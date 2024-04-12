Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Rural Resentment

Rural Resentment

25 Comments

Rural Road Trip 2024 

Rural Road Trip 2024

I traveled to Texas to see the eclipse, and most of my travel was on US Highway 287. Between Denver and Amarillo, there’s not a hell of a lot to see. Google Maps calls US 287 the “Heartland Expressway” in Colorado, but if this is the heart of our land, we need to cut down on the cheeseburgers and get to the gym a little more often. Though I’ve spent plenty of time in rural America, the level of decay in small rural towns seemed worse this time. Maybe it’s because I’ve been living in metro Denver for the last few months. Denver definitely has its problems, but it is a bustling, booming place, with lots of new construction. Not so in eastern Colorado, and the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles.

The pictures I’ve embedded were taken in Eads, Colorado and Paducah, Texas, but there are a lot of other towns with the same decaying buildings on the side of the road. It’s not all bad: there are signs for fundraisers, and monuments like the Eads town sign, that show the community making an effort. There are also a lot of Trump signs, “Impeach the Democrats” signs, and other associated signals that these areas are about as red as you can get in the West.

I’ve been following with interest the “debate” between the authors of White Rural Rage, Paul Waldman and Tom Schiller, and political scientists like Nicholas Jacobs. John linked to Waldman and Schiller’s piece addressing their critics, and here’s Jacobs’ piece in Politico. Jacobs, who wrote The Rural Voter: The Politics of Place and the Disuniting of America thinks that “rage” isn’t the right word — rather, we should say “resentment”. I’ve always thought that resentment was rage after it had curdled, soured and burrowed itself deep into someone’s head, but Jacobs makes big noise about the distinction. He also picks through polling research to present a picture of rural America (by which he clearly means white rural America) as a place that’s not quite as racist as you’d think.

Jacobs can certainly read polls, but he has very little insight about how the views reflected in those polls came to be. The words “Fox News” are nowhere to be found in his piece. Having seen the evidence of radicalization firsthand in my rural relatives, talking about heartfelt views of heartlanders without talking about the diet of right-wing propaganda that they regularly ingest is missing the story. Or, as Waldman and Schiller put it:

What isn’t said enough is that rural whites are being told to blame all the wrong people for their very real problems. As we argue in the book, Hollywood liberals didn’t destroy the family farm, college professors didn’t move manufacturing jobs overseas, immigrants didn’t pour opioids into rural communities, and critical race theory didn’t close hundreds of rural hospitals. When Republican politicians and the conservative media tell rural whites to aim their anger at those targets, it’s so they won’t ask why the people they keep electing haven’t done anything to improve life in their communities.

Also, cut me a break with the patronizing views of rural folk as the simple-hearted (and simple-minded) moral backbone of America. Maybe, overall, people treat each other a little better than average in a small town, but people in those towns know each other, and humans are far more likely to be good to people they know than to strangers. I find it condescending and wrong to treat rural folk as somehow better then everyone else. But there’s enormous pressure to do so — here are Waldman and Schiller again:

We call this phenomenon the “shouts and whispers” approach to social science discourse about rural whites. Find no difference between the political attitudes of rural whites and other Americans, or show that they have admirable values? Shout it from the rooftops. Uncover transgressive political beliefs among rural whites? Whisper it at a conference panel with a dozen people in attendance and no media to be found.

Rural America gets all the breaks in our political system. They get more representation, more federal money and more positive attention than urban dwellers. Yet their towns are in decay, their health is terrible, and they are under the sway of a bunch of big-city liars who wouldn’t piss on them if they were on fire. If we’re going to understand rural voters, we need to start with the bare facts, not some fantasy.

    25Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      They’d be better off voting for Democrats, but the one thing we can’t give them is special social status.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Albatrossity

      Amen, brother. I live in the heart of it too, and see/hear it every day. It boggles my mind to try to figure out how folks who live in this part of the country ever fell for a con man who shits on a golden toilet and lived in a NYC penthouse. All he wants is their money, and all they want is his approval to hate the folks they already hated.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      japa21

      Yet their towns are in decay, their health is terrible, and they are under the sway of a bunch of big-city liars who wouldn’t piss on them if they were on fire.

      And if you said this to them directly, they would call you a liar, or worse.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      HumboldtBlue

      I read this piece last night and it’s an excellent analysis. I thought “shouts and whispers” was right on the mark, hell, the entire piece is brilliant.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Anonymous At Work

      I’ve always preferred “ressentiment” as a more refined version of the “resentment” of rural whites.  That and this comic about The Salt of the Earth.

