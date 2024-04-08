President Biden responded with humanity and compassion for the people of Baltimore. And he's been clear about what has to happen next. pic.twitter.com/4HlRlc5lg3
— Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) April 7, 2024
President Biden has directed his entire administration, including our department, to get every resource possible to Maryland. All of America is standing with Baltimore as Gov. Moore, Mayor Scott, & so many others work tirelessly to reopen the port & rebuild the bridge. pic.twitter.com/lR7FgZ58PV
— Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) April 6, 2024
Per the NYTimes, “What We Know About the Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse in Baltimore” [gift link]:
The giant container ship that struck and downed the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore in the early hours of March 26 remains pinned under the twisted remains of the bridge. Officials have outlined plans for their effort to recover the bodies of victims, free the vessel, dismantle the wreckage and reopen the city’s port as quickly as possible.
They have begun to clean up the debris to clear the channel to one of the nation’s busiest ports, and so far have removed a 200-ton piece of the bridge, officials said. As part of the operation, officials brought in a crane capable of lifting 1,000 tons.
On Thursday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it hoped to open a channel for limited access by the end of April, and reopen to normal port traffic by the end of May.
On another front, federal investigators said that they were interviewing key crew members and examining hours of data recordings. But the investigation into the ship crash could take years, they said.
The bridge is a part of Interstate 695 and a critical transportation link on the East Coast. The disaster has become America’s deadliest bridge collapse in more than a decade…
Amazon, Home Depot, Domino Sugar and others have committed to keep workers on payroll in Baltimore following Key Bridge collapse, Biden says during site visit.
He called on every company at and around the port to do same.
(@business scooped yesterday that White House… https://t.co/WHxfwhlQNb pic.twitter.com/kCWj3fBc4G
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 5, 2024
The GOP, of course, is responding with its usual intelligence and empathy…
BREAKING: Pete Buttigieg just slammed Donald Trump for showing no empathy for the victims of the Baltimore bridge collapse. This is why having President Biden is so important. Retweet so all Americans see this. pic.twitter.com/SpPpwt2g3Z
— Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) April 7, 2024
They always sound like deranged hostage takers https://t.co/Igbnee5D5j
— Lisan al-Godzilla (@TonyMoonbeam) April 5, 2024
Imagine thinking this is an own vs. Biden.
Also, Biden actually said, “to get that phone call in the middle of the night, to say your family members are gone. I’ve been there.” That’s happened to him more than once — his 1st wife and baby daughter died in car accident, in 1972. pic.twitter.com/Jxc0FtILrU
— Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) April 5, 2024
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings