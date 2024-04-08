(Image by NEIVANMADE)

As I begin tonight’s update – 7:55 PM EDT – all of southern and central Ukraine is under air raid alert.

And as I get ready to hit publish it is only the westernmost provinces.

While we’ll get to the last night’s/this morning’s butcher’s bill from Russia’s bombardment of Kharkiv and other parts of Ukraine after the jump, what has become clear is that Russia is attempting to destroy Ukraine’s power generation and transmission grid. They are doing so by taking advantage of Ukraine’s dwindling air defense capabilities, which is the result of House GOP majority’s unwillingness to move the supplemental aid package. More on all of this after the jump as well.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The focus of attention is now on Kharkiv: on the energy situation and support for people and businesses – address by the President of Ukraine Dear Ukrainians! Briefly about this day. The focus of attention is now on Kharkiv: on the energy situation and support for people and businesses in the city and the region. We’re maximizing our efforts to thwart Russia’s plans against Kharkiv – together with our partners, we’re working to bolster air defense. Today, I held a meeting of the Staff, primarily focusing on Kharkiv and the region. Both the Commander-in-Chief and the Air Force Commander delivered reports. Of course, attention was also paid to all other areas of defense of our state and people. I am grateful to all soldiers and commanders who are doing everything possible to ensure the strength of our positions so that even with a shortage of ammunition, our units can destroy the occupier. And from this point of view, drone production, drone supply, equitable and timely logistics are key. Our army should be as technologically advanced as possible. And everyone who works to this end is doing a great job for Ukraine. The Commander-in-Chief reported on the entire frontline, on critical areas. Our actions are clearly defined. Second. I held a meeting with government officials and the Office’s team on opportunities to support Kharkiv, other towns and communities in the region socially and economically. I am waiting for detailed and prompt proposals from government officials. Today we had a report on our ability to reduce the electricity deficit in Kharkiv and on our entire energy system. I am grateful to all our power engineers and repair crews. All those who are restoring the system, grids, and normal power supply to people are doing a remarkable job. I am grateful to everyone. Third. Our foreign policy activities for this week and certain events in May and June. We have discussed preparations – Ukraine will become stronger. Work continues on new defense packages and new steps to exert pressure on Russia. Now in our city of Bilopillya, Sumy region, a rescue operation is underway after a Russian attack with a guided aerial bomb that hit the city center. There is extensive damage to the urban area, and there are wounded. As of now, one person has been reported dead. My condolences. We need more opportunities to strike back at the terrorist state – military, sanctions-related, economic, legal and other opportunities. The occupier understands nothing but force, nothing but Russia’s own losses. And we must ensure this – everyone in the world who truly values peace and strives for peace. I am grateful to everyone who helps us! I am grateful to everyone who is in combat, at combat posts, on combat missions! I thank everyone who is currently training to become part of the Defense Forces. I thank everyone who is working for the sake of Ukrainian strength. Glory to Ukraine!

The bottom line is the Russians are targeting the power grid where Ukraine’s air defense is stretched.

2/Ukraine has 11 thermal power plants: 3 in Kyiv and 8 outside of Kyiv. Russia targeted 7/8 thermal power plants outside between March 22-29 with barrage of missiles. The only one they didn’t target outside of Kyiv was Kurakove, on the frontline in Donetsk region. pic.twitter.com/knMkcNQNWo — Isobel Koshiw (@IKoshiw) April 8, 2024

The Financial Times has the details:

