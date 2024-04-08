This, from Simon Rosenberg, surprised me. Not mincing any words. It’s kind of shocking to see it put like this, but I can’t say I disagree.

In other news it is now undeniable that there is a Russian fifth column operating in United States trying to destroy the country and the global democracy movement from within. In the last week Kennedy made it clear he is seeking to become a leader of this fifth column. https://t.co/f6GZvfSfab — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) April 8, 2024

What do you guys think?