There Is No Deal (Open Thread)

Republicans still don’t get it.  Women are not stupid.  Not most of us, anyway.  Women understand when legislation takes away their inherent right to self-determination.  After Dobbs, women as incubators is more polite, but women as breed mares is probably more accurate.

“We’ll only take away your rights part of the time” does not sound like a good deal.

Let me spell it out for you, Republicans.  There is no deal on abortion that will be okay.  There is no fucking deal.  They think there can be a deal if they get the time limit just right, or if they add just the right exceptions (theoretical ones, of course, that will never be approved),  Or if they say just the right words!

I am so heartened that the Democratic leadership understand this  Republicans are chasing the impossible, and that will be good for us in November.

I love Hakeem Jeffries.

Open thread.

Update:  So of course, 2 minutes after I press Publish, I see that someone on twitter said it better than I did.

    48Comments

    2. 2.

      Spanky

      Totally agree with Jeffries, but we have to realize Trump’s “deal” wasn’t going to include Democrats to begin with.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chief Oshkosh

      What these TFMs* seem incapable of grasping is that Roe v Wade WAS the deal. And they blew it up with no idea what to do next.

       

      *Total Fucking Morons. These are the people who earnestly thought that there was some “better deal” to be had. TFMs are distinct from the true, 100% anti-choice “women are chattel” assholes. They cynically know that there is no “deal,” that they want women to have no choice, including birth control.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Lapassionara

      I think the message should be that the deal should be the rights women had under Roe. The term “reproductive freedom” suggests that women want the right to terminate a pregnancy at any stage for any reason, which is not what Roe permitted. We already have to fight the idea that we want the right to “post-birth abortion,” which is ridiculous. We don’t need to add weight to that false argument.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Eolirin

      I hope Dobbs really is the tipping point for the electorate to decide they’ve had enough of these lunatics.

      We can’t keep winning marginally like we have been, or just falling short of what we need for durable and real change. The barely being able to muddle through isn’t cutting it anymore.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      TBone

      Let that guy, He Who Hath No Uterus, shut the fuck up.  The rest of us can take it from here.  We know what to do (keep poking these jagoffs with a sharp stick repeatedly and ceaselessly).

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Old Man Shadow

      There is no deal on abortion that will be okay.

      Roe was the deal. Cutoff was viability absent any medical problems that arose.

      They killed it.

      Because they’re not fond of women and it gave them a rallying cry of “save the babies” which sounded better than “fuck the <racial slur>” that no longer attracted as many people. Of course that was before Donald Trump so now they’re openly embracing both slogans.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      kindness

      I grew up in a northeastern Republican clan & Protestant church that thought birth control/abortion should be legal and that it was no one else’s business.  Of course our media seems to prefer the Gilead church and refuses to recognize that not every religion sides with the Evangelical/Catholic notions.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Scout211

      @Baud: That tweet is old news anyway. Trump didn’t even bother attempting a deal this morning.

      Yep.  All he said was “let’s go with what we already have right now. States’ Rights! I ended Roe! There’s something for everyone so vote for me!”  Or something similar.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Eolirin

      @Lapassionara: Do you think women who choose elective abortions wait to the third trimester to decide they don’t want a kid? Something has to have gone very wrong for a late stage abortion to be happening.

      We don’t need to reestablish onerous burdens for people in terrible situations. There’s no reason for us to go back to Roe either if we have the power to enact a better deal. We should at least be pushing for it.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @schrodingers_cat:

      There are white women who live in states where their abortion rights are not in jeopardy. There are white women who are anti-abortion. There are white women who do not put their abortion rights ahead of their racism and religious bigotry.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Scout211

      Donald Trump’s Abortion Announcement Has Pissed Everyone Off

      Understandably, the announcement enraged abortion rights activists, who argue that Trump’s endorsement of states’ right to outlaw abortion effectively hands red state governments a blank check to pass the most extreme anti-abortion laws in the country, like those already on the books in Texas, Florida, and Idaho. Advocates have rightly argued that the so-called exceptions for rape, incest, or the patient’s health trumpeted by the Republican presidential nominee are effectively toothless window dressing, since the bans have a chilling effect on doctors who fear legal backlash for performing any abortions. As abortion rights activists also pointed out, the video left unsaid whether Trump would sign a national ban if congressional Republicans successfully brought a bill  to his desk.