Russia has changed tactics in targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, using precision missiles to destroy power stations in areas less protected than Kyiv, some of which cannot be fully restored in time for next winter. Ukrainian officials said that while not as widespread, the damage that Moscow had inflicted was worse than in the winter of 2022-23, with the apparent aim now being permanent, irreparable damage. Russia targeted seven thermal power stations between March 22 and 29 — all in other regions than Kyiv, which has some of the best air defences in the country. The Russian missiles also hit two hydroelectric power stations. Ukraine has not given details about the extent of the damage at each plant, but officials said several, including in the Kharkiv region near the Russian border, had been almost completely destroyed. “Our goal is to restore as much as we can by October,” said Maxim Timchenko, chief executive of DTEK, Ukraine’s largest energy producer. The group lost about 80 per cent of its power generation in Russian attacks carried out in the last week of March. Five of DTEK’s thermal plants were forced to halt operations. Timchenko said plans exist for some substations and larger power stations that were not wholly destroyed to be brought back online. “Subject to no further attacks, at least 50 per cent of damaged power units will be reconnected to the grid.” Had it not been for the warm weather, energy imports from the EU and an increase in renewable energy generation, Ukraine would have experienced widespread blackouts, as it did in 2022-23, Timchenko said. In the previous winter campaign targeting the Ukrainian energy grid, Russia sought to plunge cities into the dark and cold by targeting switchyards and transformers in attacks across the country, said Timchenko. But now Russian missiles are homing in on power plants in specific regions to “destroy them completely because it is not possible to rebuild power stations in a short time”. “The same number of missiles used in the [2022-23] winter attack are now being directed at five to six energy facilities in one region,” said Maria Tsaturian, head of communications at Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national transmission system operator. “They are trying to cut off large industrial regions and cities from the power supply,” she said. Smaller substations — managed by Ukrenergo — can be shielded from attacks with protective structures. But it is “very difficult, if not impossible” to cover large power plants, which take “several months or even years” to restore, she said. The second, important difference with the winter of 2022-2023 is that Russia is now also using expensive precision ballistic missiles, said Andriy Gerus, head of Ukraine’s parliamentary committee for energy and utilities. Gerus said that one recent attack on a coal power plant used $100mn worth of ballistic missiles — yet Ukraine has only a handful of US-made Patriot air defence systems capable of shooting them down. Russia is still using drones in large numbers, however, but as a cheaper way to hit other parts of the energy system such as transformers, according to Andriy Cherniak, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s military intelligence. “We expected the attacks at the beginning of the winter but we now see that the missiles they have used are freshly made,” said Cherniak. He estimated that Russia has enough missiles for one or two more big attacks in the coming weeks. While the damage is said to be more permanent than in the winter of 2022-2023, it is more localised and the impact is being temporarily mitigated by a combination of large electricity imports from the European Union, domestic solar power stations and warm weather, said Gerus.

Much, much more at the link.

I would not expect anything to get through the House any time soon. And even if it does, it won’t be the Senate bill that was passed about a month ago. Rather it’ll be something new that Johnson has cobbled together or allowed one of the GOP majority members to cobble together. The idea is to make something that while it might pass the House with Democratic votes, won’t be able to get through the Senate when it gets sent over there because there are now enough Senate Republicans opposed to the aid to filibuster it successfully. Politico explains the dynamic without making it explicit like I just did.

What’s in an aid package: Johnson hasn’t said exactly what the House will vote on, but the indications are it won’t be the same as the $95 billion foreign aid bill the Senate passed nearly two months ago. Rep. Don Bacon, one of the GOP lawmakers pushing to re-up support for Kyiv, told POLITICO he expects a package that focuses on military aid. Johnson has also indicated that a portion could be converted to loans and that a House counteroffer could authorize using seized Russian assets for Ukraine. Pressure for the Senate bill: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is continuing to push for the bipartisan package the upper chamber passed. In a letter Friday laying out the Senate’s agenda, Schumer said he will “keep pressure on the House to act on the Senate-passed national security supplemental that.” Schumer called passing the Senate bill to aid Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan “a matter of the highest urgency.” “I believe that [Johnson] understands the threat of further delaying the national security supplemental,” Schumer wrote. “However, Speaker Johnson has to ultimately decide for himself whether or not he will do the right thing for Ukraine, for America and for democracy around the world or if he’ll allow the extreme MAGA wing of his party to hand Vladimir Putin a victory.”

