You are here: Home / Politics / Trump Indictments / The Calm Before the Storm

The Calm Before the Storm

by | 70 Comments

The calm before the storm.

That’s how the last couple of days have felt like to me. In spite of the Arizona ruling. In spite of Donnie’s repeated attempt to halt the trial that starts on Monday.

I am reminded of the few days before US troops marched into Baghdad.   I thought it was a huge mistake, and I felt a terrible sense of dread.  That’s how I feel about Ukraine with every day that passes without a bill to support Ukraine.  Now, as then, I had no control over what happened; I could only wait to see how it would play out.

Maybe it’s just me. Is anyone else feeling that way?

This is a good summary from Joyce Vance.

What Freedom Will You Lose Next?

Totally loving the irreverence of the Biden campaign:

Sorry to be all over the map.  Strange times.

Open thread.

    70Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      My guess is his federal criminal trials won’t happen before the election, so he’s really upset he couldn’t stop the state trials either. Good.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      TBone

      NY State’s states rights is getting ready to take a big chunk outta Diaper Don’s rear quarters.  He’s gonna ‘splode.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      The Red Pen

      I feel the same way about Ukraine. Putin’s plan has always been to outlast Urkraine. Without our support, that plan will succeed eventually — maybe sooner than we think.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JoyceH

      The situation in Ukraine reminds me of the pandemic. Remember when people applauded the hospital workers at shift change? Before too long they were screaming at them for not allowing their critically ill loved one to be administered horse paste. And now millions of people will swear that the pandemic was a huge hoax and never even happened.

      Is this the Trump effect? I don’t think this used to happen. At least not so wide-spread.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      xephyr

      Anger doesn’t begin to describe my feelings about how Republicans are sabotaging the hopes for Ukraine. How they can live with themselves is beyond me. Anything else I could say about it would be stating what is obvious to anyone with a conscience.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I am bemused by the fact that TIFG loudly and constantly proclaims his complete innocence, yet somehow is reluctant to make his case in a court of law. I mean, every time he tries one of these delaying tactics, it’s like a huge flashing “I’M GUILTY!!” neon sign.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      bbleh

      I still think Our Media, with all their “least of the trials,” “runt of the litter” editorializing, are seriously underestimating the public impact of this trial.

      Yes the others involve High Concepts and Very Serious Issues, but it’s precisely the small scale and familiar matter that makes this one very accessible to the public, importantly including the “low-information voters.”

      It’s sleazy.  It’s got a major porn actress, marital infidelity, a fixer/lawyer who’s been in prison, sneaky conspiracy, LOTS of money, and of course a former President.  It’s like The Best Jerry Springer Episode Ever.  And the media are going to gorge themselves on it and then poop it out on every known channel and probably a new one just for this.

      And there’s no way TIFG looks good.  None of the major facts are in dispute, including the professional description of the pre-Presidential penis.  And he has to sit there for the entire thing and keep his big mouth shut.

      I have laid in extra popcorn.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      trollhattan

      @TBone:

      Never see “analysts” examine devout Catholic Biden to governing in direct contradiction of the church on abortion and yeah, even contraception. IOW religion cannot get in the way of governing in a democracy. Lest we become Iran or Afghanistan or Hungary.

      Pretend Christian Trump uses the religious cover to excuse a thousand crazy/illegal things he thinks and does.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      trollhattan

      @JoyceH: Vlad’s not wrong thinking our attention spans practically dictate we pivot to newer shiny bugs, and Hamas-Bibi are far shinier than Ukraine, all while the election is revving up.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @bbleh:

      It’s sleazy.

      That is not going to hurt Trump even slightly.  MAGA loves that he is sleazy.  Hell, a lot of non-MAGA view his sleaze as aspirational.

      Getting convicted and the fucking around he’ll do during the trial will not be so harmless.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @bbleh: And there’s no way TIFG looks good. None of the major facts are in dispute, including the professional description of the pre-Presidential penis. And he has to sit there for the entire thing and keep his big mouth shut.

      Yes, why else is he trying so hard to avoid it? So unfair, what a shame. [/S yeah, Capital S]

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jeffro

      I’m still so confused.  If “states’ rights” is a wise and well-thought-out position on abortion…why does trump want/expect Arizona and Florida to ‘fix’ their laws?  Why does he say that they ‘go too far’?

      (rhetorical question ;)

      Reply
    29. 29.

      TBone

      @JPL: the Harvey Weinstein gambit requires a show of weakness.  I don’t think it’s gonna happen till he’s convicted of espionage.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jeffro

      @TBone:a demand for immunity is an admission of guilt!  On its face!

      whoa whoa WHOA there…trump’s just looking out for all of our presidents, past, present, and future, who NEED immunity, don’t you s…LOLOLOLOLOL

      (I tried to keep a straight face, I really did! )

      Not only is a demand for immunity an admission of guilt, an endless search for trial delays is also an admission of guilt.  If he were innocent, he’d want the trial done a.s.a.p. so he could get back out there and fleece the rubes campaign on his COMPLETE AND TOTAL VINDICATION!

      Reply
    31. 31.

      JoyceH

      Is Karen McDougal on the witness list? That would be the killer. Stormy comes across as a smart cookie who’s well able to take care of herself but I saw a McDougal interview and she presents as sweet and naive and tragically duped. That won’t help Trump. Sleeping with a porn star? Okay, the base is fine with that. But Taking Advantage of that sweet lil thang? Nosirreebob.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      teezyskeezy

      Not sure it feels like a calm…my anxiety is ramping up steadily with each day. Ship heading toward an iceberg feels a more apt analogy.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jackie

      @bbleh: I keep chuckling with glee that the very thing TIFG tried to hush up so it wouldn’t sabotage his election in ‘16, may very well be his undoing for ‘24.

