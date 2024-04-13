Hey guys, we are about halfway to meeting the external matches for Arizona and Nevada. Our external match hopes to get their funds to Four Directions somewhere around April 25, which is just under 2 weeks from now.

Reminder: we have an external match and we have Balloon Juice Angels for both AZ and NV, which means that anything you donate up to $50 will turn into 4x the amount you donate.

To count toward the match, let us know about your donation in the comments, or you can drop me an email message if you prefer. Let me know which state or state in the comments.

ARIZONA

NEVADA

I think everybody knows what the stakes are, and I’m pretty sure most of us are aware of Four Directions activities organizing the Native vote, but let me know if you want more information here.

Open thread!