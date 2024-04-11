Dead at 76:

OJ Simpson, an NFL star turned suspected murderer, has died, according to a statement by his family. He was 76.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Simpson’s account carried a simple message from his family.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the statement said.