      The timing for this trial is 👨‍🍳😘!

      Reply
    38. 38.

      cain

      We got a big Russian problem. It wouldn’t surprise me that Trump has ties to the Russian mob. (or Giuliani has)

      I think we’re going to have to find a way to get Trump to stop directing Johnson into stopping this. Maybe we can lose some more GOP house folks and switch the party.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      lowtechcyclist

      @JoyceH:

      And now millions of people will swear that the pandemic was a huge hoax and never even happened.

      We had 1.1 million excess deaths. I’m sure they’re hot on the trail of the real killer.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      mrmoshpotato

      @JoyceH:

      The situation in Ukraine reminds me of the pandemic. Remember when people applauded the hospital workers at shift change? Before too long they were screaming at them for not allowing their critically ill loved one to be administered horse paste. And now millions of people will swear that the pandemic was a huge hoax and never even happened. 

      And the critically ill (because they acted like the virus was a hoax) yelling at nurses to give them the vaccine only to be told it’s too late.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      JoyceH

      @WaterGirl: how about David Pecker? That “catch and kill” was surely not a one time thing. I’d love to know what other stories he caught and killed for Trump.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      frosty

      @bbleh: This is chef’s kiss!

      It’s sleazy.  It’s got a major porn actress, marital infidelity, a fixer/lawyer who’s been in prison, sneaky conspiracy, LOTS of money, and of course a former President.  It’s like The Best Jerry Springer Episode Ever.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      WaterGirl

      @JoyceH: From what I’ve read, catch and kill will very much be part of the trial.

      Plus catch and kill was already in place when the Stormy Daniels thing came up.  Stormy was just one instance, and wasn’t even the first instance.

      That’s part of what will hurt Trump so badly.  That makes it obvious that this was very clearly an attempt to influence the election by hiding information that would make Trump look bad and potentially NOT be elected.

      The business records in pursuit of that are what will totally screw him.

      With any luck, Mr. Lie, Cheat and Steal will experience consequences for the first time in his life.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @cain: We got a big Russian problem. It wouldn’t surprise me that Trump has ties to the Russian mob. (or Giuliani has)

      “Ties” I don’t know, but if we judge by results, the effect of Giuliani’s lauded prosecutions was to replace the Italian mob with the Russian mob. Was this an improvement?

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Redshift

      Yes, I’m sick with worry in a way I haven’t been since the beginning of the invasion.

      I’m having thoughts like the ending of the (original) Manchurian Candidate, which I’m not happy about.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      mrmoshpotato

      @lowtechcyclist: I’d really like to see an alternate timeline with a real President in the White House.

      Wonder how many people would still be alive with an actual federal response to the pandemic.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      catclub

      @The Red Pen: Putin’s plan has always been to outlast Urkraine.

       

      Ummm, Putin’s SECOND plan. His first was a lightning assault that failed. But was extremely close to succeeding.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @cain: If I heard correctly, TFG had to put up cash as collateral for that $175 million bond, and the ceo of the bond company says he has no idea where the cash came from. Which is illegal due to money-laundering laws.

      It would be irresponsible not to speculate. My thought on hearing that was “it’s either Russians or Russians.”

      Reply
    58. 58.

      BC in Illinois

      @TBone:

      Judge Cordell:

      I don’t know what the mystique is or magic is about not putting Donald Trump in a jail cell so that he understands there are immediate consequences for not behaving as a normal adult in the courtroom

      I think that “mystique” is the proper word. People act as if doing something to *FORMER PRESIDENT* D J Trump would cross some sort of world altering line. “You can’t treat a *Former President* like this!”

      Perspective, people. I have lived much of my life in Maryland and in Illinois. We sent our lawbreaking chief executives —our Governors — to prison on a regular basis. [Rod Blagojevich, anyone?]

      Spiro Agnew received bribes as Baltimore County Executive and Maryland Governor, and kept receiving them as US Vice President. The only reason he didn’t see the inside of a jail cell was that they let him plea-bargain out of it, so that he wouldn’t stand in the way of removing Nixon.

      But locking up Governors and County Executives? Hell, we sent a US Attorney General to prison! (I remember John Mitchell.)

      It’s never been a problem. It’s the right thing to do.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      WaterGirl

      The Putin Caucus

      Reply
    69. 69.

      trollhattan

      Here’s a thing to cheer.

      The White House is to close a loophole that allows thousands of firearms to be sold at gun shows and on the internet without federal background checks.

      It will classify around 23,000 vendors as licensed firearms dealers, making their gun sales subject to the checks.

      Attorney General Merrick Garland said: “If you sell guns predominantly to earn a profit, you must be licensed.”

      The Biden administration said it expected a court challenge by pro-gun groups, but was confident it would win.

      “All of the major actions that the president has taken to reduce gun violence have been challenged,” an administration official said. “And in court after court, the actions are frequently being upheld. We have confidence that this is legal.”

      Mr Garland said that the regulation was a “historic step” that will “save lives”. He pointed to federal data showing that illegally or black-market firearms are increasingly being found at shooting scenes.

      Vice-President Kamala Harris, who leads the Office on Gun Violence Prevention, said unlicensed gun dealers had “gotten away” with unverified sales for far too long.

      The closure of the “gun show loophole” will go into effect 30 days after it is published in the federal registry this week.

      The White House has cited the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022, which solidified who and what is considered a firearm dealer, to expand the background check requirements.

      The law was passed with support from Republicans and Democrats after two high-profile mass shootings in May 2022 – an attack on a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

      However, a spokesman for John Cornyn, a prominent Republican senator who worked on the Bipartisan Safe Communities Act, called the move “unconstitutional” .

      In conclusion: fuck John Cornyn and as always, thanks, Texas.

      Reply

