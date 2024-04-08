Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

American History and Black History can not be separated.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Fight them, without becoming them!

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Marge, god is saying you’re stupid.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

It’s a doggy dog world.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Trump makes a mockery of the legal system and cowardly judges just sit back and let him.

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

This fight is for everything.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

It’s pointless to bring up problems that can only be solved with a time machine.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Repub Venality Open Thread: Mike Johnson’s Malignant Incompentence

Repub Venality Open Thread: Mike Johnson’s Malignant Incompentence

by | 29 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

It is a fact universally acknowledged that Pastor Mike Johnson couldn’t organize a drinkfest in a brewery, but it’s also becoming ever clearer that he was chosen as House Speaker by the GOP because he’s just that incompetent. And he knows it, the nasty little beetle! Which doesn’t mean he won’t whine about it, because whining is one of the last remaining Republican skills.

Charles P. Pierce, at Esquire “It’s Apparently Dawning On Mike Johnson That No One Likes Him”:

Speaker Mike Johnson has a sad face these days. He’s beginning to realize that he’s in thrall to a pack of angry vandals in the service of an empty and unpopular shadow of an ideology. There’s no light. Hell, there’s no tunnel. There’s no escape for Speaker Moses, and God can’t help him because he can’t help himself…

If your sympathy for the speaker is anywhere from limited to infinitesimal, you needn’t feel guilty. He knew what he was walking into, and he knew the folks with whom he’d be dealing, and it wasn’t the Democratic majority…

Will Saletan, at the Bulwark, eviscerates “Mike Johnson’s Pathetic Apology Tour”:

MIKE JOHNSON, THE SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE, has embarked on an apology tour. For the past week, he’s been doing interviews on right-wing radio and TV, hoping to soothe conservatives who are angry at him for cutting deals with Democrats to keep the government open. Johnson is trying to explain why he hasn’t taken a harder line. His excuses say a lot about the sickness of the Republican base—and the cravenness of the speaker who’s contorting himself to appease it.

Here are some of the alibis Johnson is peddling.

1. We barely have a majority.
In every interview, Johnson points out that the GOP’s margin over House Democrats, which used to be nine seats, has dwindled in the last year. It will soon be down to one. With such a small margin, and with unreliable support from hardliners on the right, Johnson says he can’t get much done…

2. I inherited a mess.
Three weeks ago, Johnson scolded President Joe Biden for using his State of the Union speech to blame America’s troubles on his “predecessor.” But on Monday, Johnson blamed his own troubles—in particular, his agreement to budget parameters opposed by many conservatives—on former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. “I was hemmed in by the top-line spending numbers that my predecessor negotiated,” Johnson told radio talk-show host Moon Griffon. “I inherited all this. . . . They handed me the reins of this stagecoach going off the cliff.” This excuse, like the one about small margins, is an indictment of the party’s chaos and infighting…

4. A shutdown would hurt Republicans politically.
Some interviewers asked Johnson why Republicans shouldn’t shut down the government. He explained that shutdowns have always hurt the GOP because people suffer and get angry when federal paychecks stop, flights get canceled, and other functions—agents patrolling the border, for example—are halted or curtailed. He pointed out that polls show Republicans would again take the blame. But this is a hard message to sell to right-wing audiences because they live in their own mediasphere. They don’t understand how different they are from the broader population…

10. The kingdom of heaven is coming.
Through the centuries, religious leaders have encouraged believers by promising joy in the afterlife. Johnson is telling right-wing audiences that they, too, must be patient, because all the woes of this broken world will be healed in the 2024 election. “I’m trying to be an ambassador of hope on Easter Sunday,” the speaker told Gowdy…

TWO MOMENTS FROM THE APOLOGY TOUR are particularly disconcerting. One happened on Newsmax, when Bolling asked Johnson to address a rumor. “I’ve had two congressmen . . . call me, saying there’s someone on the Democrat side that’s paying off some of these [Republican] members to leave, to leave you with less of a majority,” said Bolling. Johnson said he didn’t think the rumor was true. But the circulation of this conspiracy theory among Republican lawmakers—and the fact that Bolling took it seriously, or at least thought his audience would—shows the extent of the party’s illness. Instead of facing the real problem—Republican lawmakers hate their jobs so much that they’re abandoning Johnson and the conference—the Republican base is sinking deeper into paranoia.

The other exchange took place in Johnson’s interview with Kirk. The speaker worried that a shutdown would go on for a long time because lawmakers who think they way he does would refuse to end it. “I come from the conservative movement myself. I’m a hardliner myself,” Johnson told Kirk. “A bunch of my friends would never join in the vote to reopen the government.”

That’s how derelict and dangerous the House GOP has become. The speaker is afraid to leave the fate of the nation to people like himself.

2/ If put to a vote, the bill is expected to pass with a large majority in favor, just like in the Senate. But Johnson, who has accepted russian campaign money in the past, refuses to put the aid bill to a vote.

