This Is What Serious People Look Like When They Are Doing Their Jobs

I submit this as a complement to TaMara’s Not Serious People thread.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse at the hearing for Amy Coathanger Barrett

 

This is how it’s done.

Open thread.

    29Comments

    3. 3.

      New Deal democrat

      All well and good, but let me make my usual reminder that for any significant judicial reform, you need a trifecta of House, Senate, and Presidency all in Democratic Party hands; and also a majority of Senators willing to nuke the GOP filibuster.

      In other words, don’t hold your breath.

    4. 4.

      Anonymous At Work

      Democrats, if they gain a trifecta, should enlarge SCOTUS and enlarge the various Appellate Courts, in response to long-standing and bipartisan complaints about delays and the use of judicial legislative opinions citing “judicial economy” as a reason to deny claims.  They should also pass legislation to require all nationwide injunctions to go through the DC Circuit only.  It would consolidate case type, increase visibility of pending matters, and destroy judge-shopping for nationwide injunctions.

    6. 6.

      TaMara

      @TBone:  Keep this in your quiver…

      Climate scientist Michael E Mann & historian Timothy D Snyder  define doomerism:
      Doomerism is how we fail to fight for ourselves & one another.
      It is how authoritarians win. Let’s try to fight the doom.

       
      Works for all occasions.

    9. 9.

      Geminid

      Vice President Kamala Harris is one of my favorite serious people, and it sounds like she intends to put a serious whupping on Donald Trump in Tucson today.

      This Arizona appearance was originally going to be about student debt relief, but then Arizona’s Supreme Court made its notorious decision reinstating a Civil War-era abortion ban. So now Harris has changed the subject and terms of her remarks. According to the NYT:

         Ms. Harris’s comments Friday may be some of the most direct and extended attacks that she has made against Trump on the [abortion] issue. While she has appeared frequently at events about abortion rights, she has often done so in her official capacity, limiting her ability to criticize Republicans. The event in Tucson, however, is a campaign rally, meaning Harris can speak more freely.

    10. 10.

      TBone

      @Geminid: Kris Mayes (AZ Atty Gen) is being shown on MSNBC right now as an amplifier to VP Harris’s visit announcement.  They’re going hard on this, as we all should 💙

    13. 13.

      Anonymous At Work

      @TBone: The one pulled yesterday (with very mild reforms, like Midwestern ‘mild chili’) or a revised version with further reforms?

    14. 14.

      Urza

      Not to be a downer, but its not just Manchin and Sinema that were against filibuster and court reform.  There will be new preening peacocks given the chance, and they obviously don’t care about saving democracy if it means they don’t have reporters talking to them daily.

    15. 15.

      Tony Jay

      Being able to send all of your legal fuckery to a judge who is only in that post because the Right put them there for that exact reason is just as dangerous as being to appoint your own Police officers to jurisdictions where you want to be able to get away with crimes.

      Now that I write down, that doesn’t actually seem too far from the truth.

    16. 16.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Urza: There were a few oldsters behind the Preening Duo this go-around.  There will be fewer next term, regardless.  Things tend to advance “one funeral at a time,” per Planck.

    17. 17.

      Baud

      @Urza: I worry about that with abortion and voting rights, if we have a trifecta.  I think we should ditch the filibuster completely, but we need to pass those two bills and we need to ditch the filibuster to do so.

    18. 18.

      TBone

      I don’t know about the particulars of what just passed re: FISA, I only saw a TV blurb in passing.  We’ll see soon…

    20. 20.

      UncleEbeneezer

      America is less polarized by race – but more polarized about race- The pro-GOP shift among people of color is making racial attitudes more important to politics, not less:

      All the Latinos surveyed who shifted to the GOP express a sanguine view of equal rights for Black people, saying either that we’ve done enough or even gone too far. So, once again, Republican gains are concentrated among racially conservative Latinos. And, once again, an important measure of racial attitudes is becoming more predictive of partisanship, even in an era where partisanship may be less polarized based on racial group membership.
      The takeaway
      Note that we have been making descriptive claims, not causal claims.  We have shown what kinds of people of color may be shifting to the Republican Party. They are people with more conservative attitudes on race. But this does not mean that racial attitudes are causing these shifts, or, if they are, that racial attitudes are the only factor.

      But at the same time, it is premature to attribute these shifts among voters of color to “class” or to being “working class.” Any measures of class – income, education, occupation, etc. – is conflated with attitudes. People with different educational backgrounds may be of different social classes, but they will also have different beliefs about any number of issues, and especially racial issues.

      Ultimately, our findings provide an important reinterpretation of any “racial realignment” in the U.S. If voters of color are shifting durably toward the Republican Party, this most certainly does not make race less important, if race is defined as “what people think” not just “what group they belong to.”

      In fact, racial attitudes are becoming more strongly correlated with political attitudes, among white voters and voters of color alike.

    21. 21.

      TBone

      Marcy Kaptur live on C-Span tearing Pooty a new one!  She’s GREAT today.  A WOMAN is standing up to Pooty and Rethugs AND SHE IS FEARLESS 🔥

      She had visual assistance poster boards.  Pooty bloody hands, etc.

      Now some yokel is blathering about Christ in Florida and their worthy Xtian lifestyle.  I feel dirty again.

    22. 22.

      Geminid

      @TBone: That frees up Speaker Johnson to fly to Florida and confer with foreign intelligence asset Donald Trump, at Mar-a-Loco. They have lots to talk about, including the Ukraine aid package. Not to mention appliances.

    23. 23.

      Eolirin

      @Baud: We had 48 Senators on the record willing to suspend the filibuster for voting rights legislation iirc. We should have 49 now. If Gallego replaces Sinema and we don’t lose anyone, we’ll see if any of those yes votes were made out of convenience since the vote was going to fail.

    25. 25.

      Baud

      @Eolirin: Agreed. We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it. I’m most worried about Tester and Angus King in Maine. Still, I hope to god Tester wins.

    27. 27.

      Eolirin

      @Baud: I believe King was at least willing to consider suspending the filibuster on abortion rights as well. I don’t know where Tester is on that one.

      This cycle is also going to be a big test on how much ground organization and competently run campaign infrastructure matters as well. We’re going to have very big advantages there, with Trump effectively shredding the party infrastructure. They’ll still have the churches as a parallel GOTV organization, so we’ll also see how strong of a force that continues to be.

      Cruz and Scott are potentially vulnerable if we can over perform by a few percentage points. Having a few extra senators will help a lot.

    29. 29.

      cain

      @Baud: I suspect the “deep state” has gone after republicans to make sure that they are on the fisa thing.

      GOP has traditionally been about foreign policy warhawks etc – but of course, that’s all changed.