      I don’t agree that it pissed off everyone.  I think his campaign team loved it, even thought it was brilliant. LOL.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      trollhattan

      Elmo’s bad year continues. Moving HQ out of California undoubtedly gives him extra leverage to fight this.

      A new proposed class action lawsuit against Tesla accuses the electric vehicle maker of committing a series of wage law violations against workers at its flagship factory in Fremont, California.

      The lawsuit was filed in federal court in California on Thursday by two ex-Tesla employees. They seek more than $5 million in damages on behalf of Tesla employees in the state. More than 20,000 people are employed at Tesla’s Fremont factory.
      The plaintiffs are Shannon Brown, a material handler, and Tami Okada, a production associate. Both worked at warehouses in Fremont for varying times between 2022 and 2023, according to the lawsuit.
      Brown and Okada said they “regularly” worked more than eight hours a day and 40 hours per week and were not provided with meal or rest breaks as required by California state law. The plaintiffs say Tesla did not properly compensate them — and other potential class members — for overtime, sick pay, vacation pay, and meal and rest breaks.
      Tesla is also accused of failing to reimburse employees for work-related expenses and failing to provide written descriptions of quotas that workers must meet.
      A representative for Tesla did not immediately respond a request for comment Friday afternoon.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      sdhays

      Lots of weak energy coming from Dump’s announcement. The biggest issue in the country (not that it’s fully acknowledged as that, even now), and his position is, “Eh, the status quo regarding abortion is fine. But have you heard about what those mean judges are doing to MEEEEE????”

      This is a fetal crouch of a political position. I’m frankly surprised he released this statement; I thought he would keep his “perfect compromise” sitting out there, waiting to be released in two weeks in perpetuity, just like all of his other “brilliant plans”.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Lapassionara

      @Eolirin: I agree, but our opposition will take the way we express our position on the right to choose and use it to make outlandish claims. I’m saying restore Roe is a better way to express our position. Roe permitted late-stage abortions when things went wrong, and I think most people agree that those types of abortions should be available in those circumstances.

      PS. What would be a “better deal” than Roe? Serious question, not snark. I just don’t know enough about fetal development to know what a “better deal” would be.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      laura

      @Lapassionara: Just No. Roe’s compromise did not adequately address second and third trimester pregnancy complications. Full Reproductive Rights or GTFO. Full and equal autonomy and agency for Women people

      Anyone besides me remember when he said “you have to have some form of punishment for the woman” because I sure do.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      hueyplong

      Not only did Trump not write that, he wouldn’t understand a single sentence of it if you read it to him.  But this cannot be objectively tested because, once you read the first sentence aloud and its words did not include praise of Trump, his mind would wander.

      So we don’t even reach the substance of that fecal pile of a “statement” if we’re talking about “what Trump thinks.”  As for what he’d do, he’d sign whatever draconian bill Speaker MTG handed him, so long as there was applause as he did it.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      tokyokie

      tfg seems to be expecting American women to respond in a “Please, my Lord, may I have another?” fashion as he doles out abuse.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Scout211

      @hueyplong: Not only did Trump not write that, he wouldn’t understand a single sentence of it if you read it to him.

      This is a good summary of every one of Trump’s policy statements.  If it’s not braggadocio, bluffs, lies, threats, bullying or narcissistic self-praise, he has no clue what he has read on the teleprompter or what someone wrote for him on his social.

      And for all those other things I just mentioned, he forgets he said them a few minutes after they leave his mouth.

