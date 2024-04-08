Speaker Johnson with Ukraine aid is doing the same sort of thing as Judge Cannon with Trump’s classified docs trial, creating delay after delay in service to an anti-American cause, but with just barely enough resemblance to normal procedure to thwart cut-the-BS-already counters. https://t.co/zHBV0EYoBZ — Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) April 5, 2024

It is a fact universally acknowledged that Pastor Mike Johnson couldn’t organize a drinkfest in a brewery, but it’s also becoming ever clearer that he was chosen as House Speaker by the GOP because he’s just that incompetent. And he knows it, the nasty little beetle! Which doesn’t mean he won’t whine about it, because whining is one of the last remaining Republican skills.

Charles P. Pierce, at Esquire — “It’s Apparently Dawning On Mike Johnson That No One Likes Him”:

Speaker Mike Johnson has a sad face these days. He’s beginning to realize that he’s in thrall to a pack of angry vandals in the service of an empty and unpopular shadow of an ideology. There’s no light. Hell, there’s no tunnel. There’s no escape for Speaker Moses, and God can’t help him because he can’t help himself… If your sympathy for the speaker is anywhere from limited to infinitesimal, you needn’t feel guilty. He knew what he was walking into, and he knew the folks with whom he’d be dealing, and it wasn’t the Democratic majority…

Will Saletan, at the Bulwark, eviscerates “Mike Johnson’s Pathetic Apology Tour”:

MIKE JOHNSON, THE SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE, has embarked on an apology tour. For the past week, he’s been doing interviews on right-wing radio and TV, hoping to soothe conservatives who are angry at him for cutting deals with Democrats to keep the government open. Johnson is trying to explain why he hasn’t taken a harder line. His excuses say a lot about the sickness of the Republican base—and the cravenness of the speaker who’s contorting himself to appease it. Here are some of the alibis Johnson is peddling. 1. We barely have a majority.

In every interview, Johnson points out that the GOP’s margin over House Democrats, which used to be nine seats, has dwindled in the last year. It will soon be down to one. With such a small margin, and with unreliable support from hardliners on the right, Johnson says he can’t get much done… 2. I inherited a mess.

Three weeks ago, Johnson scolded President Joe Biden for using his State of the Union speech to blame America’s troubles on his “predecessor.” But on Monday, Johnson blamed his own troubles—in particular, his agreement to budget parameters opposed by many conservatives—on former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. “I was hemmed in by the top-line spending numbers that my predecessor negotiated,” Johnson told radio talk-show host Moon Griffon. “I inherited all this. . . . They handed me the reins of this stagecoach going off the cliff.” This excuse, like the one about small margins, is an indictment of the party’s chaos and infighting…

4. A shutdown would hurt Republicans politically.

Some interviewers asked Johnson why Republicans shouldn’t shut down the government. He explained that shutdowns have always hurt the GOP because people suffer and get angry when federal paychecks stop, flights get canceled, and other functions—agents patrolling the border, for example—are halted or curtailed. He pointed out that polls show Republicans would again take the blame. But this is a hard message to sell to right-wing audiences because they live in their own mediasphere. They don’t understand how different they are from the broader population… 10. The kingdom of heaven is coming.

Through the centuries, religious leaders have encouraged believers by promising joy in the afterlife. Johnson is telling right-wing audiences that they, too, must be patient, because all the woes of this broken world will be healed in the 2024 election. “I’m trying to be an ambassador of hope on Easter Sunday,” the speaker told Gowdy… TWO MOMENTS FROM THE APOLOGY TOUR are particularly disconcerting. One happened on Newsmax, when Bolling asked Johnson to address a rumor. “I’ve had two congressmen . . . call me, saying there’s someone on the Democrat side that’s paying off some of these [Republican] members to leave, to leave you with less of a majority,” said Bolling. Johnson said he didn’t think the rumor was true. But the circulation of this conspiracy theory among Republican lawmakers—and the fact that Bolling took it seriously, or at least thought his audience would—shows the extent of the party’s illness. Instead of facing the real problem—Republican lawmakers hate their jobs so much that they’re abandoning Johnson and the conference—the Republican base is sinking deeper into paranoia. The other exchange took place in Johnson’s interview with Kirk. The speaker worried that a shutdown would go on for a long time because lawmakers who think they way he does would refuse to end it. “I come from the conservative movement myself. I’m a hardliner myself,” Johnson told Kirk. “A bunch of my friends would never join in the vote to reopen the government.” That’s how derelict and dangerous the House GOP has become. The speaker is afraid to leave the fate of the nation to people like himself.

Mike Johnson again cancels voting on the US aid to Ukraine. The date has been postponed again for several more weeks. Speaker Mike Johnson is coming up with new excuses, saying that he is trying to 'soften opposition' from radical Republicans. 1/n pic.twitter.com/9bxPsaLVsN — Roman Sheremeta 🇺🇦 (@rshereme) April 4, 2024

2/ If put to a vote, the bill is expected to pass with a large majority in favor, just like in the Senate. But Johnson, who has accepted russian campaign money in the past, refuses to put the aid bill to a vote. 3/ This delay for over 6 months has already cost Ukraine thousands of Ukrainian lives. I am truly ashamed for these representative of the Republican Party. And I am even more ashamed for some Ukrainian Americans who will actually be voting for these pro-russian advocates. 4/ The US is showing itself to be an unreliable partner on the world stage.

House Speaker Mike Johnson can probably out-manuever MTG and keep his gavel until November. But his survival as Speaker after Election Day 2024 depends on which party controls Congress and the White House. https://t.co/4XCCkuhSqP — Intelligencer (@intelligencer) April 5, 2024

All we sane people can do is work for change come November. Ed Kilgore, at NYMag — “Don’t Get Too Attached to Speaker Mike Johnson”: