You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Life (Mostly) Goes On

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Life (Mostly) Goes On

44 Comments

I basically agree with this, but I’m sure it will be an ‘argue amongst yourselves’

    44Comments

    2. 2.

      Nina

      I also think Biden has some popularity with seniors because of the whole “Biden is old and that’s bad” media narrative.  My dad is older than Biden and takes a longer time remembering things but he still feels like he can make a contribution to society.  They’re trying to turn his age into a weakness, but for some seniors it’s a strength.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      we are not capable of being adults.

      Oh I’m capable alright. In fact I used to be an adult. It sucked.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      raven

      @NotMax: I sent some dough to the boat I went on 11 years ago. His FB page had videos of fuckers screaming at Biden when he visited. I wish I’d never sent a dime.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      Question: Where is a good place to retire? US or abroad. And I don’t care that much about politics because I’m happy to help turm a red state blue, as long as the government actually works and people on the ground are decent.

      Need Internet access and decent weather is a big plus.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      Example: Afghanistan withdrawal.

      That wasn’t (directly) the public’s fault. That was an incessant propaganda campaign run by people who wanted their war to go on endlessly (or end in Victory!, however nebulously defined and unachievable that might be).

      Reply
    12. 12.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Florida can’t ban teacher from asking students to use her preferred pronouns, judge rules

      “The state of Florida has a first amendment problem. Of late, it has happened so frequently, some might say you can set your clock by it,” Walker, an appointee of Barack Obama, wrote in his ruling. “The question before this court is whether the first amendment permits the state to dictate, without limitation, how public-school teachers refer to themselves when communicating to students. The answer is a thunderous ‘no.’”
      ………………………
      “In sharing her preferred title and pronouns, Ms Wood celebrates herself and sings herself – not in a disruptive or coercive way, but in a way that subtly vindicates her identity, her dignity, and her humanity,” he wrote. Florida law, he added, “has silenced her and, by silencing her, forced her to inhabit an identity that is not her own”.

      “The state of Florida has not justified this grave restraint, and so the United States constitution does not tolerate it,” he continued. “Ours is a union of individuals, celebrating ourselves and singing ourselves and being ourselves without apology.”

      I applaud his quoting Walt Whitman, kind of turns the screw a little deeper.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dmsilev

      @Baud: Book a flight on Elon Musk’s Glorious Mars Adventure. I’m sure everything will be fine and it will be a relaxing and fulfilling way of spending your retirement years.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      cain

      @Nina:

      They’re trying to turn his age into a weakness, but for some seniors it’s a strength. 

      See this would have been a wonderful NYT diner story with that leads. Just add ‘In this upstate NY diner..’

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Glidwrith

      @Baud: Southern Oregon, Rogue Valley. Has a string of towns, starting with Ashland but getting redder the farther away from the college town as you go.

      Prime industry in the area is taking care of old folks, lots of medical specialists.

      Wildfire smoke from Northern California has been a problem.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Another Scott

      @Baud: Ann Arbor, and the areas around it, has a lot of plusses.  It used to be one had to worry about snow and cold in the winter, but with climate change who knows…??  :-/

      We’re a big, growing country.  Any nice place is going to be found out and potentially grow rapidly (in the span of a decade or two) – look at the explosion around Austin…  :-/  That’s good (increased property values!!, etc.) and bad (traffic, increased property taxes!!, inability to head out without pants, etc.).

      Happy hunting!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Spanky

      @Baud: Don’t like California? I’m not sure you’d like East Coast weather, but we decided there was no place like home here in Maryland. You actually get something for your taxes, and you can’t find a better medical environment. You gots your choice of waterside, rolling hills, or mountains.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      cain

      The media is having fun focusing on one issue liberals who don’t like Biden. Of course it is always some young white man or woman. They like going to college campuses.

      One young lady said she is not voting in November because Biden was terrible on reproductive rights and by not voting the Democratic party will be taught a lesson.

      Missy – this ain’t how it works. The person most effected is you. Numbingly stupid take. My guess is that she was going for edgy young commentators. She will still vote for Biden in the end.

      Too bad she’s outed herself as stupid to the rest of us.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @cain: The other issue with the “concerns about Biden’s age” is that just because a person thinks he’s too old doesn’t mean they won’t vote for him. My parents are Biden’s age and they’ve flat out said he’s too old. But they WILL vote for him anyway because the alternative is a disaster.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: I have heard speculation that the Great Lakes region may be the most survivable part of North America under continued climate change.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      H.E.Wolf

      Electoral-Vote.com’s Friday good news item featured the women (made famous as “Rosie the Riveter”s) who worked on the home front in WWII. They’ve just been awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, the USA’s highest civilian honor.

      https://www.electoral-vote.com/evp2024/Items/Apr12-7.html

      The E-V item includes links to a detailed NPR article about the women who attended the ceremony; and that article has further links within it.

