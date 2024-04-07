From commentor / aspiring native gardener JAM:
A passion flower vine came up in my sunny pollinator bed last summer. I think it is passiflora incarnata which is an aggressive spreading native vine beloved by butterflies. I really want to keep it, but I don’t want it to spread out of control.
I found a website that suggest burying an 18-24 inch barrier around the roots to prevent rhizomes from spreading. Other gardeners say to just pull up the rhizomes, it’s no big deal. So I would welcome any advice from BJers who have grown this plant.
For more context, this is in a long South facing bed along a fence, bracketed at each end with hibiscus moscheutos, and a lot of rather weedy self seeding annuals and perennials in between. I can go on the neighbor’s side to weed if needed, it is all lawn. The annuals are not native, and I would like to replace them with natives eventually. (Except for the old-fashioned petunias. They came with the house and they get to stay.)
========
I don’t have many flowers blooming in my garden right now, so I thought I’d send you some nice weeds. I’m just starting out gardening with native plants, so I’ve been trying to identify the weeds that are native. I live in the Cross Timbers eco-region in Oklahoma, a belt of Blackjack / post oak forests which forms a boundary between the eastern woods and tallgrass prairies and the western shortgrass prairies.
Above: Spring beauty (claytonia virginica) blankets Eastern woodlands and lawns in the spring. Unfortunately, my lawn has been sprayed, so my spring beauties grow in clumps–but look at my neighbor’s back yard. The spring beauty bee feeds her underground brood the pollen of this flower only. They are also called fairy spuds because the corms are edible and supposedly tasty.
Bluets (Houstonia caerulea) growing in my other neighbor’s backyard. Weirdly, his back yard is full of bluets, but no spring beauties at all. They are too small to see in a lawn-wide view.
Small-flowered buttercup or crowfoot (ranunculus abortivus) growing with grape hyacinths. This plant is poisonous in all the ways.
The redbud (cercis canadensis) was a volunteer, so I’m just going to throw it in here with the weeds. If you want early flowers for bees, plant a redbud. It literally hums on sunny afternoons.
Milkweeds. Asclepias speciosa, Asclepias tuberosa, and asclepias viridis all shy in the back row. I’m starting seeds in lasagna pans and milk jugs outdoors-milkweeds seem to like the pans better. A. viridis has green flowers and is the most important monarch milkweed in OK because it blooms early when they are first heading north from Mexico. These will go into a new bed with other natives.
Bonus naked ladies! Haha, it’s March, they’ve got their clothes on, silly.
***********
I’ve started the spring cleanup (before it stormed most of the week), and at least some of last year’s new columbines made it through the winter. And the pink-cupped and all-white daffodils are blooming in the front, while the yellow daffs are opening in (northern exposure) back yard. Nice to have some encouraging signs while I’m raking up binsful of mucky oak leaves!
What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings