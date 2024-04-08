Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Night Open Thread

I’m in the middle of colonoscopy prep- nothing to eat since early last night, as I had an ultrasound this morning, and I took my first of two doses of some terrible solution a couple hours ago and am now awaiting the inevitable. I figure all I have to do is take to the blog and say “it’s not working yet” so the floodgates will open- sort of the light a cigarette so your food arrives scenario for you olds who remember when you were allowed to smoke in restaurants.

In other news, I have gallstones, so that’s going to require some surgical procedure or another.

Getting old sucks.

    2. 2.

      Ohio Mom

      I also have gallstones but they have yet to make a peep. It was an incidental finding of a CT scan for something else (happily, a false alarm).

      I try to remember that if I ever double over in pain, it probably will be the gallstones and not a heart attack.

      The only thing I can say about colonoscopies is that when they are over, I feel very virtuous for having taken care of myself.

      Reply
    Phein64

      Phein64

      I had one giant gallstone in 2012, removed laparoscopically.    In the aftermath, I was one of the few who had serious post-lap choly IBS-D symptoms.  Just great, I thought.  My wife calls me Mr. One Percent, and not because I’m rich, but because if only 1% of patients report bad side effects from anything, that’s me.   It took many years to discover that what I really had was serious lactose intolerance that was triggered/revealed/whatever by the gallbladder removal.  So, life’s rich pageant goes on.  Be prepared for anything, and don’t jump to conclusions.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Anne Laurie

      Gallstones are one of the predictable side effects of going from a very-low-fat diet to an ‘eating more fat cuz I’m on vacation & surrounded by delicious Mexican food’ diet (even if you’re exercising enough to still be dropping weight!)…

      Good news — they can remove your gallbladder through a few tiny incisions, these days. Probably as an outpatient procedure, though they’ll insist somebody else drive you home.

      Reply
    Doug R

      Doug R

      My brother died of metastasized colon cancer a few decades ago, so every 7 years or so I get the camera.

      That gallon jug of solution? What FUN!!!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Anne Laurie

      @Phein64: It took many years to discover that what I really had was serious lactose intolerance that was triggered/revealed/whatever by the gallbladder removal.

      I’m guessing your gall bladder was breaking down the fat-borne lactose, while you still had it.  And quite possibly that ‘giant gallstone’ was the result of that good work.

      Reply
    eclare

      eclare

      I had my gallbladder taken out years ago.  I checked in to the hospital around noon and was home by nine pm.  I barely touched the pain pills, but I did take advantage of the two weeks off of work, which was way more than I needed!

      So there are non-scary experiences out there.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      David 🏀Caitlin Clark🏀 Koch

       “it’s not working yet”

      When I did mine, I actually called up the doctor and asked if there was something wrong because “it’s not working yet”. then the flood gates opened. make sure to use an adult diaper cuz you’re not gonna make it to the throne every time the feeling hits.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      prostratedragon

      Good luck with the gallstones, John. Wonderful that there srd these minimally invasive procedures now.

      @Doug R:  Apart from something that came along in 2016, I’ve never looked as balefully at anything as at that jug about halfway through.

      Reply
    Phein64

      Phein64

      @Anne Laurie: May well have been.   After the removal, I developed liver stones, which were way more painful than the gallstone, and harder to get rid of (4 lithotripsies).  Can’t tolerate lots of fatty foods any more.

      Reply