      Norman Rockwell’s “Rosie the Riveter” painting:  https://www.nrm.org/rosie-the-riveter/

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Nelle

      @Baud: I’m no help.  The people of my heart are halfway around the world from the place of my heart.  I live by the people I love.  I was in joy to visit the place of my heart for three weeks this year.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, in the House, “work” on FISA section 702 reauthorization continues…

      Aaron Fritschner
      @Fritschner
      56m

      After patting themselves on the back for 2 days these guys are about to vote for the same rule on the same bill they took down Wednesday. The only change is early expiration so “Trump can fix it.” Guess who signed the current FISA 702 into law? His name rhymes with “Ronald Grump”

      Anna Paulina Luna
      @realannapaulina
      Apr 10

      I voted no on FISA. As written, there was no warrant requirement to spy on Americans. It also created a carve out for members of Congress to be notified by FBI. I won’t be manipulated into voting to infringe on civil liberties. #GetAWarrant

      [ image ]

      Apr 12, 2024 · 12:18 PM UTC

      🤡

      (To be clear, maybe some things need to be tweaked on the FISA section 702, but everyone knows that it’s an important tool and this House cannot tweak anything because the GQP majority is incompetent. Renewal was the only path (with any tweaks coming in a new Congress) and everyone knew it.)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Another Scott: Ann Arbor is a nice town but if you’re going Michigan you can’t beat the West side of the State – anywhere within an easy day trip to the glorious Lake Michigan beaches would do. Grand Rapids gives you that and a reasonably good sized city with all the amenities that entails. If you’re looking for smaller towns…take your pick of any along Lake Michigan from South Haven to Mackinaw City.

      I was in Clarens, South Africa a couple years back and that seemed like a great place to retire as long as you’re ok being landlocked. It’s in the Draks. Great little mountain town…like Santa Fe before it was discovered vibes. And with the exchange rate US dollars stretch a looong way. The government is a mess right now but hopefully they’ll start to pull out of the current cycle of corruption and failure in the next election.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Jackie

      Is it my imagination, or is this turning into an Every Friday Great News Story?

      “The Biden administration said Friday that is using existing student loan forgiveness programs to cancel another round of student debt, totaling $7.4 billion for 277,000 borrowers,” CNN reports.

      Washington Post: “This latest round brings the total loan forgiveness approved by Biden to $153 billion for nearly 4.3 million people.”

      Reply
    41. 41.

      TBone

      @Baud: Heather Cox Richardson today hit that point like a home run. I texted this to my brother:

      Holy shit the Russians in our House of Representatives need to be nuked from orbit.

      Priorities: the House Rules Committee got a new chair as Michael Burgess (R-TX) took the reins from Tom Cole (R-OK). Burgess will oversee his first hearing on Monday as the committee meets to examine six bills that appear to be designed to feed the Republicans’ culture wars by denying the secretary of energy’s power to establish new energy conservation standards. Those bills are the “Hands Off Our Home Appliances Act,” the “Liberty in Laundry Act,” the “Clothes Dryers Reliability Act,” the “Refrigerator Freedom Act,” the “Affordable Air Conditioning Act,” and the “Stop Unaffordable Dishwasher Standards Act.”

      I know this is all designed to pwn the libs and still I am shaking my head in disbelief at the lengths they’ll go to to embarrass the entire nation

      Reply
    42. 42.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Baud

      Question: Where is a good place to retire? US or abroad. And I don’t care that much about politics because I’m happy to help turm a red state blue, as long as the government actually works and people on the ground are decent.
      Need Internet access and decent weather is a big plus.

       I wonder if this would be a good research aid?
      https://www.ourtownsfoundation.org/about/

      Their most recent essay is “The Enduring Power of Place”:
      “Americans like to know where they are from—and like to think about where they might go.”
      https://www.ourtownsfoundation.org/the-enduring-power-of-place/

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Tom Levenson

      @Baud: How much are you willing to spend to relocate?

      My wife and I are spending a lot more time these days on Boston’s north shore—Cape Ann in particular. It’s beautiful, the people seem good, and there’s a good commuter rail line into the city when we want the bright lights. (To be clear: we still live a 20 minute walk from Fenway Park. But retirement is getting closer and we’re starting to make choices.)

      Two issues: the weather is a lot better than it was when I first moved to this area (~40 years ago) but winter still happens. And the glory of the North Shore is the ocean hitting granite—and those views are expensive.

      Outside the US? Well…I have the possibility of Portuguese citizenship (a long story, in every sense of the term), and there’s a lot to love there, not least EU travel rights.

      Reply

