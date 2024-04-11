Another rainy day here in WV. Since I have returned from Arizona, all but six days have been rain or completely overcast, and I realize, painfully, how much impact sunlight has on my mood. I’m fine and back to normal for the most part, but man, the rain sure puts a damper on my spirits.

I suppose it could be worse, and I could be an Arizona Republican:

Although the decision was stayed for two weeks, the political shockwaves were immediate. 59% of Arizona voters believe that abortion should be “mostly or always legal.” Arizona Republicans facing competitive elections quickly attempted to distance themselves from the decision. But many of these same Republicans have previously supported the 1864 law or equivalent policies that would ban abortion from the moment of conception. United States Senate candidate Kari Lake (R) released a statement saying, “I oppose today’s ruling, and I am calling on Katie Hobbs and the State Legislature to come up with an immediate common sense solution that Arizonans can support.” In 2022, however, Lake called the 1864 abortion ban “a great law.” In June 2022, Lake said in a primary debate that “she believes life begins at conception and that abortion pills should be illegal.” Lake has also called abortion the “ultimate sin.” When Roe was overturned, Lake celebrated, saying, “I’m so happy that we’re going to be saving the lives of the unborn and finally protecting the rights of the unborn. I believe in Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness for All Arizonans, including our unborn.”

If this law didn’t do so much harm, this would be downright fun to watch.

At ay rate, I have to get up at the crack of dawn, so I’ll holler at you later.

Oh, and read this piece on rural whites.