Look busy while doing worse than nothing, which works to Russia’s benefit.

Kharkiv:

Zelensky, at the HQ meeting, focused on Kharkiv's defense against Russian attacks, emphasizing the need to bolster air defense and electronic warfare. Security services will develop new steps to reduce Russia's war potential. pic.twitter.com/GxashHcnqb — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) April 8, 2024

Meanwhile Russia is completely destroying Kharkiv.. and yet @SpeakerJohnson et al block $60 billion lifeline…#Ukraine https://t.co/JXqJjlIT5t — Shona Murray (@ShonaMurray_) April 8, 2024

Today in Kharkiv was relatively calm.

And by this I mean that we had 6 air raid alerts so far. Blackouts continue. The sun and warm weather help with it, keeping residents warm even with destroyed heating system. children happily playing outside. Businesses hum with generators.… pic.twitter.com/vyK88C9e3s — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) April 8, 2024

Today in Kharkiv was relatively calm.

And by this I mean that we had 6 air raid alerts so far. Blackouts continue. The sun and warm weather help with it, keeping residents warm even with destroyed heating system. children happily playing outside. Businesses hum with generators. An ever-present threat of undetectable, unstoppable missiles and bombs hangs over citizens’ heads. Kharkiv lives on.

Russian propagandists openly call upon bombing of Kharkiv to terrorize and "break the will of the people." Propaganda and disinformation on Kharkiv have become even more aggressive in the last month. pic.twitter.com/IrCSbHxPm5 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) April 7, 2024

Who could’ve possibly imagined? Eez a puzzlement!

Exclusive: When President Biden proposed an additional $24 billion in supplemental funding for Ukraine in August, Moscow spin doctors working for the Kremlin were ready to try to undermine public support for the bill, internal Kremlin documents show.https://t.co/ZaPhw1czuZ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 8, 2024

The Washington Post has the details:

