The leering degenerate pictured above (the one who is unfortunately still breathing) plans to issue a statement this morning on reproductive rights and women’s bodily autonomy. Here’s the heads up on the Defendant’s wildly overvalued crappy knock-off Twitter site:

Notice anything weird about that message, apart from the mindboggling presumptuousness that would inspire an amoral dullard like that to weigh in on the medical decisions of tens of millions of American women and their doctors? I think maybe it finally dawned on the halfwit that he can’t actually “negotiate” a ban at a gestational cutoff that will “make both sides happy” and bring the country “together,” as he has preposterously suggested in the recent past.

Nope, it sounds like Lumpy is starting to understand that the plurality of anti-abortion fanatics in his party won’t be content with the demise of Roe. They want abortion banned in the U.S., and that deeply unpopular mandate is a threat to their party’s electoral fortunes. Hence the bullshit about “an obligation to the salvation of our Nation” blah blah blah.

It’s fundamentally a defensive message, IMO, a plea to the fanatics not to flip the fuck out and refuse to turnout for the Defendant when he declines to commit political suicide by endorsing an unpopular federal ban or signal approval of the 6-week abortion ban that will go into effect in the Defendant’s adopted home state in a few weeks. Well, good luck with that, Lumpy. Fanatics are by definition irrational.

