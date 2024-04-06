I need a distraction as I have to work today AND it’s gloomy outside, so no gardening and maybe just a short walk for the pups. I could use a fun thread.

How about we talk about our pets. Who lives with you now? How did they come to you? Are they in the calendar and if so, what month?

Right now, sharing my house are:

Scout

She is everyone’s friend. Some dogs are food-motivated, she’s people motivated. She’ll do anything for attention

Trixie

Snuggling with her favorite stuffy, a $2 thrift store find. She is all heart, cares for everyone, loves on everyone and loves to snuggle.

Bixby was my very first puppy after years and years of rescuing Danes. Scout and Trixie also arrived as puppies. A friend of mine breeds Danes and her puppies are so well bred and health tested, not to mention she breeds for temperament. These dogs (and I keep up with most of her other families) are all sweet, heart-centered, and good-natured. And so easy to train…which is why…

Jasper

…when 6-year-old Jasper needed a family, ASAP, being only 100lbs with possible health issues, and required companion dogs (horrible separation anxiety) it seemed like a no-brainer. I mean, what’s another (now) 137 lbs in the house?

This boy does not stay still long enough to get good photos by himself. I did my best. He’s usually snuggled with one of the girls or a cat. I noticed today, at 7 1/2, he is getting a bit grayer around the muzzle and he has cute little gray eyebrows coming in.

Sully

Sully was a pandemic rescue. He was all alone at Petsmart (one of the humane society adoption sites), was four years old, in a cage on the bottom row of the cat area. He is a Bombay, which was kind of fun, but that wasn’t why he came to live here. He’s here because it was kitten season, he was black, older, and not many people were actually going into stores yet, so who was going to see him? Of course, all those were just an excuse for me to bring a house Panther home.

Willow

Willodene broke my rule of NO MORE KITTENS, as she picked me out at the shelter. Saw me and came right over to the glass and gave me that stare that said, “You’re here for me, right?” She was 7 months old at the time…sometimes rules are just meant to be broken.

and of course, Nick (right) and Nora (left)

They came as ducklings – my thinking being Mabel and Maddie (who were rescued after someone dumped them in a local park pond) were getting older and if I lost one, the other wouldn’t do good without other ducks around. I wasn’t wrong about M&M, but one only outlasted the other by a week. They were that bonded. Ducks, BTW are assholes, but are super cute, so it balances out. Nick is still in love with Trixie and I have to run interference a lot because his idea of love is to nip at her ankles or bite her tail, and chasing her all around the yard. Which definitely makes me giggle … Trixie, not so much.

Now it’s your turn! Tell us about your pet(s), past or present, how they came to live with you, and fun stories. I wish I had the ability to have you post photos, but post links to your photos if you have them.