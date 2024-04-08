I’m in the middle of colonoscopy prep- nothing to eat since early last night, as I had an ultrasound this morning, and I took my first of two doses of some terrible solution a couple hours ago and am now awaiting the inevitable. I figure all I have to do is take to the blog and say “it’s not working yet” so the floodgates will open- sort of the light a cigarette so your food arrives scenario for you olds who remember when you were allowed to smoke in restaurants.

In other news, I have gallstones, so that’s going to require some surgical procedure or another.

Getting old sucks.