When President Biden proposed an additional $24 billion in supplemental funding for Ukraine in August, Moscow spin doctors working for the Kremlin were ready to try to undermine public support for the bill, internal Kremlin documents show. In an ongoing campaign that seeks to influencecongressional and other political debates to stoke anti-Ukraine sentiment, Kremlin-linked political strategists and trolls have written thousands of fabricated news articles, social media posts and comments that promote American isolationism, stir fear over the United States’ border securityand attempt to amplify U.S. economic and racial tensions, according to a trove of internal Kremlin documents obtained by a European intelligence service and reviewed by The Washington Post. One of the political strategists, for instance, instructed a troll farm employee working for his firm to write a comment of “no more than 200 characters in the name of a resident of a suburb of a major city.” The strategist suggested that this fictitious American “doesn’t support the military aid that the U.S. is giving Ukraine and considers that the money should be spent defending America’s borders and not Ukraine’s. He sees that Biden’s policies are leading the U.S. toward collapse.” The documents — numbering more than 100 and dating between May 2022 and August 2023— were provided to The Post to expose Kremlin propaganda operations aimed at undermining support for Ukraine in the United States, as well as their scale and methods. The files are part of a series of leaks that have allowed a rare glimpse into Moscow’s parallel efforts to weaken support for Ukraine in France and Germany, as well as destabilize Ukraine itself. “It is Russia’s top priority to stop the weapons, so they are throwing things at the wall to see what sticks,” said one Republican staffer on Capitol Hill. “We are seeing a broad-based campaign that has multiple lines of effort, some of which work better than others. The Russians don’t care. They are just trying to seed the environment.” The staffer and other Western officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive assessments. The campaign has attempted to paint Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as corrupt, emphasized the numbers of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border,called for border security to be funded over any aid to Ukraine,and described “white Americans” as the principal losers because of foreign aid, the documents show. The strategy promotes views from the far-right wing of the Republican Party and calls for some of the messaging to be voiced by American “public opinion leaders and politicians,” one of the documents shows, but it does not name any people who could be enlisted to do that. Many of the documents contain metadata showing they were written by members of a team working for Ilya Gambashidze, head of the Moscow PR firm Social Design Agency. The United States imposed sanctions on Gambashidze last month for his involvement in “a persistent foreign malign influence campaign” at the Kremlin’s direction, including the creation of websites designed to impersonate legitimate media outlets in Europe, part of a campaign that Western officials have called “Doppelganger.” Neither Gambashidze nor Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to a request for comment. The campaign is part of an increasingly sophisticated strategy that has built on nearly 10 years of Kremlin efforts to elevate the voices of populist anti-establishment politicians opposed to the U.S. global role, analysts and former American officials said. With the far-right wing of the Republican Party essentially blocking passage of any further assistance to Ukraine since August, the Kremlin’s efforts to undermine support for Ukraine may have so far gained more traction in the United States than anywhere else. “Theimpact of the Russian program over the last decade … is seen in the U.S. congressional debate over Ukraine aid,” said Clint Watts, the head of Microsoft’s Threat Analysis Center. “They have had an impact in a strategic aggregate way.” “You would never have previously heard … politicians in the U.S. saying Ukraine is not significant enough and we will not support NATO. On a digital platform, your ability to do these things works.” Rep. Michael R. Turner (R-Ohio), who chairs the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said Sunday it was “absolutely true” that some Republican members of Congress were repeating Russian propaganda about the invasion of Ukraine. “We see directly coming from Russia attempts to mask communications that are anti-Ukraine and pro-Russia messages — some of which we even hear being uttered on the House floor,” Turner said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” Watts said Russia “tells audiences 80 percent of what they are already hearing and 20 percent what they want the audiences to hear. They match the demand for information and then add some of their own information, and over time, that’s highly effective.” Plans by Gambashidze’s team refer to using “short-lived” social media accounts aimed at avoiding detection. Social media manipulators have established a technique of using accounts to send out links to material and then deleting their posts or accounts once others have reshared the content. The idea is to obscure the true origin of misleading information and keep the channel open for future influence operations, disinformation researcherssaid. Propaganda operatives have used another technique to spread just a web address, rather than the words in a post, to frustrate searches for that material, according to the social media research company Alethea, which called the tactic “writing with invisible ink.” Other obfuscation tricks include redirecting viewers through a series of seemingly random websites until they arrive at a deceptive article. One of the documents reviewed by The Post called for