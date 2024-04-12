Leader Jeffries: We are going to push back against Republican extremism. We've had to repeatedly do it because the extreme MAGA Republicans are determined to rip away reproductive freedoms. They want to impose draconian economic policy that is anchored in tax cuts for the wealthy pic.twitter.com/YKQWp6S0N1 — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) April 11, 2024

This election feels like we’re in one of the Jurassic Park sequels where Biden people are like “hey let’s not try this again because last time the dinosaurs got loose” and people refusing to vote are like “well, maybe the dinosaurs won’t get loose this time.” — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 11, 2024

Some of them are like "Hey, remember when the dinosaurs got loose last time? Wasn't that FUN?" — BadExampleMan ?? (@BadExampleMan) April 11, 2024

Elections have consequences. Thank you @POTUS for your relentless commitment to reducing gun violence and saving lives. This executive action will result in the largest expansion of Background Checks since the passage of the Brady Bill. The known loopholes are closing. Months… pic.twitter.com/UUzG8JS2ih — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) April 11, 2024





Reminder:

Tomorrow: @VP will be in Tucson, Arizona, to further her advocacy for reproductive rights.

Following that, she will head to Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday to emphasize the significance of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. — KAMALA NATION (@KamalaNation) April 12, 2024

During Find Your Place in Space Week, we celebrate @NASA Astronaut Christina Koch and the entire Artemis II crew for inspiring the next generation of astronauts. Together, you are opening doors for new leaders to find their place in space. pic.twitter.com/cL05aHQZOK — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 10, 2024

We’re excited to launch Out for Biden-Harris. LGBTQ+ rights are human rights, and we’re going to keep fighting for equality and justice for all people. Text OUT to 30330 to join us. pic.twitter.com/J22HPtfwYb — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 10, 2024

Stopped by a campaign field office in Arizona to phone bank with hard-working Biden-Harris volunteers who know our freedoms are on the line. Every call we make, every door we knock gets us closer to victory in November. pic.twitter.com/5WuIoupqBZ — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) April 10, 2024

We did it! Even when Republicans in Congress tried to slash the funding, @SenMarkey, @RepPressley and I secured $850,000 for The Pryde, an affordable housing development for LGBTQ+ seniors in Hyde Park. It was a joy to call @vannessforMA and share the news! pic.twitter.com/oubA5IG14h — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 10, 2024

Biden doing much better with seniors than past Dem candidates is believable to me for 2 reasons:

1)Madonna is a senior citizen. “Old” people aren’t who/how you think of them anymore.

2) This Republican New Hampshire primary voter below. There are millions like her.

?????? https://t.co/wLT9CztC7w — The Civil Liberal (@cfthepodcast) April 11, 2024

I basically agree with this, but I’m sure it will be an ‘argue amongst yourselves’…