      “Cities are big melting pots, so we’ll drive out those different to be small and forgotten.”

      It creates a cognitive dissonance that would be hilarious if there wasn’t cost in lives.  The trucker complaining about them darn immigrants while ordering huevos rancheros, for example.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      TooTallTom

      And sometimes, the lack of engagement in the real world is the root cause.  (This is my family, living in a rural area).  Why do they love TFG?  “Cause he sent me a check.”  Full stop.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      piratedan

      and this pattern will likely not stop until either Murdoch is dead and the rest of the family has a moral epiphany or someone makes news be actual news, not some bad faith twisting of events that is one part a passing resemblance to facts and nine parts misdirection and ninety parts a fucking lie.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      p.a.

      “Big town’s got its losers, small town’s got its vices…”

      P. Westerberg

       

      For quite a while now I’ve read occasional interviews with small town politicians & residents with the theme “our immigrant citizens saved this town from becoming a ghost town.”  Not a widespread enough thing I guess.  Or bigotry blinds people from this fact.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ryan

      “Rural America gets all the breaks in our political system. They get more representation, more federal money and more positive attention than urban dwellers. Yet their towns are in decay, their health is terrible, and they are under the sway of a bunch of big-city liars who wouldn’t piss on them if they were on fire. If we’re going to understand rural voters, we need to start with the bare facts, not some fantasy.”

       

      They ought to pull themselves by their own bootstraps!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      We went down US-285, then came back TX-163 then US-385.  Lots of very depressing, tiny, virtually empty towns in rurl NM and TX.  I’ve been thru Eads more times than I care to remember.

      As I’ve expressed here, 22+ years of living in a rurl town in central Misery, I knew people that if we were in Ukraine in 1942, they would have gladly turned in Jews to the Germans so this small-town, rurl “good folk” is bullshit.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Mike in NC

      We’ve known that author Nick Jacobs for years and his parents live in our community. I’d venture that his study of rural white folks is a bit naive. Driving around small town central Virginia when Obama was first running, the racism we noticed was so thick you could almost cut it with a knife. Then there were the many visits to rural diners to talk to Fat Bastard’s supporters that we’ve read about. It usually boiled down to, “Trump hates [n-word] and so do we!”.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Barbara

      I read both articles and the comment I made previously about Jacobs is on par with what Waldman pointed out — his research is overwhelmingly about white people, and he equates “rural” with “rural white” the way many pundits equate “working class” with “white working class.”  Yes, rural people are more likely to be white, I do understand that, but the difference in views between rural whites versus their non-Caucasian counterparts makes Jacobs’ speculation about the benign racial attitudes of rural whites to be especially weak sauce.

      If your choices are to die of thirst or share water with everyone else and you would rather die of thirst, then I will still try to make sure everyone gets water including you, but I sure as heck don’t have to care about your survival more than you do.

      That’s kind of where I am at on the whole rural politics issue.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Republican politicians and the conservative media tell rural whites to aim their anger at those targets

      Crucial to understanding this is to know that conservatives went looking for someone to tell them the lies they want to hear, which in turn makes them more extreme in a vicious cycle.  When most of Fox thought they shouldn’t touch the Dominions conspiracy theory, why did they lean heavily into it?  Because if they didn’t, their viewers would abandon them for someone who did.

      Similarly, nobody shoved Trump on Republican voters.  Republican voters heard him call Mexicans rapists and they demanded him, telling the Republican establishment to fuck off.

      rural America (by which he clearly means white rural America) as a place that’s not quite as racist as you’d think.

      There are other weird bits of resentment.  Like, ‘coal miners’ in Appalachia, almost none of whom are actually coal miners.  They are royally pissed that the ‘coal miner’ identity is dying because coal mining is dying, and they don’t want economic help, they want someone to promise they’ll be ‘coal miners’ forever.  I don’t think this one ties into race anywhere, but it’s certainly the same identity politics.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Lurker

      In the city, someone might walk down the street and stab you in the chest.

      In the country, they know it’s much more polite to stab you in the back.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Doug R

      As someone who watched the early boomers snag all the good jobs before us, I had resentment. I think pretty much everybody this day has resentment.

      It’s these right wing politicians who carefully nurture resentment and turn it into rage on their rage farms.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jackie

      @HumboldtBlue: He must have Kari Lake mirrors – plus there’s been mentions over the years that he’s too vain to wear the glasses he obviously needs. Melania obviously tells him very sincerely, “you look very handsome, dauhling!”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jeffro

      We don’t have to concern ourselves with Rural America if we push to get rid of the EC at every opportunity.

      Reply