the use of Trump’s Truth Social platform as the only way to disseminate posts “without censorship,” while “short-lived” accounts would be created for Facebook, Twitter (now known as X) and YouTube. Pushing content every single day The Kremlin turned in earnest to undermining American support for Ukraine in January 2023. Sergei Kiriyenko, the Kremlin’s first deputy chief of staff, called in the team of political strategists already working on campaigns to weaken backing for Kyiv in Europe, including Gambashidze, and asked them to expand their efforts, the documents show. The strategists employ dozens of troll farm employees and translators. The Moscow spin doctors were soonordered to create media content for Americans that would promote corruption allegations involving the Ukrainian leadership — “the sale and theft of weapons” given to Ukraine, one document shows. The strategists were told to cultivate an environment in which “Americans are not ready to sacrifice their well-being for the sake of the conflict in Ukraine,” as well as representing Russia’s increasingly close relationship with China as a new threat “created by the U.S.’s own activities.” When Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a leading opponent of aid to Ukraine, warned of “a dangerous bipartisan consensus that is leading us into war with Russia” and slammed Washington’s initial $40 billion aid package for Kyiv in 2022 as coming “while Americans go without baby formula,” the Russians singled it out for their trolls as an example of the kind of message that should be amplified. “It’s important to note that for effective work we need to keep fakes to the minimum and realistic information to the max,” one of the proposals by Gambashidze’s team of strategistsstates. “A constant refrain should be: ‘this is what’s really happening, this is what the official media are not telling you about.’” A spokesman for Gaetz, Joel Valdez, responded to Kremlin strategists invoking the congressman’s statements by noting that Gaetz had been personally sanctioned by Russia in April 2022. Hundreds of House members were sanctioned at that time. Social media posts and comments were to be created as well as YouTube videos that would stoke racial and social discord in the United States and amplify the themes of “universal poverty, record inflation, a halt to economic growth … the risk of job losses for white Americans, privileges for colored and degenerate people and invalids,” according to the proposal, the metadata of which shows it was written by a member of Gambashidze’s team. The posts would promotefears that overspending on foreign policy had been to “the detriment of defending the interests of white people in the U.S.” and the idea that “America will lose, despite Biden’s efforts, that we will be drawn into war and our guys will die in Ukraine.” The strategists wrote numerous recommendations for articles or social media posts, the documents show. One sought to compare the level of homelessness in America with that of Russia and states that the United States is starting to increasingly resemble a “Third World country.” A recommended social media comment from a fictitious American in response to the article states: “I am overcome with anger when another Ukrainian aid package is distributed right before my eyes into the pockets of American and Ukrainian officials. Indeed, it is hard to understand such gestures of ‘help’ when one’s own homeless sit at the feet of passersby [and] sleep under bridges.” The drafts proposed by the strategists reflect themes and narratives visible on the Recent Reliable News network and other related outlets — sites that remain online and that the documents show are controlled by the Kremlin officials working with Gambashidze and other strategists. The texts published were different, according to Microsoft’s Threat Analysis Center, which reviewed a sample of the comments and articles created by Gambashidze’s team. Microsoft and the social media intelligence company Graphika said it was possible the draft articles were published on Doppelganger sites later taken down and blocked by social media platforms. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, joined social media research companies to first expose the Doppelganger campaign in September 2022. As the Kremlin spin doctors worked, they closely monitored opinion polling in the United States and a decline in support among Americans, especially Republicans, for Ukraine. They also conducted twice-monthly surveys with a mechanism they called “river sampling” — conducting internet polls through online advertising and social media networks such as Facebook andTikTok. The results, showing small declines in support for Ukraine, seem wholly unreliable but were passed along to the strategists’ Kremlin masters as measures of success. Fake news articles alleging Zelensky’s corruption pushed out by Russian-linked websites during the congressional debates on assistance for Ukraine in the fall have resonated. One of the most successful claims was disseminated by DC Weekly — a respectable-seeming internet outlet, which disinformation researchers at Clemson University traced back to domains affiliated with a former American police officer, John Mark Dougan, who has reinvented himself as a pro-Russian journalist in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. Through DC Weekly, a fake news story alleging that Zelensky had bought two yachts with American aid money went viral in November. The claim — patently false and denied by Zelensky’s government — was picked up by far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who linked to a story about the rumor on X. One pro-Ukraine senator, North Carolina Republican Thom Tillis, told CNN that the debate on aid had been halted in part because some politicians said they were concerned about the corruption allegations and the notion that “people will buy yachts with this money.”