3/ This delay for over 6 months has already cost Ukraine thousands of Ukrainian lives. I am truly ashamed for these representative of the Republican Party. And I am even more ashamed for some Ukrainian Americans who will actually be voting for these pro-russian advocates.

4/ The US is showing itself to be an unreliable partner on the world stage.

All we sane people can do is work for change come November. Ed Kilgore, at NYMag“Don’t Get Too Attached to Speaker Mike Johnson”:

Like his defenestrated predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, House Speaker Mike Johnson is caught in a perpetual squeeze between what’s necessary to keep the country operating and what the wackier members of his conference want. And as Politico reports, it’s a real buzzkill:

To hear Mike Johnson tell it, he’s not having much fun as speaker. He has complained about the long hours and constant travel, according to those who have recently spoken to him, and a series of escalating internal clashes have made the job a joyless slog.

… The bigger question is Johnson’s longer-term survival as the top House Republican. But he might as well un-furrow his brow, because the decision may be beyond his control. Odds are high that the November election will greatly affect Johnson’s status. One such scenario is by definition curtains for Speaker Johnson, and likely for Leader Johnson, as Playbook suggests:

Many Republicans privately concede that they’re unlikely to keep the House this fall. And if they don’t, there will be pressure on Johnson to step aside from leadership completely, as has happened to GOP speakers who have lost the majority since the 1950s.
[One Republican asked:] “What’s he going to say? ‘Oh, shucks, guys … I ran everything through suspension and lost the majority, and I still want to be your leader’? That’s not going to be tolerated.”

Johnson would then be free to return to the back-bench obscurity from whence he emerged…

The most complicated post-November situation for Mike Johnson is probably the least likely: the status quo ante. It’s unclear what exactly the failure to flip the Senate and the White House would do to the psychology of the Republican Party. But at the very least, Speaker Johnson would more than ever remain the extremely unlikely top Republican in Washington, and quite possibly a sitting duck for those demanding a change in party leadership.

His life may seem difficult right now, but it could be a lot worse. In any event, voters hold Mike Johnson’s future in their hands.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Barney
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • cain
  • dmsilev
  • eclare
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • Gvg
  • Josie
  • JPL
  • Ksmiami
  • Leto
  • MattF
  • NotMax
  • piratedan
  • Princess
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • Steeplejack
  • TBone
  • WaterGirl
  • wjca

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    29Comments

    2. 2.

      Leto

      @Baud: I remember when we didn’t believe in 1 weird trick to save anything, but here we are. Idk, combine this post with the one below  and it’s just a dispiriting road ahead. Only option is forward though.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      @Baud: Pretty much. It doesn’t matter whether Johnson is malignant, incompetent, or both; clearly he’s not going to call the vote on his own.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NotMax

      Injurious to attempt kicking the can down the road when it is (a) filled with cement and (b) superglued to the pavement.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Barney

      October: GOP insists that funding for Ukraine and Israel must be accompanied by border stuff. Senator James Lankford is made head of the Republican negotiators.

      He does, for them, a good job – getting spending and commitments to fairly draconian shit.  February, Mike Johnson tells him to fuck off, but slightly more politely, because Trump insisted that no deal be done on the border, so that Trump could fearmonger about it.

      In April, Mike Johnson insists that funding for Ukraine and Israel must be accompanied by border stuff. He apparently thinks we have the memories of goldfish, and that this won’t consist of a few months of more time-wasting, followed by another “fuck off” by Johnson, one of whose balls is held by the religiously-deranged Taylor Green, and the other by the sociopathic rapist Trump.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      wjca

      @MattF: Maybe incompetence is Johnson’s… um, … subtle way of encouraging a discharge petition.

      It is, after all, the only way for him to get it to a vote without the RWNJs kicking him out as Speaker.

      EDT It does feel a bit strange to be attributing being too subtle to him, but…

      Reply
    23. 23.

      piratedan

      @schrodingers_cat: I agree, they anticipating “good faith”, he’s just shitty at his job, which takes the heat off.  he came out of a meeting with Biden, he’s simply shining us all on while the money sits on the shelf.

      Biden is going to have to be creative with funding Ukraine, it’s more apparent than ever that the GOP is working in concert with Putin to weaken Ukraine.  Just like all of the money Putin is spending in Europe to affect their elections to also weaken NATO.

      Kind of wish that more people in the media would simply come out and say it plainly.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      eclare

      @Steeplejack:

      Wow, you aren’t kidding!  I guess it’s hard for him to hire good makeup artists.

      He probably has a groundskeeper at Mar a Lardo spray it on his face like Roundup.  Hmmm…that would be an interesting “oops!”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Gvg

      @wjca: I think plenty of people have suggested it to him, and he can read blogs like this one outlining the possibility. He doesn’t have to come up with the idea on his own.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Princess

      @Steeplejack: I suspect he’s becoming recalcitrant and refusing to let his make up people do a thorough job, like a whiny kid who won’t sit still in the barber’s chair.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.