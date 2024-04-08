Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Cold Grey Pre-Dawn Open Thread: Baltimore Updates

Per the NYTimes, “What We Know About the Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse in Baltimore” [gift link]:

The giant container ship that struck and downed the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore in the early hours of March 26 remains pinned under the twisted remains of the bridge. Officials have outlined plans for their effort to recover the bodies of victims, free the vessel, dismantle the wreckage and reopen the city’s port as quickly as possible.

They have begun to clean up the debris to clear the channel to one of the nation’s busiest ports, and so far have removed a 200-ton piece of the bridge, officials said. As part of the operation, officials brought in a crane capable of lifting 1,000 tons.

On Thursday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it hoped to open a channel for limited access by the end of April, and reopen to normal port traffic by the end of May.

On another front, federal investigators said that they were interviewing key crew members and examining hours of data recordings. But the investigation into the ship crash could take years, they said.

The bridge is a part of Interstate 695 and a critical transportation link on the East Coast. The disaster has become America’s deadliest bridge collapse in more than a decade…



The GOP, of course, is responding with its usual intelligence and empathy…

