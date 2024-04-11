Looks like we could use one!

Gift link to Alexandra Petri’s latest. So good!

Before you get too attached to me,” the woman said, “I must tell you my horrible secret: I can travel through time.”

“Forward?” her husband asked. “Everyone can.”

“No,” she said. “Well, not just forward. I thought it was just forward for a long time. That would make sense. But after 2022, it stopped being just forward.”

“How does it work?” he asked.

“It’s a curse,” she said.

“The Supreme Court,” she said. “The judiciary, generally. One afternoon in June of 2022, I discovered it was actually 1973. At best.”