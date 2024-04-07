



From commentor / aspiring native gardener JAM:

A passion flower vine came up in my sunny pollinator bed last summer. I think it is passiflora incarnata which is an aggressive spreading native vine beloved by butterflies. I really want to keep it, but I don’t want it to spread out of control.

I found a website that suggest burying an 18-24 inch barrier around the roots to prevent rhizomes from spreading. Other gardeners say to just pull up the rhizomes, it’s no big deal. So I would welcome any advice from BJers who have grown this plant.

For more context, this is in a long South facing bed along a fence, bracketed at each end with hibiscus moscheutos, and a lot of rather weedy self seeding annuals and perennials in between. I can go on the neighbor’s side to weed if needed, it is all lawn. The annuals are not native, and I would like to replace them with natives eventually. (Except for the old-fashioned petunias. They came with the house and they get to stay.)

I don’t have many flowers blooming in my garden right now, so I thought I’d send you some nice weeds. I’m just starting out gardening with native plants, so I’ve been trying to identify the weeds that are native. I live in the Cross Timbers eco-region in Oklahoma, a belt of Blackjack / post oak forests which forms a boundary between the eastern woods and tallgrass prairies and the western shortgrass prairies.

Above: Spring beauty (claytonia virginica) blankets Eastern woodlands and lawns in the spring. Unfortunately, my lawn has been sprayed, so my spring beauties grow in clumps–but look at my neighbor’s back yard. The spring beauty bee feeds her underground brood the pollen of this flower only. They are also called fairy spuds because the corms are edible and supposedly tasty.

Bluets (Houstonia caerulea) growing in my other neighbor’s backyard. Weirdly, his back yard is full of bluets, but no spring beauties at all. They are too small to see in a lawn-wide view.