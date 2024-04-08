Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

Not all heroes wear capes.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Everybody saw this coming.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

An almost top 10,000 blog!

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

This really is a full service blog.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

So many bastards, so little time.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Conservatism: there are people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / New Take On What We’re Seeing Every Day

New Take On What We’re Seeing Every Day

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: 

This, from Simon Rosenberg, surprised me.  Not mincing any words.  It’s kind of shocking to see it put like this, but I can’t say I disagree.

What do you guys think?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • BeautifulPlumage
  • Citizen Alan
  • JPL
  • kindness
  • Scout211
  • Tony Jay
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      Citizen Alan

      My first thought was to wonder what Andrew Sullivan thinks about the use of the phrase “Fifth Column.” Since, you know, that’s what he called anti-war protesters and most Dems after 9/11.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      JPL

      The icing on the cake for maga’s was when Kennedy said Biden was a greater threat to democracy.   trump team will use that clip in a campaign ad.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      bbleh

      IIRC there is a distinction between “agents of influence” and “operatives.”  The latter collaborate actively with and/or take direction from the principal, sometimes willingly sometimes not.  The former advance the principal’s interest for their own reasons, and they are assisted actively in doing so by the principal, but their cooperation is generally tacit rather than active, eg in the spirit of “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.

      I — and others — have long considered Trump to be an agent of influence of Russia.  They have assisted him politically, but before that they assisted him financially, and he was a friendly voice for Russia well before he started his first campaign.  I think the Kennedy operation is mostly the same.  Of course, this doesn’t exclude the possibility of there being actual operatives in either organization — Manafort comes to mind — and it could be that the financial hold Putin has on Trump has escalated to the point of coercion (I don’t believe the pee-tape stories) — but I think it’s most likely neither of the two personally are taking direction.  I think they’re both too egotistical for one thing.

      But that said, the effect is a matter of degree: whether they’re cooperating tacitly or actively, they are cooperating, and the effect is indeed to advance Russia’s objectives — some of which, I would point out, could be accomplished in many ways, even ones in which Trump &/or Kennedy lost or were completely destroyed politically, as long as enough chaos and long-term damage resulted.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      BeautifulPlumage

      Did you see the insane “PAB as moon eclipsing the sun” ad that was out this morning. I saw it on Joe.My.God todayHere

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Tony Jay

      It takes considerable effort to be the arguably the creepiest phoney in a Presidential campaign where one of the other contenders is Donald ’Stench’ Trump, but Rat Fucking Kook III is giving it 110%.

      May all of his wrinkles be home to necrotic mould.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      kindness

      @WaterGirl: Kennedy may peel some middling Republicans to vote from him.  Any Democrats that like his message were never going to vote for Biden anyhow.  They are Rose Twitter Democrats.  I don’t think RFK Jr. is any kind of threat to Biden.  And I don’t think that he’ll peel enough votes from Trump to matter either.  He seems to like and maybe believe the smoke they are blowing up his ass.   Go figure!!!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Scout211

      Since this is an open thread:

      Appeals court judge denies Trump’s bid to delay next week’s hush money trial

      A state appeals court judge on Monday denied Donald Trump‘s bid for an emergency delay of his impending criminal trial in New York.
      The ruling by Justice Lizbeth González of the state Appellate Division came after attorneys for the former president argued the trial needed to be halted because “an impartial jury cannot be selected right now based on prejudicial pretrial publicity.” The judge rejected the request in a one-line ruling late Monday afternoon with no explanation.
      The ruling came just hours after Trump’s attorneys filed an eleventh-hour attempt to delay the trial that centers on charges that Trump falsified business records related to hush-money payments.
      The long-shot legal maneuver came exactly one week before the first criminal trial of a former president is scheduled to start.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.