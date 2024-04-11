The calm before the storm.

That’s how the last couple of days have felt like to me. In spite of the Arizona ruling. In spite of Donnie’s repeated attempt to halt the trial that starts on Monday.

I am reminded of the few days before US troops marched into Baghdad. I thought it was a huge mistake, and I felt a terrible sense of dread. That’s how I feel about Ukraine with every day that passes without a bill to support Ukraine. Now, as then, I had no control over what happened; I could only wait to see how it would play out.

Maybe it’s just me. Is anyone else feeling that way?

Trump knows how serious the NY criminal election influence case is He’s panicking I laid out the stakes in my book #TryingTrump 👉 https://t.co/K2Ph50eiMd & I discussed @CNN @thelauracoates pic.twitter.com/18fviECFZx — Norm Eisen (#TryingTrump out now!) (@NormEisen) April 11, 2024

This is a good summary from Joyce Vance.

“Trump looks increasingly desperate to keep this case from going to trial…but what’s seems clear over the last few days is that the courts are on to what’s going on.” — @JoyceWhiteVance on the ways Trump could try and delay the NY hush money trial https://t.co/4IWj517vxW pic.twitter.com/wo55pOxZUf — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) April 10, 2024

What Freedom Will You Lose Next?

NEW AD: Millions of women lost their freedoms because of Donald Trump. If Trump gets back in power, what freedom will you lose next? pic.twitter.com/F8g37Yiwhd — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 11, 2024

Totally loving the irreverence of the Biden campaign:

Sorry to be all over the map. Strange times.

Open thread.