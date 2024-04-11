Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shut up, hissy kitty!

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

I desperately hope that, yet again, I am wrong.

GOP baffled that ‘we don’t care if you die’ is not a winning slogan.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

Let’s show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

Second rate reporter says what?

The choice is between normal and crazy.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Conservatism: there are people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

The fundamental promise of conservatism all over the world is a return to an idealized past that never existed.

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

So many bastards, so little time.

Thursday Evening Open Thread

Looks like we could use one!

Gift link to Alexandra Petri’s latest.  So good!

Before you get too attached to me,” the woman said, “I must tell you my horrible secret: I can travel through time.”

“Forward?” her husband asked. “Everyone can.”

“No,” she said. “Well, not just forward. I thought it was just forward for a long time. That would make sense. But after 2022, it stopped being just forward.”

“How does it work?” he asked.

“It’s a curse,” she said.

“The Supreme Court,” she said. “The judiciary, generally. One afternoon in June of 2022, I discovered it was actually 1973. At best.”