Imagine that!

More at the link.

Zaporizhzhia:

❗️Three direct hits against the main reactor containment structures at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant – head of @iaeaorg @rafaelmgrossi. "Today, for the first time since November 2022 and after I set out the 5 main principles to avoid a serious nuclear accident with… pic.twitter.com/4nMlDkS38S — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) April 7, 2024

❗️Three direct hits against the main reactor containment structures at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant – head of @iaeaorg @rafaelmgrossi. “Today, for the first time since November 2022 and after I set out the 5 main principles to avoid a serious nuclear accident with radiological consequences, ISAMZ confirmed that there were at least 3 direct hits against ZNPP main reactor containment structures,” he wrote. Ukrainian Defense Intelligence reports that Ukraine is not involved into any armed provocations at the nuclear power plant.

Attacks on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant significantly increase accident risk, IAEA head says https://t.co/Ymeb01JyXJ — Massoud Maalouf (@Massoudmaalouf) April 8, 2024

From the AP:

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the U.N.’s atomic watchdog agency on Sunday condemned a drone strike on one of six nuclear reactors at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, saying such attacks “significantly increase the risk of a major nuclear accident.” In a statement on the social media platform X, Rafael Mariano Grossi confirmed at least three direct hits against the ZNPP main reactor containment structures took place. “This cannot happen,” he said. Russia blamed Ukraine for the attack, but the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency didn’t attribute blame. Kyiv officials made no immediate comment. He said it was the first such attack since November 2022, when he set out five basic principles to avoid a serious nuclear accident with radiological consequences. Officials at the plant said the site was attacked Sunday by Ukrainian military drones, including a strike on the dome of the plant’s sixth power unit. According to the plant authorities, there was no critical damage or casualties and radiation levels at the plant were normal after the strikes. Later on Sunday, however, Russian state-owned nuclear agency Rosatom said that three people were wounded in the “unprecedented series of drone attacks,” specifically when a drone hit an area close to the site’s canteen. The International Atomic Energy Agency said Sunday that its experts had been informed of the drone strike and that “such detonation is consistent with IAEA observations.” In a separate statement, the IAEA confirmed physical impact of drone attacks at the plant, including at one of its six reactors. One casualty was reported, it said. “Damage at unit 6 has not compromised nuclear safety, but this is a serious incident with potential to undermine integrity of the reactor’s containment system” it added.

More at the link.

Chasiv Yar:

Tatarigami has a new assessment of the battlefield situation in Chasiv Yar. All of it from the Thread Reader App:



