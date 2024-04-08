Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

When we show up, we win.

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Another missed opportunity for Jamie Dimon to just shut the fuck up.

Everybody saw this coming.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

Can we lighten up on the doomsday scenarios?

Democrats have delivered the Square Deal, the New Deal, the Fair Deal, and now… the Big Joe Biden Deal.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

This blog will pay for itself.

People are weird.

“Why isn’t this Snickers bar only a nickel?”

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Albatrossity – Westward 2015, week 3

On The Road – Albatrossity – Westward 2015, week 3

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

It’s Albatrossity Monday!  (Big thanks to Albatrossity for the April Fools fun last week.)  We go to a parade on Tuesday and then head to Cook Islands for the rest of the week.

(click on the image blow for a bigger, non-blurry version of the schedule for this week)

On The Road - Albatrossity - Westward 2015, week 3 10

Albatrossity

I hope you all had fun with the April Foolery last Monday. Now we can get back to real birds, catching up on a trip to the Palouse from 2015.

While Elizabeth was hobnobbing with friends and colleagues at her conference at the University of Idaho, I was free to explore eastern Washington and western Idaho. Wandering around on my own certainly means that I missed some good spots, but I did see a lot of beautiful country, for sure.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Westward 2015, week 3 9
Eastern WashingtonJune 24, 2015

The margins of some of the fields in the Palouse were rimmed with poppies, and they added a nice splash of color to the landscape. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Westward 2015, week 3 8
Eastern WashingtonJune 24, 2015

And some of the fields were not planted in wheat, but were planted instead with canola. Here are some canola flowers just coming into bloom. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Westward 2015, week 3 7
Eastern WashingtonJune 23, 2015

Like all places that have been occupied by agriculturalist societies for a while, the recent years have seen a trend of depopulation as agriculture morphs into agribusiness. Abandoned buildings are certainly abundant in my part of Flyover County, and they offer opportunities for a kind of architectural/industrial photography that I don’t indulge in very often.  This abandoned grain elevator south of Pullman attracted my eye, and here is one of the resulting images. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Westward 2015, week 3 6
Kamiak ButteJune 24, 2015

But of course, I quickly looked for a place with some birds! Kamiak Butte. This House Wren (Troglodytes aedon) was singing his little heart out on a dead snag, a song which can be heard across North and South America. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Westward 2015, week 3 5
Kamiak ButteJune 24, 2015

Another widespread species on this continent, the Pine Siskin (Spinus pinus) is mostly a winter visitor to my part of Flyover Country. I rarely see the youngsters, and it took me a while to figure out what this little guy was! Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Westward 2015, week 3 4
Kamiak ButteJune 24, 2015

The Western Wood-Pewee (Contopus sordidulus) can be found in the western part of my home state of Kansas; its congeneric relative, the cleverly-named Eastern Wood-Pewee, is a common summertime presence in my part of the state. Very similar in plumage, these two species can readily be distinguished by their vocalizations, and this one was happy to oblige. If they were silent, this would be a very tough ID! Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Westward 2015, week 3 3
Kamiak ButteJune 24, 2015

There are some colorful birds in the Palouse as well (seriously, though, does that Wood-Pewee really deserve the specific epithet sordidulus?). One of those is another species that can be found in the western part of my home state, the Black-headed Grosbeak (Pheucticus melanocephalus). Its sister species, the Rose-breasted Grosbeak, is very familiar to birders in the eastern US, and, indeed, to young birders who get a field guide, look at the pictures, and quickly add that bird to their wishlist. Black-headed Grosbeaks are excellent singers, and this fully adult male was serenading me (or perhaps its mate) for quite a while. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Westward 2015, week 3 2
Kamiak ButteJune 24, 2015

Western Tanagers (Piranga ludoviciana) were on my wishlist for this trip west; they are simply stunning creatures. And unusual in some respects; that brilliant red color is due to a pigment called rhodoxanthin, which is not common in nature and even less common in birds. It is produced by plants, especially sun-stressed conifers, and those plants are consumed by insects, which can store the pigment. A diet rich in these insects produces  a gorgeous redhead like this male Western Tanager. A similar pigment, astaxanthin, confers the red coloration to the waxy tips of the secondaries in Cedar Waxwings, as well as being a key component in the plumage color of Roseate Spoonbills and flamingos.  Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Westward 2015, week 3 1
Turnbull NWRJune 25, 2015

The next day I was able to range further afield, and made it up to Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge, near Cheney WA. This refuge has woods, wetlands, hiking trails, and lots of other things worth exploring. I happened across this female Moose (Alces americanus). She was giving me the side-eye and moving toward me slowly. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Westward 2015, week 3
Turnbull NWRJune 25, 2015

And this young Moose was in the woods behind her. I was pretty sure I was not welcome here, so I vamoosed. Click here for larger image.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.