      Edited for clarity.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      matt

      They had a deal where the nation settled on a position on abortion that was more right wing than what most people wanted. It was called Roe v Wade.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jackie

      Last night on MSNBC, Fernand Amandi was discussing Florida’s abortion initiative and seemed pretty confident it will pass the 60+ threshold. But, then he sounded much less confident FL would flip Blue this Nov.

      Question for Floridians: Will Floridians really vote for abortion rights, and simultaneously vote for republicans to keep those opposing abortion rights in office?

      I just don’t see how that happens.🤷🏼‍♀️

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Clark Ashton Kutchner

      @Lapassionara: A better deal would be women have autonomy of their bodies, period, with no waiting periods or the right of the state to approve or disapprove of it.  We need to go beyond Roe, and assert personal autonomy is non-negotiable, despite what they think their sky-God tells them in the Bible.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      laura

      @Lapassionara: a “better deal than Roe” is that private matters are nobody’s business but the person impacted and those who provide care or service. Nobody gets to weigh in on my neighbors as yet unscheduled hemeroid surgery or whether he uses medication for erection issues because it’s nobody’s business but theirs. Does the state have a recognizable interest in potential humans- absolutely on the care and service side via regulations in medical care and practice, but I remain unconvinced that the state’s interest in potential human life cannot outweigh the pregnant person’s interest in their own life.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Lapassionara

      @Clark Ashton Kutchner: As I recall, Roe didn’t have waiting periods or any of that kind of burden. States passed those rules, and the SC, with different Justices than the Roe court, approved them. I am not arguing that we should have to have waiting periods. All I am saying is that, if we want the broadest possible coalition, we will express our goals in language that appeals to a broad coalition.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Shalimar

      @Jackie: I wouldn’t be surprised if half of Fox News’ viewership is in Florida.  A sizeable percentage of the state would kill their neighbor before they would vote for a Democrat.  So yes, it is possible for 15-20% to vote for the Democratic initiative but not any Democrats.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Brachiator

      Donald Trump says tonight he will release a statement on abortion “tomorrow morning,”

      So, Trump favors a “tomorrow morning” pill?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jeffro

      Damn right there’s no deal except staying out of every woman’s reproductive decisions!

      The next battle, of course, will be to fight the RWNJs’ lies about “Dems want abortion up until and past the moment of birth”.  But, one day/battle at a time

      Reply
    38. 38.

      TBone

      Speaking of “No Deal”…

      Perhaps even more troubling, the legal document from Knight Specialty Insurance Company doesn’t actually promise it will pay the money if the former president loses his $464 million bank fraud case on appeal. Instead, it says Trump will pay, negating the whole point of an insurance company guarantee, according to three legal and bond experts who reviewed the contract for The Daily Beast.

      https://www.thedailybeast.com/trumps-dollar175-million-bond-is-even-shadier-than-it-looks

      Popcorn AND goggles today!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      WaterGirl

      @Lapassionara: States have been limiting abortions rights for the past decade, at least, in spite of Roe.

      What we need is a federal law that recognizes that women have a right to self-determination and that this choice is their own.  I have no problem with how Jeffries phrased it, in fact, I think it’s perfect.

      States can’t take away federal rights, as I understand it.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Shalimar

      @Lapassionara: I doubt that waiting periods have significant mass appeal.  Nor do other things like all of the mandatory ultrasounds, tests, etc.  They were popular with state legislatures as ways to prove they were anti-abortion.  It was “doing something” energy, not responding to actual demand.  The goal was always to find ways to eliminate abortion totally.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Jeffro

      Geminid, I don’t know if you saw it but I got back to you in the previous thread re: Liz and Doug (and Tiki too…forgot him!) =)

      Reply
    45. 45.

      TBone

      Just cleaned under all the beds (flipped mattresses off and got ALL the covert cat puke & dust/fur/whatthehellisthat off the floors).  Fitting tribute to our few journalists who still do real journalism.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      hueyplong

      I kind of thought I was beyond surprise, but, if accurately reported, the terms of that “bond” do surprise me.  There really is no floor.

      It’s time to start seizing stuff.

      Reply

