Republicans still don’t get it. Women are not stupid. Not most of us, anyway. Women understand when legislation takes away their inherent right to self-determination. After Dobbs, women as incubators is more polite, but women as breed mares is probably more accurate.

“We’ll only take away your rights part of the time” does not sound like a good deal.

Let me spell it out for you, Republicans. There is no deal on abortion that will be okay. There is no fucking deal. They think there can be a deal if they get the time limit just right, or if they add just the right exceptions (theoretical ones, of course, that will never be approved), Or if they say just the right words!

I am so heartened that the Democratic leadership understand this Republicans are chasing the impossible, and that will be good for us in November.

I love Hakeem Jeffries.

There is no deal other than the complete and total restoration of reproductive freedom for the women of America. Everywhere. https://t.co/TAe1czfkse — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) April 7, 2024

