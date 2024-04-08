Solar eclipses: No longer scary, still astonishingly cool https://t.co/zY167SALOJ
This would be the perfect day for the mother of all ‘Friday doc dumps’, so we’ll see who’s got stuff they want to get generally ignored.
Huge crowds await a total solar eclipse in North America. Clouds may spoil the view https://t.co/14Hm5P2Fxe
… It promised to be North America’s biggest eclipse crowd ever, thanks to the densely populated path and the lure of more than four minutes of midday darkness in Texas and other choice spots. Almost everyone in North America was guaranteed at least a partial eclipse, weather permitting.
“Cloud cover is one of the trickier things to forecast,” National Weather Service meteorologist Alexa Maines explained at Cleveland’s Great Lakes Science Center on Sunday. “At the very least, it won’t snow.”…
The path of totality — approximately 115 miles (185 kilometers) wide — encompasses several major cities this time, including Dallas, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Buffalo, New York and Montreal. An estimated 44 million people live within the track, with a couple hundred million more within 200 miles (320 kilometers). Add in all the eclipse chasers, amateur astronomers, scientists and just plain curious, and it’s no wonder the hotels and flights are sold out and the roads jammed.
Experts from NASA and scores of universities are posted along the route, poised to launch research rockets and weather balloons, and conduct experiments. The International Space Station’s seven astronauts also will be on the lookout, 270 miles (435 kilometers) up.
Small town businesses embrace total solar eclipse crowd, come rain or shine on Monday https://t.co/cd81QbNpAz
Stay hopeful:
… In Waxahachie, there’s a sense of deja vu around the town of 45,000 residents.
A banner in the museum’s front window, displaying newspaper headlines from the July 29, 1878, eclipse, detailed the cloudy skies all morning. But just before the moon lined up between the sun and Earth that afternoon, the sky cleared..
While eclipse watchers look to the skies, people who are blind or visually impaired will be able to hear and feel the celestial event using new technology developed by astronomers. pic.twitter.com/ujdrNcCyGV
None so blind…
not as important as sitting in front of the TV retweeting trump memes that's for sure https://t.co/WtBYVOA337
Pence: God Made The Moon The Perfect Eclipse Size https://t.co/DPiJmMEqyK pic.twitter.com/CmrCyyjg5C
So sad to be losing so many of you to the Rapture today. Have a good one. pic.twitter.com/mvg2IVVUdP
