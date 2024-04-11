Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

This country desperately needs a functioning Fourth Estate.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

Let me file that under fuck it.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

Everybody saw this coming.

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

The gop couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the gop

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Thursday Night Open Thread

16 Comments

This post is in: 

Another rainy day here in WV. Since I have returned from Arizona, all but six days have been rain or completely overcast, and I realize, painfully, how much impact sunlight has on my mood. I’m fine and back to normal for the most part, but man, the rain sure puts a damper on my spirits.

I suppose it could be worse, and I could be an Arizona Republican:

Although the decision was stayed for two weeks, the political shockwaves were immediate. 59% of Arizona voters believe that abortion should be “mostly or always legal.” Arizona Republicans facing competitive elections quickly attempted to distance themselves from the decision. But many of these same Republicans have previously supported the 1864 law or equivalent policies that would ban abortion from the moment of conception.

United States Senate candidate Kari Lake (R) released a statement saying, “I oppose today’s ruling, and I am calling on Katie Hobbs and the State Legislature to come up with an immediate common sense solution that Arizonans can support.”

In 2022, however, Lake called the 1864 abortion ban “a great law.” In June 2022, Lake said in a primary debate that “she believes life begins at conception and that abortion pills should be illegal.” Lake has also called abortion the “ultimate sin.” When Roe was overturned, Lake celebrated, saying, “I’m so happy that we’re going to be saving the lives of the unborn and finally protecting the rights of the unborn. I believe in Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness for All Arizonans, including our unborn.”

If this law didn’t do so much harm, this would be downright fun to watch.

At ay rate, I have to get up at the crack of dawn, so I’ll holler at you later.

Oh, and read this piece on rural whites.

      Baud

      “I oppose today’s ruling, and I am calling on Katie Hobbs and the State Legislature to come up with an immediate common sense solution that Arizonans can support.”

      “I recognize she’s governor this ONE TIME ONLY!”

      Jackie

      A LOT of AZ GQPers are suddenly flip-floppers right now. They weren’t supposed to catch the car seven months away from a General Election!!!

      Chet Murthy

      John, that’s an excellent (and sobering) article.  Well worth the read, thank you for suggesting it!

      bbleh

      Good article, but as they note, hardly unfamiliar to people who live it every day.

      The childlike victim complex I see so often — the combination of ignorance, outrage, overt bigotry, and bristling defensiveness — is frankly so tiring that I mostly don’t bother interacting with the majority of people I encounter except for the bare polite necessities.

      I can’t help but think that they — like TIFG — are perpetually unhappy, likely in many cases for reasons they don’t understand themselves — and that a lot of their attitude is ill- or entirely-un-thought-out reaction to that.  But oh mah gah it is TIRESOME.  Like, just crawl back up on your cross, hammer in the nails, and stop WHINING, wouldja?

      Jackie

      @Chet Murthy: This! From John’s link above:

      What isn’t said enough is that rural whites are being told to blame all the wrong people for their very real problems.

      As we argue in the book, Hollywood liberals didn’t destroy the family farm, college professors didn’t move manufacturing jobs overseas, immigrants didn’t pour opioids into rural communities, and critical race theory didn’t close hundreds of rural hospitals.

      When Republican politicians and the conservative media tell rural whites to aim their anger at those targets, it’s so they won’t ask why the people they keep electing haven’t done anything to improve life in their communities.

      Bingo!

      eclare

      Totally OT:  I got a Memphis AF burrito from the food truck, which unfortunately was not on my corner.  The pork and especially the mole were wonderful, but the corn was not.  But I can’t think of what should been there in place of the corn.  Refried beans would have been too crass and overpowering for the pork and mole.  Any ideas?

      p.a.

      Republican party: oh shit we’ve poured gasoline all over ourselves and set ourselves on fire and you bastard Demonrats don’t have fire extinguishers!?!?

      Democratic party:  mmmmhmmmmm, mmmmmhmmmmmm.  We’ve got skewers of marinated meat, corn tortillas, onions & cilantro.  Oh and here’s a fine for unlicensed public burning.

