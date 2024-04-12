I submit this as a complement to TaMara’s Not Serious People thread.
Plaintiffs should not be able to hand-pick individual judges to overturn laws they dislike.@SenSchumer, @SenWhitehouse, and I are leading a bill to codify the Judicial Conference’s new policy to curtail judge shopping in our federal courts and assign major cases at random.
— Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) April 11, 2024
Judge Shopping (verb): manipulating the justice system by filing a lawsuit in a district where your preferred judge will likely hear the case and rule in your favor.
When right-wing interests cherry-pick judges, they cherry-pick your freedoms.
This practice has got to end. https://t.co/iBQQgkmpHc
— Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) April 11, 2024
For more on the Supreme Court’s phony fact-finding and what we can do about it, check out my latest law review article here: https://t.co/uHDBjgW7zU
— Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) April 10, 2024
This is how it’s done.
Open thread.
