guys mowing the lawn saw me waiting for my ride home, rolled up to me, and said, “Do you want a kitten?” Hobbes was the tiniest kitten I ever saw. Even though I had two cats at home, I said, “OK,” and took him. Our vet estimated that he was no older than four weeks. Hobbes is now an only and quite happy being so (I would love another cat). He is very sweet and loving but turns feral when I need to clip his toenails.

    26. 26.

      Tinare

      I have two dogs, Kenleigh, a pitbull/boxer mix and Shamus, a labra/golden/doodle mix. Both are rescues, Kenleigh from a local shelter, Shamus from a rescue that I now volunteer with as a foster.  My current foster, Koala, is a small pitty mix and I’m picking up another foster tomorrow, Dena, who is a lab/husky mix or so they think.  My poor dog hating cats, Jackson and Callie — who were trapped with their mother and siblings by friends of mine a few years ago — have not been fans of this hobby and have taken up residence in my basement.  Dog rescue was not something they signed up for when they came to live with me.

    27. 27.

      Don K

      Buttons is a 12 yo orange tabby girl who came to us at 6 when her previous human moved in with a roommate who is allergic to cats. For her first month here she hid under the bed in the spare bedroom. We knew she was alive because every morning we would see she had eaten and used the litter box. Then one evening as we watched TV she emerged from hiding and announced her presence. Since then she’s become very cuddly and demanding of snacks.

      Eddie is a boy tuxedo kitty we found at PetSmart at 4 months and is now 6 yo. He’s cuddly when he feels like it, but sleeps at the foot of our bed every night. Unlike Buttons he never demands snacks but when she gets a snack he lets it be known that he’ll be really disappointed if he doesn’t also get one.

      They tolerate each other’s presence, but are by no means best buddies at all.

    28. 28.

      Joey Maloney

      I have cats. I was raised with dogs, but I am nowhere near organized and responsible enough to take care of a dog in the city. When I was just out of college a friend asked me if I would care for this little kitten she had found – and so it’s been cats for the last 40 years.

      My senior right now is Streak, who looks like a Russian Blue if you squint a bit. She was unaccountably on the balcony of my third floor apartment when I got home from vacation 11 years ago. There’s no way she could have gotten there on her own and my neighbors all disclaimed knowledge. At first I thought she was a rat as I only caught glances of a gray streak (see?) scuttling among the furniture (it was a large balcony). When I finally caught her, I found a feral kitten just a little too old to be successfully socialized, with one eye damaged by natal herpes. For eleven years she has hated me and everyone around her, though she will condescend to lie down with me in bed as long as I don’t try to touch her below the neck.

      Next is Elvira, a gift from my vet. After I had recovered from havingt two cats die within a year I told my vet I was starting to think about getting another one and within a week she had a foundling kitten for me. Elvira is 5 now, a gray-brown tabby, extremely opinionated about everything.

      After her is Houdini. He was a rescue kitten blind from birth; I saw the rescue group on Facebook looking for a home for him. I really wasn’t thinking about getting another cat but I couldn’t get him out of my mind and after a couple of weeks I called to see if he was still available, and he was. He is named Houdini because he is tireless at trying to escape out of our house into the outside world for which he is utterly unequipped. He cannot be left unsupervised in our garden; the 8-foot wall is nothing to him. In the past we have pulled him down from that wall any number of times, climbed up on the roof to get him, rescued him from the neighbor’s courtyard across the alley, found him crouched under a parked car, and – the first time he escaped – only found him hiding 18 feet up a tree after calling in a group of Russian ladies who specialize in finding lost cats. He has never learned to meow properly. He just kind of whines. He’s gray and white and has a perfect gray soul patch on his chin.

      And the newest member of the menagerie is Charlemagne, a long-haired tuxie. He showed up in our garden a year ago, ragged, half starved, covered in fleas, with huge open sores on his neck and back from sctaching at his mite-filled, infected ears. After feeding him for a couple of days I was able to catch him and get him to a vet where, honestly, I thought there would be nothing for it but to help him across the bridge. But he looked worse than he was and now, a year later, he is sleek and sassy and over 7 kg. He is FIV+ so he can’t mix with the other three; he’s our barn cat. He sleeps on the patio furniture and hangs out with me in my office during the day.

      And we are now officially full up.

    29. 29.

      HinTN

      Our two are in the calendar (A – B, who can remember?) in the month of June. Both are 2015 vintage, although I’m guessing Phantom just turned 9 whereas Franklin has a few months left at 8. We had sent across the Rainbow Bridge the last of the three tuxedos (mom and two of her six kittens) that Mrs H found in a box beside the road when Phantom came out of the night and took us on. That was around Thanksgiving and by January I was convinced that a slightly younger male would be a good addition. I went to the local Animal Harbor and was adopted by Franklin. They are good overlords.

