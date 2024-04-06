Republicans keep outweirding each other:

Tim Sheehy, a charismatic former Navy SEAL who is the Republican candidate in a U.S. Senate race in Montana that could determine control of the chamber, has cited a gunshot wound he received in combat that he said left a bullet in his right arm as evidence of his toughness. “I got thick skin — though it’s not thick enough. I have a bullet stuck in this arm still from Afghanistan,” Sheehy said in a video of a December campaign event posted on social media, pointing to his right forearm. It was one of several inconsistent accounts Sheehy has shared about being shot while deployed. And in October 2015, more than a year after he left active duty, he told a different story. After a family visit to Montana’s Glacier National Park, he told a National Park Service ranger that he accidentally shot himself in the right arm that day when his Colt .45 revolver fell and discharged while he was loading his vehicle in the park, according to a record of the episode filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Montana.

I have no idea what really happened, and he has told so many lies about it I never will be fully confident in any version. Only two things are certain- there is a bullet in his arm, and he is a liar. As he is a Republican, you already knew the latter.

***

Had a fun day today. Breyana and I went up to costco, did a little shopping. I got the biggest jar of pickles I have ever seen, and I will eat every last one of them. It was fun spending some time with the kid. She’s very good company.

I have become completely sucked into Black Sails on Starz, so I am going to wrap this up. Be good to each other.