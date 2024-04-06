Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Night Open Thread

by

This post is in: 

Republicans keep outweirding each other:

Tim Sheehy, a charismatic former Navy SEAL who is the Republican candidate in a U.S. Senate race in Montana that could determine control of the chamber, has cited a gunshot wound he received in combat that he said left a bullet in his right arm as evidence of his toughness.

“I got thick skin — though it’s not thick enough. I have a bullet stuck in this arm still from Afghanistan,” Sheehy said in a video of a December campaign event posted on social media, pointing to his right forearm.

It was one of several inconsistent accounts Sheehy has shared about being shot while deployed. And in October 2015, more than a year after he left active duty, he told a different story.

After a family visit to Montana’s Glacier National Park, he told a National Park Service ranger that he accidentally shot himself in the right arm that day when his Colt .45 revolver fell and discharged while he was loading his vehicle in the park, according to a record of the episode filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Montana.

I have no idea what really happened, and he has told so many lies about it I never will be fully confident in any version. Only two things are certain- there is a bullet in his arm, and he is a liar. As he is a Republican, you already knew the latter.

***

Had a fun day today. Breyana and I went up to costco, did a little shopping. I got the biggest jar of pickles I have ever seen, and I will eat every last one of them. It was fun spending some time with the kid. She’s very good company.

I have become completely sucked into Black Sails on Starz, so I am going to wrap this up. Be good to each other.

    22Comments

    2. 2.

      Quaker in a Basement

      Black Sails? Oh, man, that’s a great ride. I should take it up again. I had to drop it after a while because it was a little too raw for the missus.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      Scoring 100 on the adorability scale, baa-baas spotted on today’s ride doing vegetation control along our river bike path. Lots and lots of sheepses, and goatses too, with plenty of little ones. Chatty lot.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      RedDirtGirl

      Yeah, I saw the story got prominent placement in the WaPo. I couldn’t really follow it, but it was a thorough article, so it seems like people think it’s a big deal.

      Glad you are doing better John.

      I just discovered Sneaky Pete on Amazon Prime. Really enjoying it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      BretH

      Good to hear of fun times with kiddos. Ah Black Sails! A fun watch. A guilty pleasure of mine is Cutthroat Island (and Treasure Planet, but you didn’t hear of it from me).

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Martin

      I’ve been informed by many people that Seals are almost to a one complete sociopathic assholes. Other elite military groups are much better composed.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      Here’s a fact that might inspire those who haven’t already crossed me off their Christmas card list to do so now: I fucking HATE pickles. I’ve despised them since I was a child. My mom used to claim it’s because I accidentally smashed a giant jar of them at the IGA as a toddler, which caused a big fuss.

      I think it’s the horrendous taste rather than formative year trauma. Every other year or so, I’ll get served a supposedly pickle-free food that has pickles in it and remember all over again why I hate those wretched cucumbers that surrendered all their sunlight and airiness to a ruinous and foul combination of vinegar and Satan’s semen.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Anonymous At Work

      Has Sheehy tried to claim a Purple Heart from the “combat wound”?  If so, that’s Stolen Valor violation.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      VFX Lurker

      I was going to ask if you might post a picture of that giant jar of pickles from Costco, but then I checked Costco’s own website and…WOW. I did not know pickle jars could come in the size of a gallon.

      Enjoy the pickles!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @Martin: ​
       The SEALs I’ve met (admittedly not very many of them) seemed to be pretty good guys, but then again, I didn’t hang with them for extended periods to really get to know them.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      I like pickles. I made them  for the 1st time about 10 years ago.  They were pretty good.  On the flip side, my wife made pickle soup when she was pregnant.  It was one of most offensive things I have ever tasted.

      Reply

