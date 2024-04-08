Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Total Eclipse of the News

This would be the perfect day for the mother of all ‘Friday doc dumps’, so we’ll see who’s got stuff they want to get generally ignored.

It promised to be North America’s biggest eclipse crowd ever, thanks to the densely populated path and the lure of more than four minutes of midday darkness in Texas and other choice spots. Almost everyone in North America was guaranteed at least a partial eclipse, weather permitting.

“Cloud cover is one of the trickier things to forecast,” National Weather Service meteorologist Alexa Maines explained at Cleveland’s Great Lakes Science Center on Sunday. “At the very least, it won’t snow.”…

The path of totality — approximately 115 miles (185 kilometers) wide — encompasses several major cities this time, including Dallas, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Buffalo, New York and Montreal. An estimated 44 million people live within the track, with a couple hundred million more within 200 miles (320 kilometers). Add in all the eclipse chasers, amateur astronomers, scientists and just plain curious, and it’s no wonder the hotels and flights are sold out and the roads jammed.

Experts from NASA and scores of universities are posted along the route, poised to launch research rockets and weather balloons, and conduct experiments. The International Space Station’s seven astronauts also will be on the lookout, 270 miles (435 kilometers) up.


Stay hopeful:

In Waxahachie, there’s a sense of deja vu around the town of 45,000 residents.

A banner in the museum’s front window, displaying newspaper headlines from the July 29, 1878, eclipse, detailed the cloudy skies all morning. But just before the moon lined up between the sun and Earth that afternoon, the sky cleared..

None so blind…

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Pence: God Made The Moon The Perfect Eclipse Size

      Eh, he’s right to call out how fortunate we are that the sizes line up so well. It’s a matter of personal religious preference whether one attributes that to God. Better than what MTG has been spouting.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      SFAW

      So sad to be losing so many of you to the Rapture today.

      Not sure if “sad” is the word I’d use, were it actually to happen.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      R-Jud

      My friends are currently in a hospital waiting for a total eclipse of the son (their baby boy is coming three weeks early; they are already tired of the jokes).

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Spanky

      Still cloudy here in Cleveland-adjacent Ohio, but the forecast looks like it’ll break up noonish. Might still have cirrus at eclipse time, though.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SFAW

      @Baud: ​

      Better than what MTG has been spouting.

      Your anti-religious screed is troubling. MTG is right, of course — there have been absolutely ZERO solar eclipses in all of recorded history, except by the FAKE NEWS media. So believing that g-d has sent this as a warning …

      No, sorry, I can’t keep it up …

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jeffro

      The president of SBA Pro-Life America, a leading antiabortion group, said Monday it is “deeply disappointed” in Trump’s morning announcement calling abortion an issue for states. SBA had led the charge in pushing Trump and other presidential candidates to endorse a national ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

      woot!  have at it, wingnuts!!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Eyeroller

      @Baud: The Moon is slowly moving away from the Earth, however, so eventually the angular dimensions would no longer match as seen from the surface of the Earth.  But that probably won’t happen before life is extinguished and perhaps not before the Sun goes red giant and destroys both the Earth and the Moon.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Chosen spot: Montreal. The Science Center is hosting a viewing so we’re going to go down there, see the museum, then find a spot to wait.

      How do you know you’re in Canada? At breakfast yesterday we had women’s hockey on one TV and curling on the other.

      Reply