🧵Thread: Battle for Chasiv Yar. Analysis, Implications, Projection🧵Thread: The battle for Chasiv Yar is a litmus test for both sides. Losing control of it will have dire results for Ukraine. Failure to capture Chasiv Yar on time would raise doubts about Russia’s ability to seize Donbas 2/ Chasiv Yar’s geography makes it a good defensive position, particularly compared to Bakhmut, blocking Russian progression toward key cities in the Donbas. This is evident on the elevation map, with warmer colors marking higher altitudes and colder colors indicating lower ones Chasiv Yar’s geography makes it a good defensive position, particularly compared to Bakhmut, blocking Russian progression toward key cities in the Donbas. This is evident on the elevation map, with warmer colors marking higher altitudes and colder colors indicating lower ones 3/ The road linking Chasiv Yar and Bakhmut has multiple bridges over the water channel, which runs through the eastern part of the town, creating a natural defensive barrier. With proper resource allocation, Chasiv Yar can be a formidable obstacle to advancing Russian troops. 4/ If Ukrainian troops retreat from the eastern side, the bridges will probably be destroyed. Though the canal is not deep, it can impede vehicles, shifting the battle to infantry-centric. Orange-marked areas lack water channels but are divided by pipes, as seen in the photo If Ukrainian troops retreat from the eastern side, the bridges will probably be destroyed. Though the canal is not deep, it can impede vehicles, shifting the battle to infantry-centric. Orange-marked areas lack water channels but are divided by pipes, as seen in the photo 5/ Traditionally, Russians use airborne forces in key directions. While current airborne units resemble regular infantry, they are more mobile. The use of regiments from the 98th Airborne Division and 11th Air Assault Bde proves the importance of this direction for their command Traditionally, Russians use airborne forces in key directions. While current airborne units resemble regular infantry, they are more mobile. The use of regiments from the 98th Airborne Division and 11th Air Assault Bde proves the importance of this direction for their command 6/ The probability of eventual Russian advancement into the Kanal district remains high, especially considering the destructive power of KAB bombs, which obliterate defenses and buildings, and the advantage in artillery, complicating the defense of the area. 7/ The assault on April 4th by Russian troops resulted in high casualties and the loss of numerous vehicles among the assaulting troops, as evidenced by a video released by the 67th Brigade. However, despite the initial success, this recent assault has raised some concerns. 8/ Frontelligence Insight analyzed videos and satellite imagery to reconstruct the armored column’s route. It traveled the dirt road to Chasiv Yar without encountering minefields, allowing them to enter the Kanal district without facing mines. It can indicate a major issue Frontelligence Insight analyzed videos and satellite imagery to reconstruct the armored column’s route. It traveled the dirt road to Chasiv Yar without encountering minefields, allowing them to enter the Kanal district without facing mines. It can indicate a major issue 9/ Russia deploying four SU-25 aircraft for Close Air Support missions near Chasiv Yar is another sign of a bigger problem. It shows the gravity of Ukrainian air defense problems and shortcomings in SHORAD capabilities. Russians are likely to exploit this vulnerability further Russia deploying four SU-25 aircraft for Close Air Support missions near Chasiv Yar is another sign of a bigger problem. It shows the gravity of Ukrainian air defense problems and shortcomings in SHORAD capabilities. Russians are likely to exploit this vulnerability further 10/ In our assessment, the situation is difficult due to several issues: delays in fortification construction, and lack of personnel from delayed mobilization. There’s an obvious shortage of supplies from the West, especially in ammo, artillery, and air defense systems 11/ The terrain alone is not enough to halt advancing Russian forces, heroism and skillfulness of defenders can’t be the only pillar of defensive tactics, hence Ukraine needs to have a comprehensive defense approach that accounts for potential weaknesses and previous mistakes. 12/ Meanwhile, the widening advantage of Russian forces over Ukrainian forces is expected to peak this year unless Ukraine and the West take emergency measures. Aid from North Korea, Iran, and China ensures Russia’s capacity to sustain tactical advancements for a year or two. 13/ If you have found this thread valuable, please consider liking and sharing the first message of the thread. Additionally, we kindly ask for your support, as we do not have any funding outside of your donations and subscriptions Tatarigami_UA is All Source Public IntelligenceSatellite imagery and other expenses https://www.buymeacoffee.com/frontelligence If you have found this thread valuable, please consider liking and sharing the first message of the thread. Additionally, we kindly ask for your support, as we do not have any funding outside of your donations and subscriptions

Krasnohorivka:

DeepState about todays Russian attack on Krasnohorivka: «The enemy attacked Krasnohorivka from the south this afternoon with 9 AFVs

🔥 The column included 3 tanks and 6 BMPs. The 80th Brigade of Ukraine met them with battle, the result is still unknown.

📋 Russians have set… https://t.co/bElZlAsp60 pic.twitter.com/G3dFwEAtQv — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 8, 2024

DeepState about todays Russian attack on Krasnohorivka: «The enemy attacked Krasnohorivka from the south this afternoon with 9 AFVs

🔥 The column included 3 tanks and 6 BMPs. The 80th Brigade of Ukraine met them with battle, the result is still unknown.

📋 Russians have set themselves the task of entering the city from the south and starting city battles, while from the east, on the positions of the times of ATO, periodically there are attacks that contain a distracting nature.» https://t.me/DeepStateUA/19194

Repelling of todays Russian attack on Krasnohorivka. The tank from the attached post can be seen starting from (2:03). The tank managed to retreat from the battlefield. https://t.co/eccxh3bJSQ https://t.co/bElZlAsp60 pic.twitter.com/n7narar2oP — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 8, 2024

Terny, Kreminna front:

Consequences of the Russian attacks on the Terny, Kremenny front, which had been going on for many months.https://t.co/RIILNleoKE pic.twitter.com/RWmMSktttK — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 8, 2024

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

I wish all the animals could find their Kahu…

Open thread!